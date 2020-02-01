  1. Home
Integrative Physiology Section

of the Laboratory of Biological Modeling

Photo of Kevin Hall Kevin D. Hall, Ph.D.

Section Chief

kevin.hall@nih.gov
Applying mathematical models to metabolism and body weight regulation.
About Our Research

Select Publications

Ultra-Processed Diets Cause Excess Calorie Intake and Weight Gain: An Inpatient Randomized Controlled Trial of Ad Libitum Food Intake.
Hall KD, Ayuketah A, Brychta R, Cai H, Cassimatis T, Chen KY, Chung ST, Costa E, Courville A, Darcey V, Fletcher LA, Forde CG, Gharib AM, Guo J, Howard R, Joseph PV, McGehee S, Ouwerkerk R, Raisinger K, Rozga I, Stagliano M, Walter M, Walter PJ, Yang S, Zhou M.
Cell Metab (2019 Jul 2) 30:226. Abstract/Full Text
Quantification of the effect of energy imbalance on bodyweight.
Hall KD, Sacks G, Chandramohan D, Chow CC, Wang YC, Gortmaker SL, Swinburn BA.
Lancet (2011 Aug 27) 378:826-37. Abstract/Full Text
View More Publications
