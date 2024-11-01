U.S. flag

Obesity & Diabetes Clinical Research Section

of the Phoenix Epidemiology & Clinical Research Branch

Jonathan Krakoff, M.D.

Section Chief

jkrakoff@mail.nih.gov
Translational research to better understand factors related to energy balance, diet, behavior, nutrient metabolism, & insulin action in obesity & diabetes
About Our Research

Select Publications

Reduced plasma interleukin-6 concentration after transcranial direct current stimulation to the prefrontal cortex.
Aydin BN, Stinson EJ, Travis KT, Krakoff J, Rodzevik T, Chang DC, Gluck ME.
Behav Brain Res (2024 Oct 2) 474:115201. Abstract/Full Text
An E115A Missense Variant in CERS2 Is Associated With Increased Sleeping Energy Expenditure and Hepatic Insulin Resistance in American Indians.
Heinitz S, Traurig M, Krakoff J, Rabe P, Stäubert C, Kobes S, Hanson RL, Stumvoll M, Blüher M, Bogardus C, Baier L, Piaggi P.
Diabetes (2024 Aug 1) 73:1361-1371. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed November 2024