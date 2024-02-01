Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

Ultra-Processed Diets Cause Excess Calorie Intake and Weight Gain: An Inpatient Randomized Controlled Trial of Ad Libitum Food Intake. Hall KD, Ayuketah A, Brychta R, Cai H, Cassimatis T, Chen KY, Chung ST, Costa E, Courville A, Darcey V, Fletcher LA, Forde CG, Gharib AM, Guo J, Howard R, Joseph PV, McGehee S, Ouwerkerk R, Raisinger K, Rozga I, Stagliano M, Walter M, Walter PJ, Yang S, Zhou M. Cell Metab (2019 Jul 2) 30:67-77.e3. Abstract/Full Text Effect of a plant-based, low-fat diet versus an animal-based, ketogenic diet on ad libitum energy intake. Hall KD, Guo J, Courville AB, Boring J, Brychta R, Chen KY, Darcey V, Forde CG, Gharib AM, Gallagher I, Howard R, Joseph PV, Milley L, Ouwerkerk R, Raisinger K, Rozga I, Schick A, Stagliano M, Torres S, Walter M, Walter P, Yang S, Chung ST. Nat Med (2021 Feb) 27:344-353. Abstract/Full Text Calorie for Calorie, Dietary Fat Restriction Results in More Body Fat Loss than Carbohydrate Restriction in People with Obesity. Hall KD, Bemis T, Brychta R, Chen KY, Courville A, Crayner EJ, Goodwin S, Guo J, Howard L, Knuth ND, Miller BV 3rd, Prado CM, Siervo M, Skarulis MC, Walter M, Walter PJ, Yannai L. Cell Metab (2015 Sep 1) 22:427-36. Abstract/Full Text Dietary fat restriction affects brain reward regions in a randomized crossover trial. Darcey VL, Guo J, Courville AB, Gallagher I, Avery JA, Simmons WK, Ingeholm JE, Herscovitch P, Martin A, Hall KD. JCI Insight (2023 Jun 22) 8. Abstract/Full Text Quantification of the effect of energy imbalance on bodyweight. Hall KD, Sacks G, Chandramohan D, Chow CC, Wang YC, Gortmaker SL, Swinburn BA. Lancet (2011 Aug 27) 378:826-37. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications