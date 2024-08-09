Sriram Gubbi, M.D.
Associate Research Physician: Thyroid Tumors and Functional Thyroid Disorders, Metabolic Diseases Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Cancer Biology, Genetics and Genomics, Clinical Research
Publications
- Association of Free Thyroxine with Progression-Free Survival in Intermediate and High Risk Differentiated Thyroid Cancer.
- Ghosh R, Auh S, Gubbi S, Veeraraghavan P, Cochran C, Shobab L, Urken ML, Burman KD, Wartofsky L, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2024 Aug 8) Abstract/Full Text
- Paraplegic Patient with Metastatic Papillary Thyroid Cancer: A Multidisciplinary Approach to Radioactive Iodine Therapy Safety and Efficacy Strategy.
- Al-Naqeeb G, Munger E, Ramanathan AL, Makarewicz A, Behairy N, Veraraghavan P, Cochran C, Bernaldez P, Clinton I, Devaraj N, Lee K, Fisher T, Owoade O, Maass-Moreno R, Saboury B, Gubbi S, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- J Nucl Med (2024 Jul 11) Abstract/Full Text
- The Effect of Thyrotropin Suppression on Survival Outcomes in Patients with Differentiated Thyroid Cancer: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis.
- Gubbi S, Al-Jundi M, Foerster P, Cardenas S, Butera G, Auh S, Wright EC, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Thyroid (2024 Jun) 34:674-686. Abstract/Full Text
- Early short-term effects on catecholamine levels and pituitary function in patients with pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma treated with [(177)Lu]Lu-DOTA-TATE therapy.
- Gubbi S, Al-Jundi M, Auh S, Jha A, Zou J, Shamis I, Meuter L, Knue M, Turkbey B, Lindenberg L, Mena E, Carrasquillo JA, Teng Y, Pacak K, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Del Rivero J, Lin FI.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2023) 14:1275813. Abstract/Full Text
- Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy in Neuroendocrine Tumors.
- Gubbi S, Vijayvergia N, Yu JQ, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Koch CA.
- Horm Metab Res (2022 Dec) 54:795-812. Abstract/Full Text
- Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy in Thyroid Cancer.
- Gubbi S, Koch CA, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2022) 13:896287. Abstract/Full Text
- COVID-19 and chronic fatigue syndrome: An endocrine perspective.
- Bansal R, Gubbi S, Koch CA.
- J Clin Transl Endocrinol (2022 Mar) 27:100284. Abstract/Full Text
- Hypertension and COVID-19: Updates from the era of vaccines and variants.
- Swamy S, Koch CA, Hannah-Shmouni F, Schiffrin EL, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Gubbi S.
- J Clin Transl Endocrinol (2022 Mar) 27:100285. Abstract/Full Text
- Combined Immunosuppressive Therapy for Severe Graves Dermopathy.
- Gubbi S, Araque KA, Avadhanula S, Azam A, Merkel R, Cochran C, Burbelo PD, Waldman M, Neumann S, Gershengorn MC, Skarulis M, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Ann Intern Med (2021 Oct) 174:1478-1480. Abstract/Full Text
- Climate Change and Obesity.
- Koch CA, Sharda P, Patel J, Gubbi S, Bansal R, Bartel MJ.
- Horm Metab Res (2021 Sep) 53:575-587. Abstract/Full Text
- Co-Occurrence of Familial Non-Medullary Thyroid Cancer (FNMTC) and Hereditary Non-Polyposis Colorectal Cancer (HNPCC) Associated Tumors-A Cohort Study.
- Aswath K, Welch J, Gubbi S, Veeraraghavan P, Avadhanula S, Gara SK, Dikoglu E, Merino M, Raffeld M, Xi L, Kebebew E, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2021) 12:653401. Abstract/Full Text
- Mifepristone Improves Adipose Tissue Insulin Sensitivity in Insulin Resistant Individuals.
- Gubbi S, Muniyappa R, Sharma ST, Grewal S, McGlotten R, Nieman LK.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2021 Apr 23) 106:1501-1515. Abstract/Full Text
- Case Report: Primary Hypothyroidism Associated With Lutetium 177-DOTATATE Therapy for Metastatic Paraganglioma.
- Gubbi S, Al-Jundi M, Del Rivero J, Jha A, Knue M, Zou J, Turkbey B, Carrasquillo JA, Lin E, Pacak K, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Lin FI.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2020) 11:587065. Abstract/Full Text
- Management of mitochondrial diabetes in the era of novel therapies.
- Yeung RO, Al Jundi M, Gubbi S, Bompu ME, Sirrs S, Tarnopolsky M, Hannah-Shmouni F.
- J Diabetes Complications (2021 Jan) 35:107584. Abstract/Full Text
- Catecholamine physiology and its implications in patients with COVID-19.
- Gubbi S, Nazari MA, Taieb D, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Pacak K.
- Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol (2020 Dec) 8:978-986. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolic Syndrome and COVID 19: Endocrine-Immune-Vascular Interactions Shapes Clinical Course.
- Bansal R, Gubbi S, Muniyappa R.
- Endocrinology (2020 Oct 1) 161. Abstract/Full Text
- Updates on the Management of Thyroid Cancer.
- Araque KA, Gubbi S, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Horm Metab Res (2020 Aug) 52:562-577. Abstract/Full Text
- Novel Targeted Therapies for Metastatic Thyroid Cancer-A Comprehensive Review.
- Al-Jundi M, Thakur S, Gubbi S, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Cancers (Basel) (2020 Jul 29) 12. Abstract/Full Text
- Assessment of loss-of-control eating in healthy youth by interview and questionnaire.
- Altman DR, Tanofsky-Kraff M, Shank LM, Swanson TN, Ramirez E, Moore NA, Rubin SG, Byrne ME, LeMay-Russell S, Schvey NA, Kelly NR, Parker MN, Gubbi S, Brady SM, Yanovski SZ, Yanovski JA.
- Int J Eat Disord (2020 May) 53:510-519. Abstract/Full Text
- Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Patients With Poor Survival Often Show Brown Adipose Tissue Activation.
- Abdul Sater Z, Jha A, Hamimi A, Mandl A, Hartley IR, Gubbi S, Patel M, Gonzales M, Taïeb D, Civelek AC, Gharib AM, Auh S, O'Mara AE, Pacak K, Cypess AM.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2020 Apr 1) 105:1176-85. Abstract/Full Text
- Resistant Hypertension: A Clinical Perspective.
- Hannah-Shmouni F, Gubbi S, Spence JD, Stratakis CA, Koch CA.
- Endocrinol Metab Clin North Am (2019 Dec) 48:811-828. Abstract/Full Text
- Hypophysitis: An update on the novel forms, diagnosis and management of disorders of pituitary inflammation.
- Gubbi S, Hannah-Shmouni F, Verbalis JG, Koch CA.
- Best Pract Res Clin Endocrinol Metab (2019 Dec) 33:101371. Abstract/Full Text
- Adrenocortical carcinoma and pulmonary embolism from tumoral extension.
- Shekhar S, Gubbi S, Papadakis GZ, Nilubol N, Hannah-Shmouni F.
- Endocrinol Diabetes Metab Case Rep (2019 Nov 25) 2019. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolomic Analysis of the Effects of Leptin Replacement Therapy in Patients with Lipodystrophy.
- Grewal S, Gubbi S, Fosam A, Sedmak C, Sikder S, Talluru H, Brown RJ, Muniyappa R.
- J Endocr Soc (2020 Jan 1) 4:bvz022. Abstract/Full Text
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Endocrinology and Metabolism: The Dawn of a New Era.
- Gubbi S, Hamet P, Tremblay J, Koch CA, Hannah-Shmouni F.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2019) 10:185. Abstract/Full Text
- Primary hypophysitis and other autoimmune disorders of the sellar and suprasellar regions.
- Gubbi S, Hannah-Shmouni F, Stratakis CA, Koch CA.
- Rev Endocr Metab Disord (2018 Dec) 19:335-347. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed August 2024