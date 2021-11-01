U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  Marci E. Gluck, Ph.D.
Marci E. Gluck, Ph.D., F.A.E.D.

Publications

Is Dietary Nonadherence Unique to Obesity and Weight Loss? Results From a Randomized Clinical Trial.
Stinson EJ, Piaggi P, Votruba SB, Venti C, Lovato-Morales B, Engel S, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
Obesity (Silver Spring) (2020 Nov) 28:2020-2027. Abstract/Full Text
Cognitive dietary restraint, disinhibition, and hunger are associated with 24-h energy expenditure.
Stinson EJ, Graham AL, Thearle MS, Gluck ME, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
Int J Obes (Lond) (2019 Jul) 43:1456-1465. Abstract/Full Text
Food Insecurity is Associated with Maladaptive Eating Behaviors and Objectively Measured Overeating.
Stinson EJ, Votruba SB, Venti C, Perez M, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
Obesity (Silver Spring) (2018 Dec) 26:1841-1848. Abstract/Full Text
Depressive symptoms and poorer performance on the Stroop Task are associated with weight gain.
Stinson EJ, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
Physiol Behav (2018 Mar 15) 186:25-30. Abstract/Full Text
Neuromodulation directed at the prefrontal cortex of subjects with obesity reduces snack food intake and hunger in a randomized trial.
Heinitz S, Reinhardt M, Piaggi P, Weise CM, Diaz E, Stinson EJ, Venti C, Votruba SB, Wassermann EM, Alonso-Alonso M, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
Am J Clin Nutr (2017 Dec) 106:1347-1357. Abstract/Full Text
Obesity, Appetite, and the Prefrontal Cortex.
Gluck ME, Viswanath P, Stinson EJ.
Curr Obes Rep (2017 Dec) 6:380-388. Abstract/Full Text
Perceived stress and anhedonia predict short-and long-term weight change, respectively, in healthy adults.
Ibrahim M, Thearle MS, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
Eat Behav (2016 Apr) 21:214-9. Abstract/Full Text
Neuromodulation targeted to the prefrontal cortex induces changes in energy intake and weight loss in obesity.
Gluck ME, Alonso-Alonso M, Piaggi P, Weise CM, Jumpertz-von Schwartzenberg R, Reinhardt M, Wassermann EM, Venti CA, Votruba SB, Krakoff J.
Obesity (Silver Spring) (2015 Nov) 23:2149-56. Abstract/Full Text
Perseveration augments the effects of cognitive restraint on ad libitum food intake in adults seeking weight loss.
Graham AL, Gluck ME, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Thearle MS.
Appetite (2014 Nov) 82:78-84. Abstract/Full Text
Readiness redefined: a behavioral task during screening predicted 1-year weight loss in the look AHEAD study.
Tsai AG, Fabricatore AN, Wadden TA, Higginbotham AJ, Anderson A, Foreyt J, Hill JO, Jeffery RW, Gluck ME, Lipkin EW, Reeves RS, Van Dorsten B.
Obesity (Silver Spring) (2014 Apr) 22:1016-23. Abstract/Full Text
Ghrelin levels after a cold pressor stress test in obese women with binge eating disorder.
Gluck ME, Yahav E, Hashim SA, Geliebter A.
Psychosom Med (2014 Jan) 76:74-9. Abstract/Full Text
Impaired glucose regulation is associated with poorer performance on the Stroop Task.
Gluck ME, Ziker C, Schwegler M, Thearle M, Votruba SB, Krakoff J.
Physiol Behav (2013 Oct 2) 122:113-9. Abstract/Full Text
Higher 24-h respiratory quotient and higher spontaneous physical activity in nighttime eaters.
Gluck ME, Venti CA, Salbe AD, Votruba SB, Krakoff J.
Obesity (Silver Spring) (2011 Feb) 19:319-23. Abstract/Full Text
Proposed diagnostic criteria for night eating syndrome.
Allison KC, Lundgren JD, O'Reardon JP, Geliebter A, Gluck ME, Vinai P, Mitchell JE, Schenck CH, Howell MJ, Crow SJ, Engel S, Latzer Y, Tzischinsky O, Mahowald MW, Stunkard AJ.
Int J Eat Disord (2010 Apr) 43:241-7. Abstract/Full Text
Maternal influence, not diabetic intrauterine environment, predicts children's energy intake.
Gluck ME, Venti CA, Lindsay RS, Knowler WC, Salbe AD, Krakoff J.
Obesity (Silver Spring) (2009 Apr) 17:772-7. Abstract/Full Text
Binge eating and weight loss outcomes in overweight and obese individuals with type 2 diabetes: results from the Look AHEAD trial.
Gorin AA, Niemeier HM, Hogan P, Coday M, Davis C, DiLillo VG, Gluck ME, Wadden TA, West DS, Williamson D, Yanovski SZ, Look AHEAD Research Group..
Arch Gen Psychiatry (2008 Dec) 65:1447-55. Abstract/Full Text
Nighttime eating: commonly observed and related to weight gain in an inpatient food intake study.
Gluck ME, Venti CA, Salbe AD, Krakoff J.
Am J Clin Nutr (2008 Oct) 88:900-5. Abstract/Full Text
Appetite-related gut peptides, ghrelin, PYY, and GLP-1 in obese women with and without binge eating disorder (BED).
Geliebter A, Hashim SA, Gluck ME.
Physiol Behav (2008 Aug 6) 94:696-9. Abstract/Full Text
Stress response and binge eating disorder.
Gluck ME.
Appetite (2006 Jan) 46:26-30. Abstract/Full Text
Cortisol, hunger, and desire to binge eat following a cold stress test in obese women with binge eating disorder.
Gluck ME, Geliebter A, Hung J, Yahav E.
Psychosom Med (2004 Nov-Dec) 66:876-81. Abstract/Full Text
Body image and eating behaviors in Orthodox and Secular Jewish women.
Gluck ME, Geliebter A.
J Gend Specif Med (2002 Jan-Feb) 5:19-24. Abstract/Full Text
Night eating syndrome is associated with depression, low self-esteem, reduced daytime hunger, and less weight loss in obese outpatients.
Gluck ME, Geliebter A, Satov T.
Obes Res (2001 Apr) 9:264-7. Abstract/Full Text