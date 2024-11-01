Joanna Klubo-Gwiezdzinska, M.D., Ph.D., M.H.Sc., Lasker Tenure Track Investigator
Acting Section Chief: Thyroid Tumors and Functional Thyroid Disorders Section, Metabolic Diseases Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research, Cancer Biology, Cell Biology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Genetics and Genomics
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Comprehensive guidance on the diagnosis and management of primary mesenchymal tumours of the thyroid gland.
- Gubbi S, Thakur S, Avadhanula S, Araque KA, Filie AC, Raffeld M, Welch J, Del Rivero J, Kebebew E, Burman KD, Wartofsky L, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Lancet Oncol (2020 Nov) 21:e528-e537. Abstract/Full Text
- Association of Thyrotropin Suppression With Survival Outcomes in Patients With Intermediate- and High-Risk Differentiated Thyroid Cancer.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Auh S, Gershengorn M, Daley B, Bikas A, Burman K, Wartofsky L, Urken M, Dewey E, Smallridge R, Chindris AM, Kebebew E.
- JAMA Netw Open (2019 Feb 1) 2:e187754. Abstract/Full Text
- The Effect of Thyrotropin Suppression on Survival Outcomes in Patients with Differentiated Thyroid Cancer: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis.
- Gubbi S, Al-Jundi M, Foerster P, Cardenas S, Butera G, Auh S, Wright EC, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Thyroid (2024 Jun) 34:674-686. Abstract/Full Text
- (177)Lu-DOTA-EB-TATE, a Radiolabeled Analogue of Somatostatin Receptor Type 2, for the Imaging and Treatment of Thyroid Cancer.
- Thakur S, Daley B, Millo C, Cochran C, Jacobson O, Lu H, Wang Z, Kiesewetter D, Chen X, Vasko V, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Clin Cancer Res (2021 Mar 1) 27:1399-1409. Abstract/Full Text
- Metformin Targets Mitochondrial Glycerophosphate Dehydrogenase to Control Rate of Oxidative Phosphorylation and Growth of Thyroid Cancer In Vitro and In Vivo.
- Thakur S, Daley B, Gaskins K, Vasko VV, Boufraqech M, Patel D, Sourbier C, Reece J, Cheng SY, Kebebew E, Agarwal S, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Clin Cancer Res (2018 Aug 15) 24:4030-4043. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- The utility of low-iodine diet in preparation for thyroid cancer therapy with radioactive iodine-A cohort study.
- Luo H, Tobey A, Auh S, Cochran C, Behairy N, Merino M, Zemskova M, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Front Pharmacol (2022) 13:791710. Abstract/Full Text
- Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy in Thyroid Cancer.
- Gubbi S, Koch CA, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2022) 13:896287. Abstract/Full Text
- Hashimoto thyroiditis: an evidence-based guide to etiology, diagnosis and treatment.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Wartofsky L.
- Pol Arch Intern Med (2022 Mar 30) 132. Abstract/Full Text
- Combined Immunosuppressive Therapy for Severe Graves Dermopathy.
- Gubbi S, Araque KA, Avadhanula S, Azam A, Merkel R, Cochran C, Burbelo PD, Waldman M, Neumann S, Gershengorn MC, Skarulis M, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Ann Intern Med (2021 Oct) 174:1478-1480. Abstract/Full Text
- Targeting RET-mutated thyroid and lung cancer in the personalised medicine era.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol (2021 Aug) 9:473-474. Abstract/Full Text
- Co-Occurrence of Familial Non-Medullary Thyroid Cancer (FNMTC) and Hereditary Non-Polyposis Colorectal Cancer (HNPCC) Associated Tumors-A Cohort Study.
- Aswath K, Welch J, Gubbi S, Veeraraghavan P, Avadhanula S, Gara SK, Dikoglu E, Merino M, Raffeld M, Xi L, Kebebew E, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2021) 12:653401. Abstract/Full Text
- Case Report: Primary Hypothyroidism Associated With Lutetium 177-DOTATATE Therapy for Metastatic Paraganglioma.
- Gubbi S, Al-Jundi M, Del Rivero J, Jha A, Knue M, Zou J, Turkbey B, Carrasquillo JA, Lin E, Pacak K, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Lin FI.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2020) 11:587065. Abstract/Full Text
- Incidence and Survival in Reproductive-Aged Women with Differentiated Thyroid Cancer: United States SEER 18 2000-2016.
- Douglas EH, Rhoads A, Thomas A, Aloi J, Suhl J, Lycan T Jr, Oleson J, Conway KM, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Lynch CF, Romitti PA.
- Thyroid (2020 Dec) 30:1781-1791. Abstract/Full Text
- Prevalence of Hypothyroidism in Patients With Erdheim-Chester Disease.
- Shekhar S, Sinaii N, Irizarry-Caro JA, Gahl WA, Estrada-Veras JI, Dave R, Papadakis GZ, Tirosh A, Abel BS, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Skarulis MC, Gochuico BR, O'Brien K, Hannah-Shmouni F.
- JAMA Netw Open (2020 Oct 1) 3:e2019169. Abstract/Full Text
- Detection of BRAFV600E in Liquid Biopsy from Patients with Papillary Thyroid Cancer Is Associated with Tumor Aggressiveness and Response to Therapy.
- Jensen K, Thakur S, Patel A, Mendonca-Torres MC, Costello J, Gomes-Lima CJ, Walter M, Wartofsky L, Burman KD, Bikas A, Ylli D, Vasko VV, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- J Clin Med (2020 Aug 2) 9. Abstract/Full Text
- Updates on the Management of Thyroid Cancer.
- Araque KA, Gubbi S, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Horm Metab Res (2020 Aug) 52:562-577. Abstract/Full Text
- Novel Targeted Therapies for Metastatic Thyroid Cancer-A Comprehensive Review.
- Al-Jundi M, Thakur S, Gubbi S, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Cancers (Basel) (2020 Jul 29) 12. Abstract/Full Text
- The Molecular Landscape of Hürthle Cell Thyroid Cancer Is Associated with Altered Mitochondrial Function-A Comprehensive Review.
- Kumari S, Adewale R, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Cells (2020 Jun 27) 9. Abstract/Full Text
- Targeting Integrins with Radiolabeled RGD Analogues for Radiotheranostics of Metastatic Radioactive Iodine Nonresponsive Thyroid Cancer: New Avenues in Personalized Medicine.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Chen X.
- Thyroid (2020 Apr) 30:476-478. Abstract/Full Text
- Assessment of Thyroid Function in Patients With Alkaptonuria.
- Avadhanula S, Introne WJ, Auh S, Soldin SJ, Stolze B, Regier D, Ciccone C, Hannah-Shmouni F, Filie AC, Burman KD, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- JAMA Netw Open (2020 Mar 2) 3:e201357. Abstract/Full Text
- A Novel Risk Stratification System for Thyroid Nodules With Indeterminate Cytology-A Pilot Cohort Study.
- Gomes-Lima CJ, Auh S, Thakur S, Zemskova M, Cochran C, Merkel R, Filie AC, Raffeld M, Patel SB, Xi L, Wartofsky L, Burman KD, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2020) 11:53. Abstract/Full Text
- Breathing the air of mitochondrial respiration via an important oncotarget - mitochondrial glycerophosphate dehydrogenase (mGPDH).
- Thakur S, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Oncotarget (2019 Nov 5) 10:6400-6402. Abstract/Full Text
- The Role of Lithium in Management of Endocrine Tumors-A Comprehensive Review.
- Thakur S, Tobey A, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Front Oncol (2019) 9:1092. Abstract/Full Text
- Limited Utility of Circulating Cell-Free DNA Integrity as a Diagnostic Tool for Differentiating Between Malignant and Benign Thyroid Nodules With Indeterminate Cytology (Bethesda Category III).
- Thakur S, Tobey A, Daley B, Auh S, Walter M, Patel D, Nilubol N, Kebebew E, Patel A, Jensen K, Vasko V, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Front Oncol (2019) 9:905. Abstract/Full Text
- The role of an anti-diabetic drug metformin in the treatment of endocrine tumors.
- Thakur S, Daley B, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- J Mol Endocrinol (2019 Aug) 63:R17-R35. Abstract/Full Text
- Do patients with familial nonmedullary thyroid cancer present with more aggressive disease? Implications for initial surgical treatment.
- El Lakis M, Giannakou A, Nockel PJ, Wiseman D, Gara SK, Patel D, Sater ZA, Kushchayeva YY, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Nilubol N, Merino MJ, Kebebew E.
- Surgery (2019 Jan) 165:50-57. Abstract/Full Text
- Lysyl Oxidase Is a Key Player in BRAF/MAPK Pathway-Driven Thyroid Cancer Aggressiveness.
- Boufraqech M, Patel D, Nilubol N, Powers A, King T, Shell J, Lack J, Zhang L, Gara SK, Gunda V, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Kumar S, Fagin J, Knauf J, Parangi S, Venzon D, Quezado M, Kebebew E.
- Thyroid (2019 Jan) 29:79-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Combined Immunosuppressive Therapy Induces Remission in Patients With Severe Type B Insulin Resistance: A Prospective Cohort Study.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Lange M, Cochran E, Semple RK, Gewert C, Brown RJ, Gorden P.
- Diabetes Care (2018 Nov) 41:2353-2360. Abstract/Full Text
- The effect of lithium on the progression-free and overall survival in patients with metastatic differentiated thyroid cancer undergoing radioactive iodine therapy.
- Luo H, Tobey A, Auh S, Cochran C, Zemskova M, Reynolds J, Lima C, Burman K, Wartofsky L, Skarulis M, Kebebew E, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Clin Endocrinol (Oxf) (2018 Oct) 89:481-488. Abstract/Full Text
- The Role of Molecular Diagnostics in the Management of Indeterminate Thyroid Nodules.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Wartofsky L.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2018 Sep 1) 103:3507-3510. Abstract/Full Text
- Amifostine does not protect thyroid cancer cells in DNA damaging in vitro models.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Costello J Jr, Jensen K, Patel A, Tkavc R, Van Nostrand D, Burman KD, Wartofsky L, Vasko V.
- Endocr Connect (2017 Oct) 6:469-478. Abstract/Full Text
- Results of Screening in Familial Non-Medullary Thyroid Cancer.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Yang L, Merkel R, Patel D, Nilubol N, Merino MJ, Skarulis M, Sadowski SM, Kebebew E.
- Thyroid (2017 Aug) 27:1017-1024. Abstract/Full Text
- MicroRNAs in the thyroid.
- Boufraqech M, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Kebebew E.
- Best Pract Res Clin Endocrinol Metab (2016 Oct) 30:603-619. Abstract/Full Text
- The Rate and Clinical Significance of Incidental Thyroid Uptake as Detected by Gallium-68 DOTATATE Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography.
- Nockel P, Millo C, Keutgen X, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Shell J, Patel D, Nilubol N, Herscovitch P, Sadowski SM, Kebebew E.
- Thyroid (2016 Jun) 26:831-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Glucose-deprivation increases thyroid cancer cells sensitivity to metformin.
- Bikas A, Jensen K, Patel A, Costello J Jr, McDaniel D, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Larin O, Hoperia V, Burman KD, Boyle L, Wartofsky L, Vasko V.
- Endocr Relat Cancer (2015 Dec) 22:919-32. Abstract/Full Text
- The HIV protease inhibitor nelfinavir down-regulates RET signaling and induces apoptosis in medullary thyroid cancer cells.
- Kushchayeva Y, Jensen K, Recupero A, Costello J, Patel A, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Boyle L, Burman K, Vasko V.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2014 May) 99:E734-45. Abstract/Full Text
- Treatment with metformin is associated with higher remission rate in diabetic patients with thyroid cancer.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Costello J Jr, Patel A, Bauer A, Jensen K, Mete M, Burman KD, Wartofsky L, Vasko V.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2013 Aug) 98:3269-79. Abstract/Full Text
- Potential use of recombinant human thyrotropin in the treatment of distant metastases in patients with differentiated thyroid cancer.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Burman KD, Van Nostrand D, Mete M, Jonklaas J, Wartofsky L.
- Endocr Pract (2013 Jan-Feb) 19:139-48. Abstract/Full Text
- The expression of translocator protein in human thyroid cancer and its role in the response of thyroid cancer cells to oxidative stress.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Jensen K, Bauer A, Patel A, Costello J Jr, Burman KD, Wartofsky L, Hardwick MJ, Vasko VV.
- J Endocrinol (2012 Aug) 214:207-16. Abstract/Full Text
- Metformin inhibits growth and decreases resistance to anoikis in medullary thyroid cancer cells.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Jensen K, Costello J, Patel A, Hoperia V, Bauer A, Burman KD, Wartofsky L, Vasko V.
- Endocr Relat Cancer (2012 Jun) 19:447-56. Abstract/Full Text
- Radioiodine treatment of metastatic thyroid cancer: relative efficacy and side effect profile of preparation by thyroid hormone withdrawal versus recombinant human thyrotropin.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Burman KD, Van Nostrand D, Mete M, Jonklaas J, Wartofsky L.
- Thyroid (2012 Mar) 22:310-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Thyroid emergencies.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Wartofsky L.
- Med Clin North Am (2012 Mar) 96:385-403. Abstract/Full Text
- BRAF(V600E) mutation analysis from May-Grünwald Giemsa-stained cytological samples as an adjunct in identification of high-risk papillary thyroid carcinoma.
- Patel A, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Hoperia V, Larin A, Jensen K, Bauer A, Vasko V.
- Endocr Pathol (2011 Dec) 22:195-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Efficacy of dosimetric versus empiric prescribed activity of 131I for therapy of differentiated thyroid cancer.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Van Nostrand D, Atkins F, Burman K, Jonklaas J, Mete M, Wartofsky L.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2011 Oct) 96:3217-25. Abstract/Full Text
- Inhibition of gap junction transfer sensitizes thyroid cancer cells to anoikis.
- Jensen K, Patel A, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Bauer A, Vasko V.
- Endocr Relat Cancer (2011 Oct) 18:613-26. Abstract/Full Text
- Clinical review: Ectopic cervical thyroid carcinoma--review of the literature with illustrative case series.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Manes RP, Chia SH, Burman KD, Stathatos NA, Deeb ZE, Wartofsky L.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2011 Sep) 96:2684-91. Abstract/Full Text
- Does an undetectable rhTSH-stimulated Tg level 12 months after initial treatment of thyroid cancer indicate remission?
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Burman KD, Van Nostrand D, Wartofsky L.
- Clin Endocrinol (Oxf) (2011 Jan) 74:111-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Levothyroxine treatment in pregnancy: indications, efficacy, and therapeutic regimen.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Burman KD, Van Nostrand D, Wartofsky L.
- J Thyroid Res (2011) 2011:843591. Abstract/Full Text
- Salivary gland malignancy and radioiodine therapy for thyroid cancer.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Van Nostrand D, Burman KD, Vasko V, Chia S, Deng T, Kulkarni K, Wartofsky L.
- Thyroid (2010 Jun) 20:647-51. Abstract/Full Text
- Metastases of well-differentiated thyroid cancer to the gastrointestinal system.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Morowitz D, Van Nostrand D, Burman KD, Vasko V, Soberman M, Wartofsky L.
- Thyroid (2010 Apr) 20:381-7. Abstract/Full Text
Books & Book Chapters
- "Staging and Prognosis of Thyroid Cancer."
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Disorders of the Thyroid Gland: A Guide to Clinical Management. 1st Edition.
- Duntas L, Luster M, Wartofsky L.
- Springer. (2017 - accepted, book in preparation).
- "The Role of TSH Suppression in the Management of Thyroid Cancer."
- Alrezk R, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Disorders of the Thyroid Gland: A Guide to Clinical Management. 1st Edition.
- Duntas L, Luster M, Wartofsky L.
- Springer. (2017 - accepted, book in preparation).
- "Familial Non-Medullary Thyroid Cancer."
- Gara S, Kebebew E., Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Kushchayeva Y.
- Practical Management of Thyroid Cancer - A Multidisciplinary Approach. 2nd Edition.
- Harmer C, Mallick UK.
- Springer. (2017 - accepted, book in preparation).
- "Management of the Thyroid Nodule: A Comparison of Published International Guidelines."
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Thyroid Cancer. 3rd Edition.
- Van Nostrand D, Wartofsky L.
- Springer. (2015).
- "A Summary of Rare Sites of Metastasis Secondary to Differentiated Thyroid Cancer."
- Khorjekar GR, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Van Nostrand D, and Wartofsky L.
- Thyroid Cancer. 3rd Edition.
- Van Nostrand D, Wartofsky L.
- Springer. (2015).
- "Exercise and Thyroid Function."
- Bernet VJ, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Wartofsky L.
- Endocrinology of Physical Activity and Sport. 2nd Edition
- Constantini, N, Hackney, AC.
- Contemporary Endocrinology, Humana Press Media (NY). (2013) 85-121.
- "Thyrotoxic Storm."
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Wartofsky L.
- Oxford Textbook of Endocrinology and Diabetes.
- Stewart PM, Wass JAH.
- Oxford University Press (NY). (2011) 454-461.
- "Myxoedema Coma."
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Wartofsky L.
- Oxford Textbook of Endocrinology and Diabetes.
- Stewart PM, Wass JAH.
- Oxford University Press (NY). (2011) 537-543.
Last Reviewed November 2024