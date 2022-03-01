U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  4. Xiaodu Guo, M.D., Ph.D.
Xiaodu Guo, M.D., Ph.D.

Photo of Xiodu Guo
Scientific Review Officer: Grants Review Branch
Training and Mentored Research Section
301-594-4719 Add to Contacts

Responsibilities & Activities

As a scientific review officer in the Review Branch at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), I organize peer review meetings to evaluate the scientific merit of applications submitted in response to Funding Opportunity Announcements issued by the NIDDK and other Institutes and Centers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Select Experience

Clinical Pharmacology Fellow, CC, NIH, 2000–2003

Anatomic Pathology Resident, CC, NIH, 1997–2000

Ph.D., University of Illinois, 1984

M.D., Capital Medical College, Beijing, China, 1983