NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases 75 years: 1950-2025 75 years: 1950-2025
of the Laboratory of Biochemistry & Genetics

Deborah Hinton. Deborah M. Hinton, Ph.D.

Section Chief

debbiehi@niddk.nih.gov
Biochemists and microbiologists investigating molecular mechanisms of gene expression employed by bacterial pathogens and phage
About Our Research

Select Publications

The Transcriptional Program of Staphylococcus aureus Phage K Is Affected by a Host rpoC Mutation That Confers Phage K Resistance.
Kongari R, Ray MD, Lehman SM, Plaut RD, Hinton DM, Stibitz S.
Viruses (2024 Nov 13) 16. Abstract/Full Text
A single rare σ70 variant establishes a unique gene expression pattern in the E. coli pathobiont LF82.
Arroyo-Mendoza M, Proctor A, Correa-Medina A, DeWolf S, Brand MW, Rosas V, Lorenzi H, Wannemuehler MJ, Phillips GJ, Hinton DM.
Nucleic Acids Res (2024 Oct 28) 52:11552-11570. Abstract/Full Text
Lab Members

Gene Expression & Regulation Section lab members

From left to right: Leslie Knipling, Debbie Hinton, Melissa Arroyo-Mendoza, Ethan Pham, Virginia Rosas, Karolina Skopova, Oliver Stearns, Jinshil Kim

