U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. Ann Jerkins, Ph.D.
Go to Staff Directory home

Ann Jerkins, Ph.D.

Photo of Ann Jerkins
Scientific Review Officer: Grants Review Branch
Special Emphasis Panels Section
301-594-2242 Add to Contacts

Responsibilities & Activities

My duties as scientific review officer include managing Special Emphasis Panel reviews. I use my scientific expertise and communication and interpersonal skills to:

  1. analyze the scientific content of grant applications;
  2. identify the scientists invited to serve on scientific review groups and assign the applications each panel member will review;
  3. organize and run peer review meetings to assess the scientific and technical merit of grant applications; and
  4. provide applicants with a succinct written summary explaining how the review committee viewed the applications.

Select Experience

Assistant Professor of Nutritional Sciences, University of Arizona, 1994-1999

Postdoctoral Fellow, Harvard School of Public Health, 1991-1994

Ph.D., University of Wisconsin-Madison, 1990