Eric Henry, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Biophysical Chemistry Section, Laboratory of Chemical Physics
Scientific Focus Areas: Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics, Computational Biology, Structural Biology

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Allosteric control of hemoglobin S fiber formation by oxygen and its relation to the pathophysiology of sickle cell disease.
Henry ER, Cellmer T, Dunkelberger EB, Metaferia B, Hofrichter J, Li Q, Ostrowski D, Ghirlando R, Louis JM, Moutereau S, Galactéros F, Thein SL, Bartolucci P, Eaton WA.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2020 Jun 30) 117:15018-15027. Abstract/Full Text
Theoretical Simulation of Red Cell Sickling Upon Deoxygenation Based on the Physical Chemistry of Sickle Hemoglobin Fiber Formation.
Dunkelberger EB, Metaferia B, Cellmer T, Henry ER.
J Phys Chem B (2018 Dec 13) 122:11579-11590. Abstract/Full Text
Watching a signaling protein function in real time via 100-ps time-resolved Laue crystallography.
Schotte F, Cho HS, Kaila VR, Kamikubo H, Dashdorj N, Henry ER, Graber TJ, Henning R, Wulff M, Hummer G, Kataoka M, Anfinrud PA.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2012 Nov 20) 109:19256-61. Abstract/Full Text
Making connections between ultrafast protein folding kinetics and molecular dynamics simulations.
Cellmer T, Buscaglia M, Henry ER, Hofrichter J, Eaton WA.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2011 Apr 12) 108:6103-8. Abstract/Full Text
Chemical, physical, and theoretical kinetics of an ultrafast folding protein.
Kubelka J, Henry ER, Cellmer T, Hofrichter J, Eaton WA.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2008 Dec 2) 105:18655-62. Abstract/Full Text
Measuring internal friction of an ultrafast-folding protein.
Cellmer T, Henry ER, Hofrichter J, Eaton WA.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2008 Nov 25) 105:18320-5. Abstract/Full Text
Estimating free-energy barrier heights for an ultrafast folding protein from calorimetric and kinetic data.
Godoy-Ruiz R, Henry ER, Kubelka J, Hofrichter J, Muñoz V, Sanchez-Ruiz JM, Eaton WA.
J Phys Chem B (2008 May 15) 112:5938-49. Abstract/Full Text
Relaxation rate for an ultrafast folding protein is independent of chemical denaturant concentration.
Cellmer T, Henry ER, Kubelka J, Hofrichter J, Eaton WA.
J Am Chem Soc (2007 Nov 28) 129:14564-5. Abstract/Full Text
Evolution of allosteric models for hemoglobin.
Eaton WA, Henry ER, Hofrichter J, Bettati S, Viappiani C, Mozzarelli A.
IUBMB Life (2007 Aug-Sep) 59:586-99. Abstract/Full Text
A tertiary two-state allosteric model for hemoglobin.
Henry ER, Bettati S, Hofrichter J, Eaton WA.
Biophys Chem (2002 Jul 10) 98:149-64. Abstract/Full Text
Fast kinetics and mechanisms in protein folding.
Eaton WA, Muñoz V, Hagen SJ, Jas GS, Lapidus LJ, Henry ER, Hofrichter J.
Annu Rev Biophys Biomol Struct (2000) 29:327-59. Abstract/Full Text
Is cooperative oxygen binding by hemoglobin really understood?
Eaton WA, Henry ER, Hofrichter J, Mozzarelli A.
Nat Struct Biol (1999 Apr) 6:351-8. Abstract/Full Text
