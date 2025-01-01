Nicholas R. Guydosh, Ph.D.
Scientific Focus Areas: Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics, Computational Biology, Genetics and Genomics, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, RNA Biology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Endonucleolytic RNA cleavage drives changes in gene expression during the innate immune response.
- Karasik A, Lorenzi HA, DePass AV, Guydosh NR.
- Cell Rep (2024 Jun 25) 43:114287. Abstract/Full Text
- The ubiquitin conjugase Rad6 mediates ribosome pausing during oxidative stress.
- Meydan S, Barros GC, Simões V, Harley L, Cizubu BK, Guydosh NR, Silva GM.
- Cell Rep (2023 Nov 28) 42:113359. Abstract/Full Text
- 40S ribosome profiling reveals distinct roles for Tma20/Tma22 (MCT-1/DENR) and Tma64 (eIF2D) in 40S subunit recycling.
- Young DJ, Meydan S, Guydosh NR.
- Nat Commun (2021 May 20) 12:2976. Abstract/Full Text
- Activation of the antiviral factor RNase L triggers translation of non-coding mRNA sequences.
- Karasik A, Jones GD, DePass AV, Guydosh NR.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2021 Jun 21) 49:6007-6026. Abstract/Full Text
- Disome and Trisome Profiling Reveal Genome-wide Targets of Ribosome Quality Control.
- Meydan S, Guydosh NR.
- Mol Cell (2020 Aug 20) 79:588-602.e6. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) optimizes the translational landscape during infection.
- Kerkhofs K, Guydosh NR, Bayfield MA.
- bioRxiv (2024 Aug 3) Abstract/Full Text
- Is there a localized role for translational quality control?
- Meydan S, Guydosh NR.
- RNA (2023 Nov) 29:1623-1643. Abstract/Full Text
- mRNA location and translation rate determine protein targeting to dual destinations.
- Gasparski AN, Moissoglu K, Pallikkuth S, Meydan S, Guydosh NR, Mili S.
- Mol Cell (2023 Aug 3) 83:2726-2738.e9. Abstract/Full Text
- Rebirth of the translational machinery: The importance of recycling ribosomes.
- Young DJ, Guydosh NR.
- Bioessays (2022 Apr) 44:e2100269. Abstract/Full Text
- Context-specific action of macrolide antibiotics on the eukaryotic ribosome.
- Svetlov MS, Koller TO, Meydan S, Shankar V, Klepacki D, Polacek N, Guydosh NR, Vázquez-Laslop N, Wilson DN, Mankin AS.
- Nat Commun (2021 May 14) 12:2803. Abstract/Full Text
- A cellular handbook for collided ribosomes: surveillance pathways and collision types.
- Meydan S, Guydosh NR.
- Curr Genet (2021 Feb) 67:19-26. Abstract/Full Text
- UFMylation of RPL26 links translocation-associated quality control to endoplasmic reticulum protein homeostasis.
- Wang L, Xu Y, Rogers H, Saidi L, Noguchi CT, Li H, Yewdell JW, Guydosh NR, Ye Y.
- Cell Res (2020 Jan) 30:5-20. Abstract/Full Text
- Hcr1/eIF3j Is a 60S Ribosomal Subunit Recycling Accessory Factor In Vivo.
- Young DJ, Guydosh NR.
- Cell Rep (2019 Jul 2) 28:39-50.e4. Abstract/Full Text
- Tma64/eIF2D, Tma20/MCT-1, and Tma22/DENR Recycle Post-termination 40S Subunits In Vivo.
- Young DJ, Makeeva DS, Zhang F, Anisimova AS, Stolboushkina EA, Ghobakhlou F, Shatsky IN, Dmitriev SE, Hinnebusch AG, Guydosh NR.
- Mol Cell (2018 Sep 6) 71:761-774.e5. Abstract/Full Text
- Regulated Ire1-dependent mRNA decay requires no-go mRNA degradation to maintain endoplasmic reticulum homeostasis in S. pombe.
- Guydosh NR, Kimmig P, Walter P, Green R.
- Elife (2017 Sep 25) 6. Abstract/Full Text
- IGF2BP1 overexpression causes fetal-like hemoglobin expression patterns in cultured human adult erythroblasts.
- de Vasconcellos JF, Tumburu L, Byrnes C, Lee YT, Xu PC, Li M, Rabel A, Clarke BA, Guydosh NR, Proia RL, Miller JL.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2017 Jul 11) 114:E5664-E5672. Abstract/Full Text
- Translation of poly(A) tails leads to precise mRNA cleavage.
- Guydosh NR, Green R.
- RNA (2017 May) 23:749-761. Abstract/Full Text
- Silence without stress.
- Young DJ, Guydosh NR.
- Elife (2016 Nov 11) 5. Abstract/Full Text
- Rli1/ABCE1 Recycles Terminating Ribosomes and Controls Translation Reinitiation in 3'UTRs In Vivo.
- Young DJ, Guydosh NR, Zhang F, Hinnebusch AG, Green R.
- Cell (2015 Aug 13) 162:872-84. Abstract/Full Text
- Examining kinesin processivity within a general gating framework.
- Andreasson JO, Milic B, Chen GY, Guydosh NR, Hancock WO, Block SM.
- Elife (2015 Apr 22) 4. Abstract/Full Text
- High-precision analysis of translational pausing by ribosome profiling in bacteria lacking EFP.
- Woolstenhulme CJ, Guydosh NR, Green R, Buskirk AR.
- Cell Rep (2015 Apr 7) 11:13-21. Abstract/Full Text
- Dom34 rescues ribosomes in 3' untranslated regions.
- Guydosh NR, Green R.
- Cell (2014 Feb 27) 156:950-62. Abstract/Full Text
- Nascent peptides that block protein synthesis in bacteria.
- Woolstenhulme CJ, Parajuli S, Healey DW, Valverde DP, Petersen EN, Starosta AL, Guydosh NR, Johnson WE, Wilson DN, Buskirk AR.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2013 Mar 5) 110:E878-87. Abstract/Full Text
- Direct observation of the binding state of the kinesin head to the microtubule.
- Guydosh NR, Block SM.
- Nature (2009 Sep 3) 461:125-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Precision steering of an optical trap by electro-optic deflection.
- Valentine MT, Guydosh NR, Gutiérrez-Medina B, Fehr AN, Andreasson JO, Block SM.
- Opt Lett (2008 Mar 15) 33:599-601. Abstract/Full Text
- Not so lame after all: kinesin still walks with a hobbled head.
- Guydosh NR, Block SM.
- J Gen Physiol (2007 Nov) 130:441-4. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecule by molecule, the physics and chemistry of life: SMB 2007.
- Block SM, Larson MH, Greenleaf WJ, Herbert KM, Guydosh NR, Anthony PC.
- Nat Chem Biol (2007 Apr) 3:193-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Backsteps induced by nucleotide analogs suggest the front head of kinesin is gated by strain.
- Guydosh NR, Block SM.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2006 May 23) 103:8054-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Unifying features in protein-folding mechanisms.
- Gianni S, Guydosh NR, Khan F, Caldas TD, Mayor U, White GW, DeMarco ML, Daggett V, Fersht AR.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2003 Nov 11) 100:13286-91. Abstract/Full Text
- The complete folding pathway of a protein from nanoseconds to microseconds.
- Mayor U, Guydosh NR, Johnson CM, Grossmann JG, Sato S, Jas GS, Freund SM, Alonso DO, Daggett V, Fersht AR.
- Nature (2003 Feb 20) 421:863-7. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed January 2025