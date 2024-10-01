Publications

Christine Hsu, M.D.
- Staff Clinician: Clinical Research Section, Liver Diseases Branch
- Director: NIDDK Hepatology Fellowship Program
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research
- Early Liver Transplantation for Severe Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis and a History of Prior Liver Decompensation.
- Weinberg EM, Dukewich M, Jakhete N, Stonesifer E, Im GY, Lucey MR, Shetty K, Rice JP, Victor DW 3rd, Ghobrial MR, Shetty A, Rutledge SM, Florman SS, Hsu C, Shoreibah M, Aryan M, Orandi BJ, Han H, Terrault N, Lee BP.
- Am J Gastroenterol (2022 Dec 1) 117:1990-1998. Abstract/Full Text
- Iron overload disorders.
- Hsu CC, Senussi NH, Fertrin KY, Kowdley KV.
- Hepatol Commun (2022 Aug) 6:1842-1854. Abstract/Full Text
- Artificial intelligence to identify harmful alcohol use after early liver transplant for alcohol-associated hepatitis.
- Lee BP, Roth N, Rao P, Im GY, Vogel AS, Hasbun J, Roth Y, Shenoy A, Arvelakis A, Ford L, Dawe I, Schiano TD, Davis JP, Rice JP, Eswaran S, Weinberg E, Han H, Hsu C, Fix OK, Maddur H, Ghobrial RM, Therapondos G, Dilkina B, Terrault NA.
- Am J Transplant (2022 Jul) 22:1834-1841. Abstract/Full Text
- Safety and Pharmacokinetic Assessment of Oral Proglumide in Those with Hepatic Impairment.
- Hsu CC, Bansal S, Cao H, Smith CI, He AR, Gay MD, Li Y, Cheema A, Smith JP.
- Pharmaceutics (2022 Mar 12) 14. Abstract/Full Text
- Patterns of Alcohol Use After Early Liver Transplantation for Alcoholic Hepatitis.
- Lee BP, Im GY, Rice JP, Lazar A, Weinberg E, Han H, Maddur H, Ghobrial RM, Therapondos G, Hsu C, Fix OK, Eswaran S, Shetty K, Chhatwal J, Dalgic OO, Jakhete N, Mobley C, Victor DW, Mehta N, Dinges L, Rinella M, Schiano TD, Lucey MR, Terrault N.
- Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol (2022 Feb) 20:409-418.e5. Abstract/Full Text
- Risk factors for bleeding hepatocellular adenoma in a United States cohort.
- McDermott C, Ertreo M, Jha R, Ko J, Fernandez S, Desale S, Fishbein T, Satoskar R, Winslow E, Smith C, Hsu CC.
- Liver Int (2022 Jan) 42:224-232. Abstract/Full Text
- Therapies for hepatocellular carcinoma: overview, clinical indications, and comparative outcome evaluation-part one: curative intention.
- Yacoub JH, Hsu CC, Fishbein TM, Mauro D, Moon A, He AR, Bashir MR, Burke LMB.
- Abdom Radiol (NY) (2021 Aug) 46:3528-3539. Abstract/Full Text
- Therapies for hepatocellular carcinoma: overview, clinical indications, and comparative outcome evaluation. Part two: noncurative intention.
- Yacoub JH, Mauro D, Moon A, He AR, Bashir MR, Hsu CC, Fishbein TM, Burke LMB.
- Abdom Radiol (NY) (2021 Aug) 46:3540-3548. Abstract/Full Text
- A Gut Feeling: Acute Liver Failure - An Unusual Manifestation of Malignant Catatonia.
- Kiparizoska S, Davis W, Duong M, Griffith N, Hsu C.
- Cureus (2021 May 25) 13:e15242. Abstract/Full Text
- Safety and efficacy of sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir in post-liver transplant patients with previous direct-acting antiviral failure: Six case reports.
- Higley C, Hsu CC, Smith C, Nadella S, Lalos AT.
- World J Hepatol (2020 Dec 27) 12:1341-1348. Abstract/Full Text
- Workup and Management of Immune-Mediated Hepatobiliary Pancreatic Toxicities That Develop During Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Treatment.
- Hsu C, Marshall JL, He AR.
- Oncologist (2020 Feb) 25:105-111. Abstract/Full Text
- Model to Calculate Harms and Benefits of Early vs Delayed Liver Transplantation for Patients With Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis.
- Lee BP, Samur S, Dalgic OO, Bethea ED, Lucey MR, Weinberg E, Hsu C, Rinella ME, Im GY, Fix OK, Therapondos G, Han H, Victor DW, Voigt MD, Eswaran S, Terrault NA, Chhatwal J.
- Gastroenterology (2019 Aug) 157:472-480.e5. Abstract/Full Text
- Underestimation of Liver Transplantation for Alcoholic Hepatitis in the National Transplant Database.
- Lee BP, Im GY, Rice JP, Weinberg E, Hsu C, Fix OK, Therapondos G, Han H, Victor DW, Eswaran S, Maddur H, Terrault NA.
- Liver Transpl (2019 May) 25:706-711. Abstract/Full Text
- Predicting Low Risk for Sustained Alcohol Use After Early Liver Transplant for Acute Alcoholic Hepatitis: The Sustained Alcohol Use Post-Liver Transplant Score.
- Lee BP, Vittinghoff E, Hsu C, Han H, Therapondos G, Fix OK, Victor DW, Dronamraju D, Im GY, Voigt MD, Rice JP, Lucey MR, Eswaran S, Chen PH, Li Z, Maddur H, Terrault NA.
- Hepatology (2019 Apr) 69:1477-1487. Abstract/Full Text
- Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT) for Hepatocellular Carcinoma: High Rates of Local Control With Low Toxicity.
- Baumann BC, Wei J, Plastaras JP, Lukens JN, Damjanov N, Hoteit M, Hsu C, Levine M, Mondschein J, Nadolski G, Olthoff K, Reiss KA, Rosen M, Siegelman E, Metz JM, Ben-Josef E.
- Am J Clin Oncol (2018 Nov) 41:1118-1124. Abstract/Full Text
- Outcomes of Early Liver Transplantation for Patients With Severe Alcoholic Hepatitis.
- Lee BP, Mehta N, Platt L, Gurakar A, Rice JP, Lucey MR, Im GY, Therapondos G, Han H, Victor DW, Fix OK, Dinges L, Dronamraju D, Hsu C, Voigt MD, Rinella ME, Maddur H, Eswaran S, Hause J, Foley D, Ghobrial RM, Dodge JL, Li Z, Terrault NA.
- Gastroenterology (2018 Aug) 155:422-430.e1. Abstract/Full Text
- Patterns of Discordance Between Pretransplant Imaging Stage of Hepatocellular Carcinoma and Posttransplant Pathologic Stage: A Contemporary Appraisal of the Milan Criteria.
- Ecker BL, Hoteit MA, Forde KA, Hsu CC, Reddy KR, Furth EE, Siegelman ES, Habibollahi P, Ben-Josef E, Porrett PM, Abt PL, Shaked A, Olthoff KM, Levine MH.
- Transplantation (2018 Apr) 102:648-655. Abstract/Full Text
- Nutritional Approaches to Achieve Weight Loss in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.
- Hsu CC, Ness E, Kowdley KV.
- Adv Nutr (2017 Mar) 8:253-265. Abstract/Full Text
- Elevated CA19-9 Is Associated With Increased Mortality In A Prospective Cohort Of Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients.
- Hsu CC, Goyal A, Iuga A, Krishnamoorthy S, Lee V, Verna EC, Wang S, Chen FN, Rodriguez R, Emond J, Berk P, Lefkowitch J, Dove L, Brown RS Jr, Siegel AB.
- Clin Transl Gastroenterol (2015 Feb 5) 6:e74. Abstract/Full Text
- Dietary supplement use among patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.
- Lee V, Goyal A, Hsu CC, Jacobson JS, Rodriguez RD, Siegel AB.
- Integr Cancer Ther (2015 Jan) 14:35-41. Abstract/Full Text
- Serum adiponectin is associated with worsened overall survival in a prospective cohort of hepatocellular carcinoma patients.
- Siegel AB, Goyal A, Salomao M, Wang S, Lee V, Hsu C, Rodriguez R, Hershman DL, Brown RS Jr, Neugut AI, Emond J, Kato T, Samstein B, Faleck D, Karagozian R.
- Oncology (2015) 88:57-68. Abstract/Full Text
- Gastrointestinal Manifestations of Disseminated Varicella.
- Hsu CC, Hsu CC, Rosenberg RM.
- Gastroenterol Hepatol (N Y) (2014 Oct) 10:682-3. Abstract/Full Text
- Fate tracing reveals hepatic stellate cells as dominant contributors to liver fibrosis independent of its aetiology.
- Mederacke I, Hsu CC, Troeger JS, Huebener P, Mu X, Dapito DH, Pradere JP, Schwabe RF.
- Nat Commun (2013) 4:2823. Abstract/Full Text
- Deactivation of hepatic stellate cells during liver fibrosis resolution in mice.
- Troeger JS, Mederacke I, Gwak GY, Dapito DH, Mu X, Hsu CC, Pradere JP, Friedman RA, Schwabe RF.
- Gastroenterology (2012 Oct) 143:1073-83.e22. Abstract/Full Text
- Autophagy and hepatic stellate cell activation - partners in crime?
- Hsu CC, Schwabe RF.
- J Hepatol (2011 Dec) 55:1176-7. Abstract/Full Text
