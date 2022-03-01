Ann Jerkins, Ph.D.
Scientific Review Officer: Grants Review Branch
Special Emphasis Panels Section
Responsibilities & Activities
My duties as scientific review officer include managing Special Emphasis Panel reviews. I use my scientific expertise and communication and interpersonal skills to:
- analyze the scientific content of grant applications;
- identify the scientists invited to serve on scientific review groups and assign the applications each panel member will review;
- organize and run peer review meetings to assess the scientific and technical merit of grant applications; and
- provide applicants with a succinct written summary explaining how the review committee viewed the applications.
Select Experience
Assistant Professor of Nutritional Sciences, University of Arizona, 1994-1999
Postdoctoral Fellow, Harvard School of Public Health, 1991-1994
Ph.D., University of Wisconsin-Madison, 1990