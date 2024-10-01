Christine Hsu, M.D.

My research is focused on improving outcomes in patients with alcoholic liver disease and hepatocellular carcinoma. I am interested in biomarkers or modeling systems to improve prediction of clinical phenotypes in alcoholic liver disease and the risk of hepatocellular carcinoma with chronic liver disease. The overall goal is to advance personalized medicine for these liver patients.

Research in Plain Language

My research is focused at improving outcomes in patients with alcoholic liver disease and liver cancer. I am particularly interested blood tests (biomarkers) or models that help predict whether the alcoholic liver disease is likely to progress or to recover after alcohol cessation. I am also interested in ways to predict liver cancer risk in patients with chronic liver disease in hopes to improve early detection of liver cancer and prevent diagnosis at advanced disease where it may be associated with worse prognosis.