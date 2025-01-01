U.S. flag

Deborah M. Hinton, Ph.D.
Deborah Hinton.
Section Chief: Gene Expression and Regulation Section, Laboratory of Biochemistry & Genetics
Scientific Focus Areas: Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

The Transcriptional Program of Staphylococcus aureus Phage K Is Affected by a Host rpoC Mutation That Confers Phage K Resistance.
Kongari R, Ray MD, Lehman SM, Plaut RD, Hinton DM, Stibitz S.
Viruses (2024 Nov 13) 16. Abstract/Full Text
A single rare σ70 variant establishes a unique gene expression pattern in the E. coli pathobiont LF82.
Arroyo-Mendoza M, Proctor A, Correa-Medina A, DeWolf S, Brand MW, Rosas V, Lorenzi H, Wannemuehler MJ, Phillips GJ, Hinton DM.
Nucleic Acids Res (2024 Oct 28) 52:11552-11570. Abstract/Full Text
The Vibrio cholerae master regulator for the activation of biofilm biogenesis genes, VpsR, senses both cyclic di-GMP and phosphate.
Hsieh ML, Kiel N, Jenkins LMM, Ng WL, Knipling L, Waters CM, Hinton DM.
Nucleic Acids Res (2022 May 6) 50:4484-4499. Abstract/Full Text
Conformational change of the Bordetella response regulator BvgA accompanies its activation of the B. pertussis virulence gene fhaB.
Kim D, Tracey J, Becerra Flores M, Chaudhry K, Nasim R, Correa-Medina A, Knipling L, Chen Q, Stibitz S, Jenkins LMM, Moon K, Cardozo T, Hinton DM.
Comput Struct Biotechnol J (2022) 20:6431-6442. Abstract/Full Text
A phage-encoded nucleoid associated protein compacts both host and phage DNA and derepresses H-NS silencing.
Son B, Patterson-West J, Arroyo-Mendoza M, Ramachandran R, Iben JR, Zhu J, Rao V, Dimitriadis EK, Hinton DM.
Nucleic Acids Res (2021 Sep 20) 49:9229-9245. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications

Discovering Novel Bacterial Small RNA by RNA-seq Analysis Toolkit ANNOgesic.
Tai CH, Hinton D, Yu SH.
Methods Mol Biol (2024) 2741:35-69. Abstract/Full Text
Identification of BvgA-Dependent and BvgA-Independent Small RNAs (sRNAs) in Bordetella pertussis Using the Prokaryotic sRNA Prediction Toolkit ANNOgesic.
Moon K, Sim M, Tai CH, Yoo K, Merzbacher C, Yu SH, Kim DD, Lee J, Förstner KU, Chen Q, Stibitz S, Knipling LG, Hinton DM.
Microbiol Spectr (2021 Oct 31) 9:e0004421. Abstract/Full Text
VpsR Directly Activates Transcription of Multiple Biofilm Genes in Vibrio cholerae.
Hsieh ML, Waters CM, Hinton DM.
J Bacteriol (2020 Aug 25) 202. Abstract/Full Text
A Novel Bvg-Repressed Promoter Causes vrg-Like Transcription of fim3 but Does Not Result in the Production of Serotype 3 Fimbriae in Bvg(-) Mode Bordetella pertussis.
Chen Q, Lee G, Craig C, Ng V, Carlson PE Jr, Hinton DM, Stibitz S.
J Bacteriol (2018 Oct 15) 200. Abstract/Full Text
The E. coli Global Regulator DksA Reduces Transcription during T4 Infection.
Patterson-West J, James TD, Fernández-Coll L, Iben JR, Moon K, Knipling L, Cashel M, Hinton DM.
Viruses (2018 Jun 6) 10. Abstract/Full Text
The BvgAS Regulon of Bordetella pertussis.
Moon K, Bonocora RP, Kim DD, Chen Q, Wade JT, Stibitz S, Hinton DM.
mBio (2017 Oct 10) 8. Abstract/Full Text
A 3D puzzle approach to building protein-DNA structures.
Hinton DM.
Transcription (2017 Mar 15) 8:113-119. Abstract/Full Text
Determining the Architecture of a Protein-DNA Complex by Combining FeBABE Cleavage Analyses, 3-D Printed Structures, and the ICM Molsoft Program.
James T, Hsieh ML, Knipling L, Hinton D.
Methods Mol Biol (2015) 1334:29-40. Abstract/Full Text
Architecture of the bacteriophage T4 activator MotA/promoter DNA interaction during sigma appropriation.
Hsieh ML, James TD, Knipling L, Waddell MB, White S, Hinton DM.
J Biol Chem (2013 Sep 20) 288:27607-27618. Abstract/Full Text
In vivo phosphorylation dynamics of the Bordetella pertussis virulence-controlling response regulator BvgA.
Boulanger A, Chen Q, Hinton DM, Stibitz S.
Mol Microbiol (2013 Apr) 88:156-72. Abstract/Full Text
Transcription regulation at the core: similarities among bacterial, archaeal, and eukaryotic RNA polymerases.
Decker KB, Hinton DM.
Annu Rev Microbiol (2013) 67:113-39. Abstract/Full Text
Separation and Detection of Phosphorylated and Nonphosphorylated BvgA, a Bordetella pertussis Response Regulator, in vivo and in vitro.
Chen Q, Boulanger A, Hinton DM, Stibitz S.
Bio Protoc (2013) 3. Abstract/Full Text
The Bordetella pertussis model of exquisite gene control by the global transcription factor BvgA.
Decker KB, James TD, Stibitz S, Hinton DM.
Microbiology (Reading) (2012 Jul) 158:1665-1676. Abstract/Full Text
Mutational analysis of the T4 gp59 helicase loader reveals its sites for interaction with helicase, single-stranded binding protein, and DNA.
Dolezal D, Jones CE, Lai X, Brister JR, Mueser TC, Nossal NG, Hinton DM.
J Biol Chem (2012 May 25) 287:18596-607. Abstract/Full Text
Bacteriophage T4 MotA activator and the β-flap tip of RNA polymerase target the same set of σ70 carboxyl-terminal residues.
Bonocora RP, Decker PK, Glass S, Knipling L, Hinton DM.
J Biol Chem (2011 Nov 11) 286:39290-6. Abstract/Full Text
Different requirements for σ Region 4 in BvgA activation of the Bordetella pertussis promoters P(fim3) and P(fhaB).
Decker KB, Chen Q, Hsieh ML, Boucher P, Stibitz S, Hinton DM.
J Mol Biol (2011 Jun 24) 409:692-709. Abstract/Full Text
A mutation within the β subunit of Escherichia coli RNA polymerase impairs transcription from bacteriophage T4 middle promoters.
James TD, Cashel M, Hinton DM.
J Bacteriol (2010 Nov) 192:5580-7. Abstract/Full Text
Transcriptional control in the prereplicative phase of T4 development.
Hinton DM.
Virol J (2010 Oct 28) 7:289. Abstract/Full Text
Novel architectural features of Bordetella pertussis fimbrial subunit promoters and their activation by the global virulence regulator BvgA.
Chen Q, Decker KB, Boucher PE, Hinton D, Stibitz S.
Mol Microbiol (2010 Sep) 77:1326-40. Abstract/Full Text
The secret to 6S: regulating RNA polymerase by ribo-sequestration.
Decker KB, Hinton DM.
Mol Microbiol (2009 Jul) 73:137-40. Abstract/Full Text
The promoter spacer influences transcription initiation via sigma70 region 1.1 of Escherichia coli RNA polymerase.
Hook-Barnard IG, Hinton DM.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2009 Jan 20) 106:737-42. Abstract/Full Text
A basic/hydrophobic cleft of the T4 activator MotA interacts with the C-terminus of E.coli sigma70 to activate middle gene transcription.
Bonocora RP, Caignan G, Woodrell C, Werner MH, Hinton DM.
Mol Microbiol (2008 Jul) 69:331-43. Abstract/Full Text
Transcription initiation by mix and match elements: flexibility for polymerase binding to bacterial promoters.
Hook-Barnard IG, Hinton DM.
Gene Regul Syst Bio (2007) 1:275-93. Abstract/Full Text
Escherichia coli RNA polymerase recognition of a sigma70-dependent promoter requiring a -35 DNA element and an extended -10 TGn motif.
Hook-Barnard I, Johnson XB, Hinton DM.
J Bacteriol (2006 Dec) 188:8352-9. Abstract/Full Text
Mutational analysis of sigma70 region 4 needed for appropriation by the bacteriophage T4 transcription factors AsiA and MotA.
Baxter K, Lee J, Minakhin L, Severinov K, Hinton DM.
J Mol Biol (2006 Nov 10) 363:931-44. Abstract/Full Text
The bacteriophage T4 inhibitor and coactivator AsiA inhibits Escherichia coli RNA Polymerase more rapidly in the absence of sigma70 region 1.1: evidence that region 1.1 stabilizes the interaction between sigma70 and core.
Hinton DM, Vuthoori S, Mulamba R.
J Bacteriol (2006 Feb) 188:1279-85. Abstract/Full Text
Transcriptional takeover by sigma appropriation: remodelling of the sigma70 subunit of Escherichia coli RNA polymerase by the bacteriophage T4 activator MotA and co-activator AsiA.
Hinton DM, Pande S, Wais N, Johnson XB, Vuthoori M, Makela A, Hook-Barnard I.
Microbiology (Reading) (2005 Jun) 151:1729-1740. Abstract/Full Text
Molecular gymnastics: distortion of an RNA polymerase sigma factor.
Hinton DM.
Trends Microbiol (2005 Apr) 13:140-3. Abstract/Full Text
A family of anti-sigma70 proteins in T4-type phages and bacteria that are similar to AsiA, a Transcription inhibitor and co-activator of bacteriophage T4.
Pineda M, Gregory BD, Szczypinski B, Baxter KR, Hochschild A, Miller ES, Hinton DM.
J Mol Biol (2004 Dec 10) 344:1183-97. Abstract/Full Text
Analysis of regions within the bacteriophage T4 AsiA protein involved in its binding to the sigma70 subunit of E. coli RNA polymerase and its role as a transcriptional inhibitor and co-activator.
Pal D, Vuthoori M, Pande S, Wheeler D, Hinton DM.
J Mol Biol (2003 Jan 31) 325:827-41. Abstract/Full Text
The bacteriophage T4 transcription activator MotA interacts with the far-C-terminal region of the sigma70 subunit of Escherichia coli RNA polymerase.
Pande S, Makela A, Dove SL, Nickels BE, Hochschild A, Hinton DM.
J Bacteriol (2002 Jul) 184:3957-64. Abstract/Full Text
Domain 1.1 of the sigma(70) subunit of Escherichia coli RNA polymerase modulates the formation of stable polymerase/promoter complexes.
Vuthoori S, Bowers CW, McCracken A, Dombroski AJ, Hinton DM.
J Mol Biol (2001 Jun 8) 309:561-72. Abstract/Full Text
Efficient inhibition of Escherichia coli RNA polymerase by the bacteriophage T4 AsiA protein requires that AsiA binds first to free sigma70.
Hinton DM, Vuthoori S.
J Mol Biol (2000 Dec 15) 304:731-9. Abstract/Full Text
Binding of the bacteriophage T4 transcriptional activator, MotA, to T4 middle promoter DNA: evidence for both major and minor groove contacts.
Sharma M, Marshall P, Hinton DM.
J Mol Biol (1999 Jul 30) 290:905-15. Abstract/Full Text
The bacteriophage T4 transcriptional activator MotA accepts various base-pair changes within its binding sequence.
Marshall P, Sharma M, Hinton DM.
J Mol Biol (1999 Jan 22) 285:931-44. Abstract/Full Text

Books & Book Chapters

Prokaryotic Transcription.
Hinton DM.
In: Encyclopedia of Cell Biology. Elsevier (2016). 1:468-480. Abstract/Full Text
Transcriptional Regulation in Bacteriophage.
Adhya S, Hinton DM, Weisberg R.
In: Encyclopedia of Virology (Third Edition). Elsevier Academic Press (Amsterdam) (2016). 174-186. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed January 2025