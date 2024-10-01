Liver Diseases Virology Section
of the Liver Diseases Branch
Clinical and basic researchers applying cutting-edge technologies to study the pathogenesis and therapeutic innovations of viral-related liver diseases.
Select Publications
- Controlled Human Infection Model - Fast Track to HCV Vaccine?
- Liang TJ, Feld JJ, Cox AL, Rice CM.
- N Engl J Med (2021 Sep 23) 385:1235-1240. Abstract/Full Text
- Infection courses, virological features and IFN-α responses of HBV genotypes in cell culture and animal models.
- Zhang M, Zhang Z, Imamura M, Osawa M, Teraoka Y, Piotrowski J, Ishida Y, Sozzi V, Revill PA, Saito T, Chayama K, Liang TJ.
- J Hepatol (2021 Dec) 75:1335-1345. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed October 2024