Eric Henry, Ph.D.
Professional Experience
- Ph.D., Princeton University, 1980
- M.A., Princeton University, 1978
- B.S. and B.A., University of Rochester, 1976
Research Goal
The goal of this research is to understand the physics underlying the structure and dynamics of proteins and their relationship to biological function.
Current Research
We are interested in the nature and characteristic time scales of conformational changes in proteins. This broad question encompasses both the structural events involved in the initial folding of the polypeptide chain into its native structure in solution and the structural changes associated with protein function. In one study, we are analyzing the measured equilibrium and kinetic properties of the folding of various proteins. In this study, we use simple statistical-mechanical models in an attempt to elucidate basic physical principles underlying the folding process. We are also examining the dynamics of functionally relevant conformational changes in heme proteins. We use time-resolved optical spectroscopic probes to detect and measure the kinetics of these changes and molecular dynamics simulations to identify the actual atomic motions involved. Most recently, we have used time-resolved x-ray crystallography to visualize atomic motions directly.
Applying our Research
A detailed understanding of the functionally relevant structural and dynamical properties of proteins is, among other things, a core component of the rapidly expanding field of rational drug design. In this field, knowledge of the molecular basis of pathology informs the de novo molecular design of targeted therapeutic agents.
Need for Further Study
My interests lie at the interface between physics, chemistry, and biology—both at the atomic level and at the systems level. This intersection is a major focus of current life-science research. Our work relies on a sophisticated technological and analytical infrastructure. As just one example, considerable research is still needed to refine both the precision and the accuracy of the various experimental and computational tools used to probe biomolecular processes with atomic resolution.
Select Publications
- Magnetic targeting of cardiosphere-derived stem cells with ferumoxytol nanoparticles for treating rats with myocardial infarction.
- Vandergriff AC, Hensley TM, Henry ET, Shen D, Anthony S, Zhang J, Cheng K.
- Biomaterials (2014 Oct) 35:8528-39. Abstract/Full Text
- Watching a signaling protein function in real time via 100-ps time-resolved Laue crystallography.
- Schotte F, Cho HS, Kaila VR, Kamikubo H, Dashdorj N, Henry ER, Graber TJ, Henning R, Wulff M, Hummer G, Kataoka M, Anfinrud PA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2012 Nov 20) 109:19256-61. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
My lab studies how proteins alter their shapes. Long polypeptide chains make up proteins. We study how these chains fold to make a complex protein structure. We also examine how structural changes relate to the protein’s function. Some studies investigate the basic physical principles involved in the folding process. We also detect and measure changes in heme proteins. These proteins play a key role in binding oxygen to red blood cells. We identified the motions of atoms involved in protein changes. My lab has used time-resolved x-ray crystallography to visualize the motions of atoms directly.