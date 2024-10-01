Mohsin Khan, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Liver Diseases Virology Section, Liver Diseases Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: RNA Biology, Virology, Cell Biology, Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Targeting the Fusion Process of SARS-CoV-2 Infection by Small Molecule Inhibitors.
- Park SB, Irvin P, Hu Z, Khan M, Hu X, Zeng Q, Chen C, Xu M, Leek M, Zang R, Case JB, Zheng W, Ding S, Liang TJ.
- mBio (2022 Feb 22) 13:e0323821. Abstract/Full Text
- HBV-Induced Increased N6 Methyladenosine Modification of PTEN RNA Affects Innate Immunity and Contributes to HCC.
- Kim GW, Imam H, Khan M, Mir SA, Kim SJ, Yoon SK, Hur W, Siddiqui A.
- Hepatology (2021 Feb) 73:533-547. Abstract/Full Text
- Interferon-stimulated gene 20 (ISG20) selectively degrades N6-methyladenosine modified Hepatitis B Virus transcripts.
- Imam H, Kim GW, Mir SA, Khan M, Siddiqui A.
- PLoS Pathog (2020 Feb) 16:e1008338. Abstract/Full Text
- N6-methyladenosine modification of hepatitis B virus RNA differentially regulates the viral life cycle.
- Imam H, Khan M, Gokhale NS, McIntyre ABR, Kim GW, Jang JY, Kim SJ, Mason CE, Horner SM, Siddiqui A.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2018 Aug 28) 115:8829-8834. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatitis C Virus Lipoviroparticles Assemble in the Endoplasmic Reticulum (ER) and Bud off from the ER to the Golgi Compartment in COPII Vesicles.
- Syed GH, Khan M, Yang S, Siddiqui A.
- J Virol (2017 Aug 1) 91. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatitis B Virus-Induced Parkin-Dependent Recruitment of Linear Ubiquitin Assembly Complex (LUBAC) to Mitochondria and Attenuation of Innate Immunity.
- Khan M, Syed GH, Kim SJ, Siddiqui A.
- PLoS Pathog (2016 Jun) 12:e1005693. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed October 2024