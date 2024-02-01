Publications

Juen Guo, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Integrative Physiology Section, Laboratory of Biological Modeling
Scientific Focus Areas: Computational Biology
- Heritability and genetic correlations explained by common SNPs for metabolic syndrome traits.
- Vattikuti S, Guo J, Chow CC.
- PLoS Genet (2012) 8:e1002637. Abstract/Full Text
- Challenges of indirect calorimetry in mice.
- Guo J, Hall KD.
- Am J Physiol Regul Integr Comp Physiol (2011 Mar) 300:R780; author reply R781-2. Abstract/Full Text
- Predicting changes of body weight, body fat, energy expenditure and metabolic fuel selection in C57BL/6 mice.
- Guo J, Hall KD.
- PLoS One (2011 Jan 5) 6:e15961. Abstract/Full Text
- Hypertrophy-driven adipocyte death overwhelms recruitment under prolonged weight gain.
- Jo J, Guo J, Liu T, Mullen S, Hall KD, Cushman SW, Periwal V.
- Biophys J (2010 Dec 1) 99:3535-44. Abstract/Full Text
- The progressive increase of food waste in America and its environmental impact.
- Hall KD, Guo J, Dore M, Chow CC.
- PLoS One (2009 Nov 25) 4:e7940. Abstract/Full Text
- Estimating the continuous-time dynamics of energy and fat metabolism in mice.
- Guo J, Hall KD.
- PLoS Comput Biol (2009 Sep) 5:e1000511. Abstract/Full Text
- Persistent diet-induced obesity in male C57BL/6 mice resulting from temporary obesigenic diets.
- Guo J, Jou W, Gavrilova O, Hall KD.
- PLoS One (2009) 4:e5370. Abstract/Full Text
