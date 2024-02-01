U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. Juen Guo, Ph.D.
  5. Publications
Go to Staff Directory home
Juen Guo, Ph.D.

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Heritability and genetic correlations explained by common SNPs for metabolic syndrome traits.
Vattikuti S, Guo J, Chow CC.
PLoS Genet (2012) 8:e1002637. Abstract/Full Text
Challenges of indirect calorimetry in mice.
Guo J, Hall KD.
Am J Physiol Regul Integr Comp Physiol (2011 Mar) 300:R780; author reply R781-2. Abstract/Full Text
Predicting changes of body weight, body fat, energy expenditure and metabolic fuel selection in C57BL/6 mice.
Guo J, Hall KD.
PLoS One (2011 Jan 5) 6:e15961. Abstract/Full Text
Hypertrophy-driven adipocyte death overwhelms recruitment under prolonged weight gain.
Jo J, Guo J, Liu T, Mullen S, Hall KD, Cushman SW, Periwal V.
Biophys J (2010 Dec 1) 99:3535-44. Abstract/Full Text
The progressive increase of food waste in America and its environmental impact.
Hall KD, Guo J, Dore M, Chow CC.
PLoS One (2009 Nov 25) 4:e7940. Abstract/Full Text
Estimating the continuous-time dynamics of energy and fat metabolism in mice.
Guo J, Hall KD.
PLoS Comput Biol (2009 Sep) 5:e1000511. Abstract/Full Text
Persistent diet-induced obesity in male C57BL/6 mice resulting from temporary obesigenic diets.
Guo J, Jou W, Gavrilova O, Hall KD.
PLoS One (2009) 4:e5370. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed February 2024