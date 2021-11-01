Marci E. Gluck, Ph.D., F.A.E.D.
Director of Behavioral Sciences: Obesity and Diabetes Clinical Research Section, Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Neuroscience, Social and Behavioral Sciences
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Is Dietary Nonadherence Unique to Obesity and Weight Loss? Results From a Randomized Clinical Trial.
- Stinson EJ, Piaggi P, Votruba SB, Venti C, Lovato-Morales B, Engel S, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2020 Nov) 28:2020-2027. Abstract/Full Text
- Cognitive dietary restraint, disinhibition, and hunger are associated with 24-h energy expenditure.
- Stinson EJ, Graham AL, Thearle MS, Gluck ME, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- Int J Obes (Lond) (2019 Jul) 43:1456-1465. Abstract/Full Text
- Food Insecurity is Associated with Maladaptive Eating Behaviors and Objectively Measured Overeating.
- Stinson EJ, Votruba SB, Venti C, Perez M, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2018 Dec) 26:1841-1848. Abstract/Full Text
- Depressive symptoms and poorer performance on the Stroop Task are associated with weight gain.
- Stinson EJ, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
- Physiol Behav (2018 Mar 15) 186:25-30. Abstract/Full Text
- Neuromodulation directed at the prefrontal cortex of subjects with obesity reduces snack food intake and hunger in a randomized trial.
- Heinitz S, Reinhardt M, Piaggi P, Weise CM, Diaz E, Stinson EJ, Venti C, Votruba SB, Wassermann EM, Alonso-Alonso M, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
- Am J Clin Nutr (2017 Dec) 106:1347-1357. Abstract/Full Text
- Obesity, Appetite, and the Prefrontal Cortex.
- Gluck ME, Viswanath P, Stinson EJ.
- Curr Obes Rep (2017 Dec) 6:380-388. Abstract/Full Text
- Perceived stress and anhedonia predict short-and long-term weight change, respectively, in healthy adults.
- Ibrahim M, Thearle MS, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
- Eat Behav (2016 Apr) 21:214-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Neuromodulation targeted to the prefrontal cortex induces changes in energy intake and weight loss in obesity.
- Gluck ME, Alonso-Alonso M, Piaggi P, Weise CM, Jumpertz-von Schwartzenberg R, Reinhardt M, Wassermann EM, Venti CA, Votruba SB, Krakoff J.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2015 Nov) 23:2149-56. Abstract/Full Text
- Perseveration augments the effects of cognitive restraint on ad libitum food intake in adults seeking weight loss.
- Graham AL, Gluck ME, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Thearle MS.
- Appetite (2014 Nov) 82:78-84. Abstract/Full Text
- Readiness redefined: a behavioral task during screening predicted 1-year weight loss in the look AHEAD study.
- Tsai AG, Fabricatore AN, Wadden TA, Higginbotham AJ, Anderson A, Foreyt J, Hill JO, Jeffery RW, Gluck ME, Lipkin EW, Reeves RS, Van Dorsten B.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2014 Apr) 22:1016-23. Abstract/Full Text
- Ghrelin levels after a cold pressor stress test in obese women with binge eating disorder.
- Gluck ME, Yahav E, Hashim SA, Geliebter A.
- Psychosom Med (2014 Jan) 76:74-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Impaired glucose regulation is associated with poorer performance on the Stroop Task.
- Gluck ME, Ziker C, Schwegler M, Thearle M, Votruba SB, Krakoff J.
- Physiol Behav (2013 Oct 2) 122:113-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Higher 24-h respiratory quotient and higher spontaneous physical activity in nighttime eaters.
- Gluck ME, Venti CA, Salbe AD, Votruba SB, Krakoff J.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2011 Feb) 19:319-23. Abstract/Full Text
- Proposed diagnostic criteria for night eating syndrome.
- Allison KC, Lundgren JD, O'Reardon JP, Geliebter A, Gluck ME, Vinai P, Mitchell JE, Schenck CH, Howell MJ, Crow SJ, Engel S, Latzer Y, Tzischinsky O, Mahowald MW, Stunkard AJ.
- Int J Eat Disord (2010 Apr) 43:241-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Maternal influence, not diabetic intrauterine environment, predicts children's energy intake.
- Gluck ME, Venti CA, Lindsay RS, Knowler WC, Salbe AD, Krakoff J.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2009 Apr) 17:772-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Binge eating and weight loss outcomes in overweight and obese individuals with type 2 diabetes: results from the Look AHEAD trial.
- Gorin AA, Niemeier HM, Hogan P, Coday M, Davis C, DiLillo VG, Gluck ME, Wadden TA, West DS, Williamson D, Yanovski SZ, Look AHEAD Research Group..
- Arch Gen Psychiatry (2008 Dec) 65:1447-55. Abstract/Full Text
- Nighttime eating: commonly observed and related to weight gain in an inpatient food intake study.
- Gluck ME, Venti CA, Salbe AD, Krakoff J.
- Am J Clin Nutr (2008 Oct) 88:900-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Appetite-related gut peptides, ghrelin, PYY, and GLP-1 in obese women with and without binge eating disorder (BED).
- Geliebter A, Hashim SA, Gluck ME.
- Physiol Behav (2008 Aug 6) 94:696-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Stress response and binge eating disorder.
- Gluck ME.
- Appetite (2006 Jan) 46:26-30. Abstract/Full Text
- Cortisol, hunger, and desire to binge eat following a cold stress test in obese women with binge eating disorder.
- Gluck ME, Geliebter A, Hung J, Yahav E.
- Psychosom Med (2004 Nov-Dec) 66:876-81. Abstract/Full Text
- Body image and eating behaviors in Orthodox and Secular Jewish women.
- Gluck ME, Geliebter A.
- J Gend Specif Med (2002 Jan-Feb) 5:19-24. Abstract/Full Text
- Night eating syndrome is associated with depression, low self-esteem, reduced daytime hunger, and less weight loss in obese outpatients.
- Gluck ME, Geliebter A, Satov T.
- Obes Res (2001 Apr) 9:264-7. Abstract/Full Text