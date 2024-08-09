Sriram Gubbi, M.D.

Current Research

Our team studies conditions that affect the thyroid gland, including functional thyroid disorders and thyroid neoplasms.

Dr. Gubbi is the principal investigator of the functional thyroid disorders biorepository/natural history protocol and the lead associate investigator on biorepositry and IND protocols evaluating thyroid nodules and thyroid cancer. Dr. Gubbi currently serves as the associate research physician in Dr. Joanna Klubo-Gwiezdzinska’s lab in the Metabolic Diseases Branch of the NIDDK. With regards to functional thyroid disorders, the team’s goal is to study and manage complex conditions associated with thyroid hormone production, including uncommon forms of hyper- and hypothyroidism, thyroid hormone resistance, and TSH-secreting pituitary tumors, and perform retrospective analysis on the biorepository data collected under the functional thyroid disorders natural history protocol. Regarding thyroid neoplasia, the main objective is to study the molecular characteristics of thyroid cancer and to evaluate the utility of novel functional imaging and therapeutic modalities in managing aggressive and/or radioiodine-refractory forms of thyroid cancer, and to delineate the clinicopathological and genotypic features of familial non-medullary thyroid cancer (FNMTC). The team also collaborates with the NCI to study the disease characteristics of multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2 (MEN2A and MEN2B), and has published collaborative work with the NCI on the effects of [177]Lu-DOTATATE on endocrine function.