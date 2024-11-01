Obesity & Diabetes Clinical Research Section
of the Phoenix Epidemiology & Clinical Research Branch
Jonathan Krakoff, M.D.
Section Chiefjkrakoff@mail.nih.gov
Translational research to better understand factors related to energy balance, diet, behavior, nutrient metabolism, & insulin action in obesity & diabetes
Select Publications
- Reduced plasma interleukin-6 concentration after transcranial direct current stimulation to the prefrontal cortex.
- Aydin BN, Stinson EJ, Travis KT, Krakoff J, Rodzevik T, Chang DC, Gluck ME.
- Behav Brain Res (2024 Oct 2) 474:115201. Abstract/Full Text
- An E115A Missense Variant in CERS2 Is Associated With Increased Sleeping Energy Expenditure and Hepatic Insulin Resistance in American Indians.
- Heinitz S, Traurig M, Krakoff J, Rabe P, Stäubert C, Kobes S, Hanson RL, Stumvoll M, Blüher M, Bogardus C, Baier L, Piaggi P.
- Diabetes (2024 Aug 1) 73:1361-1371. Abstract/Full Text
