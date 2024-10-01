U.S. flag

Mohsin Khan, Ph.D.
Dr. Mohsin Khan
Staff Scientist: Liver Diseases Virology Section, Liver Diseases Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: RNA Biology, Virology, Cell Biology, Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Targeting the Fusion Process of SARS-CoV-2 Infection by Small Molecule Inhibitors.
Park SB, Irvin P, Hu Z, Khan M, Hu X, Zeng Q, Chen C, Xu M, Leek M, Zang R, Case JB, Zheng W, Ding S, Liang TJ.
mBio (2022 Feb 22) 13:e0323821. Abstract/Full Text
HBV-Induced Increased N6 Methyladenosine Modification of PTEN RNA Affects Innate Immunity and Contributes to HCC.
Kim GW, Imam H, Khan M, Mir SA, Kim SJ, Yoon SK, Hur W, Siddiqui A.
Hepatology (2021 Feb) 73:533-547. Abstract/Full Text
Interferon-stimulated gene 20 (ISG20) selectively degrades N6-methyladenosine modified Hepatitis B Virus transcripts.
Imam H, Kim GW, Mir SA, Khan M, Siddiqui A.
PLoS Pathog (2020 Feb) 16:e1008338. Abstract/Full Text
N6-methyladenosine modification of hepatitis B virus RNA differentially regulates the viral life cycle.
Imam H, Khan M, Gokhale NS, McIntyre ABR, Kim GW, Jang JY, Kim SJ, Mason CE, Horner SM, Siddiqui A.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2018 Aug 28) 115:8829-8834. Abstract/Full Text
Hepatitis C Virus Lipoviroparticles Assemble in the Endoplasmic Reticulum (ER) and Bud off from the ER to the Golgi Compartment in COPII Vesicles.
Syed GH, Khan M, Yang S, Siddiqui A.
J Virol (2017 Aug 1) 91. Abstract/Full Text
Hepatitis B Virus-Induced Parkin-Dependent Recruitment of Linear Ubiquitin Assembly Complex (LUBAC) to Mitochondria and Attenuation of Innate Immunity.
Khan M, Syed GH, Kim SJ, Siddiqui A.
PLoS Pathog (2016 Jun) 12:e1005693. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed October 2024