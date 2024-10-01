U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases 75 years: 1950-2025 75 years: 1950-2025
  1. Home
  2. Research & Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK
  4. Labs & Branches
  5. Liver Diseases Branch
  6. Clinical Research Section

Clinical Research Section

of the Liver Diseases Branch

Jake Liang. T. Jake Liang, M.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator

Section Chief

jake.liang@nih.gov
A group of physician-scientists investigating the pathogenesis, natural history, and novel therapeutics for a wide range of liver diseases.
About Our Research

Select Publications

Vibration-controlled transient elastography for the detection of cirrhosis in chronic hepatitis D infection.
Da BL, Surana P, Takyar V, Kleiner DE, Heller T, Koh C.
J Viral Hepat (2020 Apr) 27:428-436. Abstract/Full Text
Baseline Intrahepatic and Peripheral Innate Immunity are Associated with Hepatitis C Virus Clearance During DAA Therapy.
Alao H, Cam M, Keembiyehetty C, Zhang F, Serti E, Suarez D, Park H, Fourie NH, Wright EC, Henderson WA, Li Q, Liang TJ, Rehermann B, Ghany MG.
Hepatology (2018) 68:2078-2088. Abstract/Full Text
View More Publications

Lab Members

Clinical Research Section staff.
View Our Lab Members
Clinical Trials
Last Reviewed October 2024