Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Allosteric control of hemoglobin S fiber formation by oxygen and its relation to the pathophysiology of sickle cell disease.
- Henry ER, Cellmer T, Dunkelberger EB, Metaferia B, Hofrichter J, Li Q, Ostrowski D, Ghirlando R, Louis JM, Moutereau S, Galactéros F, Thein SL, Bartolucci P, Eaton WA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2020 Jun 30) 117:15018-15027. Abstract/Full Text
- Theoretical Simulation of Red Cell Sickling Upon Deoxygenation Based on the Physical Chemistry of Sickle Hemoglobin Fiber Formation.
- Dunkelberger EB, Metaferia B, Cellmer T, Henry ER.
- J Phys Chem B (2018 Dec 13) 122:11579-11590. Abstract/Full Text
- Watching a signaling protein function in real time via 100-ps time-resolved Laue crystallography.
- Schotte F, Cho HS, Kaila VR, Kamikubo H, Dashdorj N, Henry ER, Graber TJ, Henning R, Wulff M, Hummer G, Kataoka M, Anfinrud PA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2012 Nov 20) 109:19256-61. Abstract/Full Text
- Making connections between ultrafast protein folding kinetics and molecular dynamics simulations.
- Cellmer T, Buscaglia M, Henry ER, Hofrichter J, Eaton WA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2011 Apr 12) 108:6103-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Chemical, physical, and theoretical kinetics of an ultrafast folding protein.
- Kubelka J, Henry ER, Cellmer T, Hofrichter J, Eaton WA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2008 Dec 2) 105:18655-62. Abstract/Full Text
- Measuring internal friction of an ultrafast-folding protein.
- Cellmer T, Henry ER, Hofrichter J, Eaton WA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2008 Nov 25) 105:18320-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Estimating free-energy barrier heights for an ultrafast folding protein from calorimetric and kinetic data.
- Godoy-Ruiz R, Henry ER, Kubelka J, Hofrichter J, Muñoz V, Sanchez-Ruiz JM, Eaton WA.
- J Phys Chem B (2008 May 15) 112:5938-49. Abstract/Full Text
- Relaxation rate for an ultrafast folding protein is independent of chemical denaturant concentration.
- Cellmer T, Henry ER, Kubelka J, Hofrichter J, Eaton WA.
- J Am Chem Soc (2007 Nov 28) 129:14564-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Evolution of allosteric models for hemoglobin.
- Eaton WA, Henry ER, Hofrichter J, Bettati S, Viappiani C, Mozzarelli A.
- IUBMB Life (2007 Aug-Sep) 59:586-99. Abstract/Full Text
- A tertiary two-state allosteric model for hemoglobin.
- Henry ER, Bettati S, Hofrichter J, Eaton WA.
- Biophys Chem (2002 Jul 10) 98:149-64. Abstract/Full Text
- Fast kinetics and mechanisms in protein folding.
- Eaton WA, Muñoz V, Hagen SJ, Jas GS, Lapidus LJ, Henry ER, Hofrichter J.
- Annu Rev Biophys Biomol Struct (2000) 29:327-59. Abstract/Full Text
- Is cooperative oxygen binding by hemoglobin really understood?
- Eaton WA, Henry ER, Hofrichter J, Mozzarelli A.
- Nat Struct Biol (1999 Apr) 6:351-8. Abstract/Full Text