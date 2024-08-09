Sriram Gubbi, M.D.
Professional Experience
- Associate Research Physician, Staff Clinician, NIDDK, 2024-Present
- Assistant Research Physician, Staff Clinician, NIDDK, 2020-2024
- Endocrinology Fellowship, NIH, 2018-2020
- Internal Medicine Residency, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, 2015-2018
- Medical School, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, 2007-2013
Current Research
Our team studies conditions that affect the thyroid gland, including functional thyroid disorders and thyroid neoplasms.
Dr. Gubbi is the principal investigator of the functional thyroid disorders biorepository/natural history protocol and the lead associate investigator on biorepositry and IND protocols evaluating thyroid nodules and thyroid cancer. Dr. Gubbi currently serves as the associate research physician in Dr. Joanna Klubo-Gwiezdzinska’s lab in the Metabolic Diseases Branch of the NIDDK. With regards to functional thyroid disorders, the team’s goal is to study and manage complex conditions associated with thyroid hormone production, including uncommon forms of hyper- and hypothyroidism, thyroid hormone resistance, and TSH-secreting pituitary tumors, and perform retrospective analysis on the biorepository data collected under the functional thyroid disorders natural history protocol. Regarding thyroid neoplasia, the main objective is to study the molecular characteristics of thyroid cancer and to evaluate the utility of novel functional imaging and therapeutic modalities in managing aggressive and/or radioiodine-refractory forms of thyroid cancer, and to delineate the clinicopathological and genotypic features of familial non-medullary thyroid cancer (FNMTC). The team also collaborates with the NCI to study the disease characteristics of multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2 (MEN2A and MEN2B), and has published collaborative work with the NCI on the effects of [177]Lu-DOTATATE on endocrine function.
Select Publications
- Association of Free Thyroxine with Progression-Free Survival in Intermediate and High Risk Differentiated Thyroid Cancer.
- Ghosh R, Auh S, Gubbi S, Veeraraghavan P, Cochran C, Shobab L, Urken ML, Burman KD, Wartofsky L, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2024 Aug 8) Abstract/Full Text
- Paraplegic Patient with Metastatic Papillary Thyroid Cancer: A Multidisciplinary Approach to Radioactive Iodine Therapy Safety and Efficacy Strategy.
- Al-Naqeeb G, Munger E, Ramanathan AL, Makarewicz A, Behairy N, Veraraghavan P, Cochran C, Bernaldez P, Clinton I, Devaraj N, Lee K, Fisher T, Owoade O, Maass-Moreno R, Saboury B, Gubbi S, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- J Nucl Med (2024 Jul 11) Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
We study diseases that affect the thyroid gland. One set of common diseases includes conditions that lead to impaired hormone production from the thyroid gland such as hypothyroidism (thyroid gland produces insufficient amounts of thyroid hormone), and hyperthyroidism (thyroid gland produces excess thyroid hormone). The second set of diseases includes thyroid nodules and thyroid cancer. While most thyroid cancers are not aggressive and are relatively easily managed with surgery and radioactive iodine therapy, some aggressive subtypes of thyroid cancer can be difficult to manage due to lack of effective treatment options. Our lab studies the genetic makeup of thyroid cancer and also tests newer types of scans (imaging studies) and treatments for the aggressive forms of thyroid cancer.