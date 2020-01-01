Section on mRNA Regulation and Translation

  1. Home
of the Laboratory of Biochemistry and Genetics

Photo of Nicholas Guydosh Nicholas R. Guydosh, Ph.D., Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator

Acting Section Chief

nicholas.guydosh@nih.gov
A group of scientists interested in the mechanism of the ribosome and how changes in translation alter gene expression in diseases.
Hcr1/eIF3j Is a 60S Ribosomal Subunit Recycling Accessory Factor In Vivo.
Young DJ, Guydosh NR.
Cell Rep (2019 Jul 2) 28:39-50.e4. Abstract/Full Text
Tma64/eIF2D, Tma20/MCT-1, and Tma22/DENR Recycle Post-termination 40S Subunits In Vivo.
Young DJ, Makeeva DS, Zhang F, Anisimova AS, Stolboushkina EA, Ghobakhlou F, Shatsky IN, Dmitriev SE, Hinnebusch AG, Guydosh NR.
Mol Cell (2018 Sep 6) 71:761-774.e5. Abstract/Full Text
