Thyroid Tumors & Functional Thyroid Disorders Section

of the Metabolic Diseases Branch

Joanna Klubo-Gwiezdzinska. Joanna Klubo-Gwiezdzinska, M.D., Ph.D., M.H.Sc., Lasker Tenure Track Investigator

Acting Section Chief

joanna.klubo-gwiezdzinska@nih.gov
Clinical and translational studies focused on the biology of benign and malignant thyroid tumors, aiming at optimization of patients’ care.
About Our Research

Select Publications

Comprehensive guidance on the diagnosis and management of primary mesenchymal tumours of the thyroid gland.
Gubbi S, Thakur S, Avadhanula S, Araque KA, Filie AC, Raffeld M, Welch J, Del Rivero J, Kebebew E, Burman KD, Wartofsky L, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
Lancet Oncol (2020 Nov) 21:e528-e537. Abstract/Full Text
Association of Thyrotropin Suppression With Survival Outcomes in Patients With Intermediate- and High-Risk Differentiated Thyroid Cancer.
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Auh S, Gershengorn M, Daley B, Bikas A, Burman K, Wartofsky L, Urken M, Dewey E, Smallridge R, Chindris AM, Kebebew E.
JAMA Netw Open (2019 Feb 1) 2:e187754. Abstract/Full Text
Lab Members

Lab members of the Thyroid Tumors and Functional Thyroid Disorders Section smiling.

From left to right – C. Gomes Lima, S. Cardenas, J. Welch, J. Klubo-Gwiezdzinska, D. Cox, S. Thakur, C. Cochran, R. Adewale, J. Lavela, S. Gubbi

Last Reviewed November 2024