Xiaodu Guo, M.D., Ph.D.
Scientific Review Officer: Grants Review Branch
Training and Mentored Research Section
Responsibilities & Activities
As a scientific review officer in the Review Branch at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), I organize peer review meetings to evaluate the scientific merit of applications submitted in response to Funding Opportunity Announcements issued by the NIDDK and other Institutes and Centers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Select Experience
Clinical Pharmacology Fellow, CC, NIH, 2000–2003
Anatomic Pathology Resident, CC, NIH, 1997–2000
Ph.D., University of Illinois, 1984
M.D., Capital Medical College, Beijing, China, 1983