  Joanna Klubo-Gwiezdzinska, M.D., Ph.D., M.H.Sc., Lasker Tenure Track Investigator
  5. Publications
Joanna Klubo-Gwiezdzinska, M.D., Ph.D., M.H.Sc., Lasker Tenure Track Investigator
Joanna Klubo-Gwiezdzinska.
Acting Section Chief: Thyroid Tumors and Functional Thyroid Disorders Section, Metabolic Diseases Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research, Cancer Biology, Cell Biology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Genetics and Genomics

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

Comprehensive guidance on the diagnosis and management of primary mesenchymal tumours of the thyroid gland.
Gubbi S, Thakur S, Avadhanula S, Araque KA, Filie AC, Raffeld M, Welch J, Del Rivero J, Kebebew E, Burman KD, Wartofsky L, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
Lancet Oncol (2020 Nov) 21:e528-e537. Abstract/Full Text
Association of Thyrotropin Suppression With Survival Outcomes in Patients With Intermediate- and High-Risk Differentiated Thyroid Cancer.
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Auh S, Gershengorn M, Daley B, Bikas A, Burman K, Wartofsky L, Urken M, Dewey E, Smallridge R, Chindris AM, Kebebew E.
JAMA Netw Open (2019 Feb 1) 2:e187754. Abstract/Full Text
The Effect of Thyrotropin Suppression on Survival Outcomes in Patients with Differentiated Thyroid Cancer: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis.
Gubbi S, Al-Jundi M, Foerster P, Cardenas S, Butera G, Auh S, Wright EC, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
Thyroid (2024 Jun) 34:674-686. Abstract/Full Text
(177)Lu-DOTA-EB-TATE, a Radiolabeled Analogue of Somatostatin Receptor Type 2, for the Imaging and Treatment of Thyroid Cancer.
Thakur S, Daley B, Millo C, Cochran C, Jacobson O, Lu H, Wang Z, Kiesewetter D, Chen X, Vasko V, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
Clin Cancer Res (2021 Mar 1) 27:1399-1409. Abstract/Full Text
Metformin Targets Mitochondrial Glycerophosphate Dehydrogenase to Control Rate of Oxidative Phosphorylation and Growth of Thyroid Cancer In Vitro and In Vivo.
Thakur S, Daley B, Gaskins K, Vasko VV, Boufraqech M, Patel D, Sourbier C, Reece J, Cheng SY, Kebebew E, Agarwal S, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
Clin Cancer Res (2018 Aug 15) 24:4030-4043. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications

The utility of low-iodine diet in preparation for thyroid cancer therapy with radioactive iodine-A cohort study.
Luo H, Tobey A, Auh S, Cochran C, Behairy N, Merino M, Zemskova M, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
Front Pharmacol (2022) 13:791710. Abstract/Full Text
Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy in Thyroid Cancer.
Gubbi S, Koch CA, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2022) 13:896287. Abstract/Full Text
Hashimoto thyroiditis: an evidence-based guide to etiology, diagnosis and treatment.
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Wartofsky L.
Pol Arch Intern Med (2022 Mar 30) 132. Abstract/Full Text
Combined Immunosuppressive Therapy for Severe Graves Dermopathy.
Gubbi S, Araque KA, Avadhanula S, Azam A, Merkel R, Cochran C, Burbelo PD, Waldman M, Neumann S, Gershengorn MC, Skarulis M, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
Ann Intern Med (2021 Oct) 174:1478-1480. Abstract/Full Text
Targeting RET-mutated thyroid and lung cancer in the personalised medicine era.
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol (2021 Aug) 9:473-474. Abstract/Full Text
Co-Occurrence of Familial Non-Medullary Thyroid Cancer (FNMTC) and Hereditary Non-Polyposis Colorectal Cancer (HNPCC) Associated Tumors-A Cohort Study.
Aswath K, Welch J, Gubbi S, Veeraraghavan P, Avadhanula S, Gara SK, Dikoglu E, Merino M, Raffeld M, Xi L, Kebebew E, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2021) 12:653401. Abstract/Full Text
Case Report: Primary Hypothyroidism Associated With Lutetium 177-DOTATATE Therapy for Metastatic Paraganglioma.
Gubbi S, Al-Jundi M, Del Rivero J, Jha A, Knue M, Zou J, Turkbey B, Carrasquillo JA, Lin E, Pacak K, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Lin FI.
Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2020) 11:587065. Abstract/Full Text
Incidence and Survival in Reproductive-Aged Women with Differentiated Thyroid Cancer: United States SEER 18 2000-2016.
Douglas EH, Rhoads A, Thomas A, Aloi J, Suhl J, Lycan T Jr, Oleson J, Conway KM, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Lynch CF, Romitti PA.
Thyroid (2020 Dec) 30:1781-1791. Abstract/Full Text
Prevalence of Hypothyroidism in Patients With Erdheim-Chester Disease.
Shekhar S, Sinaii N, Irizarry-Caro JA, Gahl WA, Estrada-Veras JI, Dave R, Papadakis GZ, Tirosh A, Abel BS, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Skarulis MC, Gochuico BR, O'Brien K, Hannah-Shmouni F.
JAMA Netw Open (2020 Oct 1) 3:e2019169. Abstract/Full Text
Detection of BRAFV600E in Liquid Biopsy from Patients with Papillary Thyroid Cancer Is Associated with Tumor Aggressiveness and Response to Therapy.
Jensen K, Thakur S, Patel A, Mendonca-Torres MC, Costello J, Gomes-Lima CJ, Walter M, Wartofsky L, Burman KD, Bikas A, Ylli D, Vasko VV, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
J Clin Med (2020 Aug 2) 9. Abstract/Full Text
Updates on the Management of Thyroid Cancer.
Araque KA, Gubbi S, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
Horm Metab Res (2020 Aug) 52:562-577. Abstract/Full Text
Novel Targeted Therapies for Metastatic Thyroid Cancer-A Comprehensive Review.
Al-Jundi M, Thakur S, Gubbi S, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
Cancers (Basel) (2020 Jul 29) 12. Abstract/Full Text
The Molecular Landscape of Hürthle Cell Thyroid Cancer Is Associated with Altered Mitochondrial Function-A Comprehensive Review.
Kumari S, Adewale R, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
Cells (2020 Jun 27) 9. Abstract/Full Text
Targeting Integrins with Radiolabeled RGD Analogues for Radiotheranostics of Metastatic Radioactive Iodine Nonresponsive Thyroid Cancer: New Avenues in Personalized Medicine.
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Chen X.
Thyroid (2020 Apr) 30:476-478. Abstract/Full Text
Assessment of Thyroid Function in Patients With Alkaptonuria.
Avadhanula S, Introne WJ, Auh S, Soldin SJ, Stolze B, Regier D, Ciccone C, Hannah-Shmouni F, Filie AC, Burman KD, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
JAMA Netw Open (2020 Mar 2) 3:e201357. Abstract/Full Text
A Novel Risk Stratification System for Thyroid Nodules With Indeterminate Cytology-A Pilot Cohort Study.
Gomes-Lima CJ, Auh S, Thakur S, Zemskova M, Cochran C, Merkel R, Filie AC, Raffeld M, Patel SB, Xi L, Wartofsky L, Burman KD, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2020) 11:53. Abstract/Full Text
Breathing the air of mitochondrial respiration via an important oncotarget - mitochondrial glycerophosphate dehydrogenase (mGPDH).
Thakur S, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
Oncotarget (2019 Nov 5) 10:6400-6402. Abstract/Full Text
The Role of Lithium in Management of Endocrine Tumors-A Comprehensive Review.
Thakur S, Tobey A, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
Front Oncol (2019) 9:1092. Abstract/Full Text
Limited Utility of Circulating Cell-Free DNA Integrity as a Diagnostic Tool for Differentiating Between Malignant and Benign Thyroid Nodules With Indeterminate Cytology (Bethesda Category III).
Thakur S, Tobey A, Daley B, Auh S, Walter M, Patel D, Nilubol N, Kebebew E, Patel A, Jensen K, Vasko V, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
Front Oncol (2019) 9:905. Abstract/Full Text
The role of an anti-diabetic drug metformin in the treatment of endocrine tumors.
Thakur S, Daley B, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
J Mol Endocrinol (2019 Aug) 63:R17-R35. Abstract/Full Text
Do patients with familial nonmedullary thyroid cancer present with more aggressive disease? Implications for initial surgical treatment.
El Lakis M, Giannakou A, Nockel PJ, Wiseman D, Gara SK, Patel D, Sater ZA, Kushchayeva YY, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Nilubol N, Merino MJ, Kebebew E.
Surgery (2019 Jan) 165:50-57. Abstract/Full Text
Lysyl Oxidase Is a Key Player in BRAF/MAPK Pathway-Driven Thyroid Cancer Aggressiveness.
Boufraqech M, Patel D, Nilubol N, Powers A, King T, Shell J, Lack J, Zhang L, Gara SK, Gunda V, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Kumar S, Fagin J, Knauf J, Parangi S, Venzon D, Quezado M, Kebebew E.
Thyroid (2019 Jan) 29:79-92. Abstract/Full Text
Combined Immunosuppressive Therapy Induces Remission in Patients With Severe Type B Insulin Resistance: A Prospective Cohort Study.
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Lange M, Cochran E, Semple RK, Gewert C, Brown RJ, Gorden P.
Diabetes Care (2018 Nov) 41:2353-2360. Abstract/Full Text
The effect of lithium on the progression-free and overall survival in patients with metastatic differentiated thyroid cancer undergoing radioactive iodine therapy.
Luo H, Tobey A, Auh S, Cochran C, Zemskova M, Reynolds J, Lima C, Burman K, Wartofsky L, Skarulis M, Kebebew E, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
Clin Endocrinol (Oxf) (2018 Oct) 89:481-488. Abstract/Full Text
The Role of Molecular Diagnostics in the Management of Indeterminate Thyroid Nodules.
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Wartofsky L.
J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2018 Sep 1) 103:3507-3510. Abstract/Full Text
Amifostine does not protect thyroid cancer cells in DNA damaging in vitro models.
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Costello J Jr, Jensen K, Patel A, Tkavc R, Van Nostrand D, Burman KD, Wartofsky L, Vasko V.
Endocr Connect (2017 Oct) 6:469-478. Abstract/Full Text
Results of Screening in Familial Non-Medullary Thyroid Cancer.
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Yang L, Merkel R, Patel D, Nilubol N, Merino MJ, Skarulis M, Sadowski SM, Kebebew E.
Thyroid (2017 Aug) 27:1017-1024. Abstract/Full Text
MicroRNAs in the thyroid.
Boufraqech M, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Kebebew E.
Best Pract Res Clin Endocrinol Metab (2016 Oct) 30:603-619. Abstract/Full Text
The Rate and Clinical Significance of Incidental Thyroid Uptake as Detected by Gallium-68 DOTATATE Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography.
Nockel P, Millo C, Keutgen X, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Shell J, Patel D, Nilubol N, Herscovitch P, Sadowski SM, Kebebew E.
Thyroid (2016 Jun) 26:831-5. Abstract/Full Text
Glucose-deprivation increases thyroid cancer cells sensitivity to metformin.
Bikas A, Jensen K, Patel A, Costello J Jr, McDaniel D, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Larin O, Hoperia V, Burman KD, Boyle L, Wartofsky L, Vasko V.
Endocr Relat Cancer (2015 Dec) 22:919-32. Abstract/Full Text
The HIV protease inhibitor nelfinavir down-regulates RET signaling and induces apoptosis in medullary thyroid cancer cells.
Kushchayeva Y, Jensen K, Recupero A, Costello J, Patel A, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Boyle L, Burman K, Vasko V.
J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2014 May) 99:E734-45. Abstract/Full Text
Treatment with metformin is associated with higher remission rate in diabetic patients with thyroid cancer.
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Costello J Jr, Patel A, Bauer A, Jensen K, Mete M, Burman KD, Wartofsky L, Vasko V.
J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2013 Aug) 98:3269-79. Abstract/Full Text
Potential use of recombinant human thyrotropin in the treatment of distant metastases in patients with differentiated thyroid cancer.
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Burman KD, Van Nostrand D, Mete M, Jonklaas J, Wartofsky L.
Endocr Pract (2013 Jan-Feb) 19:139-48. Abstract/Full Text
The expression of translocator protein in human thyroid cancer and its role in the response of thyroid cancer cells to oxidative stress.
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Jensen K, Bauer A, Patel A, Costello J Jr, Burman KD, Wartofsky L, Hardwick MJ, Vasko VV.
J Endocrinol (2012 Aug) 214:207-16. Abstract/Full Text
Metformin inhibits growth and decreases resistance to anoikis in medullary thyroid cancer cells.
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Jensen K, Costello J, Patel A, Hoperia V, Bauer A, Burman KD, Wartofsky L, Vasko V.
Endocr Relat Cancer (2012 Jun) 19:447-56. Abstract/Full Text
Radioiodine treatment of metastatic thyroid cancer: relative efficacy and side effect profile of preparation by thyroid hormone withdrawal versus recombinant human thyrotropin.
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Burman KD, Van Nostrand D, Mete M, Jonklaas J, Wartofsky L.
Thyroid (2012 Mar) 22:310-7. Abstract/Full Text
Thyroid emergencies.
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Wartofsky L.
Med Clin North Am (2012 Mar) 96:385-403. Abstract/Full Text
BRAF(V600E) mutation analysis from May-Grünwald Giemsa-stained cytological samples as an adjunct in identification of high-risk papillary thyroid carcinoma.
Patel A, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Hoperia V, Larin A, Jensen K, Bauer A, Vasko V.
Endocr Pathol (2011 Dec) 22:195-9. Abstract/Full Text
Efficacy of dosimetric versus empiric prescribed activity of 131I for therapy of differentiated thyroid cancer.
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Van Nostrand D, Atkins F, Burman K, Jonklaas J, Mete M, Wartofsky L.
J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2011 Oct) 96:3217-25. Abstract/Full Text
Inhibition of gap junction transfer sensitizes thyroid cancer cells to anoikis.
Jensen K, Patel A, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Bauer A, Vasko V.
Endocr Relat Cancer (2011 Oct) 18:613-26. Abstract/Full Text
Clinical review: Ectopic cervical thyroid carcinoma--review of the literature with illustrative case series.
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Manes RP, Chia SH, Burman KD, Stathatos NA, Deeb ZE, Wartofsky L.
J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2011 Sep) 96:2684-91. Abstract/Full Text
Does an undetectable rhTSH-stimulated Tg level 12 months after initial treatment of thyroid cancer indicate remission?
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Burman KD, Van Nostrand D, Wartofsky L.
Clin Endocrinol (Oxf) (2011 Jan) 74:111-7. Abstract/Full Text
Levothyroxine treatment in pregnancy: indications, efficacy, and therapeutic regimen.
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Burman KD, Van Nostrand D, Wartofsky L.
J Thyroid Res (2011) 2011:843591. Abstract/Full Text
Salivary gland malignancy and radioiodine therapy for thyroid cancer.
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Van Nostrand D, Burman KD, Vasko V, Chia S, Deng T, Kulkarni K, Wartofsky L.
Thyroid (2010 Jun) 20:647-51. Abstract/Full Text
Metastases of well-differentiated thyroid cancer to the gastrointestinal system.
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Morowitz D, Van Nostrand D, Burman KD, Vasko V, Soberman M, Wartofsky L.
Thyroid (2010 Apr) 20:381-7. Abstract/Full Text

Books & Book Chapters

"Staging and Prognosis of Thyroid Cancer."
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
Disorders of the Thyroid Gland: A Guide to Clinical Management. 1st Edition.
Duntas L, Luster M, Wartofsky L.
Springer. (2017 - accepted, book in preparation).
"The Role of TSH Suppression in the Management of Thyroid Cancer."
Alrezk R, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
Disorders of the Thyroid Gland: A Guide to Clinical Management. 1st Edition.
Duntas L, Luster M, Wartofsky L.
Springer. (2017 - accepted, book in preparation).
"Familial Non-Medullary Thyroid Cancer."
Gara S, Kebebew E., Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Kushchayeva Y.
Practical Management of Thyroid Cancer - A Multidisciplinary Approach. 2nd Edition.
Harmer C, Mallick UK.
Springer. (2017 - accepted, book in preparation).
"Management of the Thyroid Nodule: A Comparison of Published International Guidelines."
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
Thyroid Cancer. 3rd Edition.
Van Nostrand D, Wartofsky L.
Springer. (2015).
"A Summary of Rare Sites of Metastasis Secondary to Differentiated Thyroid Cancer."
Khorjekar GR, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Van Nostrand D, and Wartofsky L.
Thyroid Cancer. 3rd Edition.
Van Nostrand D, Wartofsky L.
Springer. (2015).
"Exercise and Thyroid Function."
Bernet VJ, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Wartofsky L.
Endocrinology of Physical Activity and Sport. 2nd Edition
Constantini, N, Hackney, AC.
Contemporary Endocrinology, Humana Press Media (NY). (2013) 85-121.
"Thyrotoxic Storm."
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Wartofsky L.
Oxford Textbook of Endocrinology and Diabetes.
Stewart PM, Wass JAH.
Oxford University Press (NY). (2011) 454-461.
"Myxoedema Coma."
Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Wartofsky L.
Oxford Textbook of Endocrinology and Diabetes.
Stewart PM, Wass JAH.
Oxford University Press (NY). (2011) 537-543.
Last Reviewed November 2024