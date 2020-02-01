Kevin D. Hall, Ph.D.

My laboratory investigates how metabolism and the brain adapt in response to a variety of interventions to diet and physical activity. We perform experiments in both humans and rodents to better understand the complex mechanisms regulating macronutrient metabolism, body composition, and energy expenditure. A unique aspect of our laboratory involves the development of mathematical models to quantitatively describe, explain, integrate, and predict our experimental results.

