Michael W. Krause, Ph.D.
- Scientific Director: Division of Intramural Research
- Section Chief: Developmental Biology Section, Laboratory of Molecular Biology
Scientific Focus Areas: Developmental Biology, Genetics and Genomics
Publications
Select Publications
- New Roles for the Heterochronic Transcription Factor LIN-29 in Cuticle Maintenance and Lipid Metabolism at the Larval-to-Adult Transition in Caenorhabditis elegans.
- Abete-Luzi P, Fukushige T, Yun S, Krause MW, Eisenmann DM.
- Genetics (2020 Mar) 214:669-690. Abstract/Full Text
- Nutrient-Driven O-GlcNAcylation at Promoters Impacts Genome-Wide RNA Pol II Distribution.
- Krause MW, Love DC, Ghosh SK, Wang P, Yun S, Fukushige T, Hanover JA.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2018) 9:521. Abstract/Full Text
- Hrg1 promotes heme-iron recycling during hemolysis in the zebrafish kidney.
- Zhang J, Chambers I, Yun S, Phillips J, Krause M, Hamza I.
- PLoS Genet (2018 Sep) 14:e1007665. Abstract/Full Text
- Inter-organ signalling by HRG-7 promotes systemic haem homeostasis.
- Sinclair J, Pinter K, Samuel T, Beardsley S, Yuan X, Zhang J, Meng K, Yun S, Krause M, Hamza I.
- Nat Cell Biol (2017 Jul) 19:799-807. Abstract/Full Text
- A Genetic Analysis of the Caenorhabditis elegans Detoxification Response.
- Fukushige T, Smith HE, Miwa J, Krause MW, Hanover JA.
- Genetics (2017 Jun) 206:939-952. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- The nematode homologue of Mediator complex subunit 28, F28F8.5, is a critical regulator of C. elegans development.
- Kostrouchová M, Kostrouch D, Chughtai AA, Kaššák F, Novotný JP, Kostrouchová V, Benda A, Krause MW, Saudek V, Kostrouchová M, Kostrouch Z.
- PeerJ (2017) 5:e3390. Abstract/Full Text
- X Chromosome Crossover Formation and Genome Stability in Caenorhabditis elegans Are Independently Regulated by xnd-1.
- McClendon TB, Mainpal R, Amrit FR, Krause MW, Ghazi A, Yanowitz JL.
- G3 (Bethesda) (2016 Dec 7) 6:3913-3925. Abstract/Full Text
- The Paired-box protein PAX-3 regulates the choice between lateral and ventral epidermal cell fates in C. elegans.
- Thompson KW, Joshi P, Dymond JS, Gorrepati L, Smith HE, Krause MW, Eisenmann DM.
- Dev Biol (2016 Apr 15) 412:191-207. Abstract/Full Text
- Perilipin-related protein regulates lipid metabolism in C. elegans.
- Chughtai AA, Kaššák F, Kostrouchová M, Novotný JP, Krause MW, Saudek V, Kostrouch Z, Kostrouchová M.
- PeerJ (2015) 3:e1213. Abstract/Full Text
- Identification of Wnt Pathway Target Genes Regulating the Division and Differentiation of Larval Seam Cells and Vulval Precursor Cells in Caenorhabditis elegans.
- Gorrepati L, Krause MW, Chen W, Brodigan TM, Correa-Mendez M, Eisenmann DM.
- G3 (Bethesda) (2015 Jun 5) 5:1551-66. Abstract/Full Text
- Promotion of bone morphogenetic protein signaling by tetraspanins and glycosphingolipids.
- Liu Z, Shi H, Szymczak LC, Aydin T, Yun S, Constas K, Schaeffer A, Ranjan S, Kubba S, Alam E, McMahon DE, He J, Shwartz N, Tian C, Plavskin Y, Lindy A, Dad NA, Sheth S, Amin NM, Zimmerman S, Liu D, Schwarz EM, Smith H, Krause MW, Liu J.
- PLoS Genet (2015 May) 11:e1005221. Abstract/Full Text
- Scalable and versatile genome editing using linear DNAs with microhomology to Cas9 Sites in Caenorhabditis elegans.
- Paix A, Wang Y, Smith HE, Lee CY, Calidas D, Lu T, Smith J, Schmidt H, Krause MW, Seydoux G.
- Genetics (2014 Dec) 198:1347-56. Abstract/Full Text
- Disruption of O-GlcNAc Cycling in C. elegans Perturbs Nucleotide Sugar Pools and Complex Glycans.
- Ghosh SK, Bond MR, Love DC, Ashwell GG, Krause MW, Hanover JA.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2014) 5:197. Abstract/Full Text
- Use of an activated beta-catenin to identify Wnt pathway target genes in caenorhabditis elegans, including a subset of collagen genes expressed in late larval development.
- Jackson BM, Abete-Luzi P, Krause MW, Eisenmann DM.
- G3 (Bethesda) (2014 Apr 16) 4:733-47. Abstract/Full Text
- Transcriptional regulation of gene expression in C. elegans.
- Reinke V, Krause M, Okkema P.
- WormBook (2013 Jun 4) 1-34. Abstract/Full Text
- GEI-8, a homologue of vertebrate nuclear receptor corepressor NCoR/SMRT, regulates gonad development and neuronal functions in Caenorhabditis elegans.
- Mikoláš P, Kollárová J, Sebková K, Saudek V, Yilma P, Kostrouchová M, Krause MW, Kostrouch Z, Kostrouchová M.
- PLoS One (2013) 8:e58462. Abstract/Full Text
- O-GlcNAc cycling mutants modulate proteotoxicity in Caenorhabditis elegans models of human neurodegenerative diseases.
- Wang P, Lazarus BD, Forsythe ME, Love DC, Krause MW, Hanover JA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2012 Oct 23) 109:17669-74. Abstract/Full Text
- Bittersweet memories: linking metabolism to epigenetics through O-GlcNAcylation.
- Hanover JA, Krause MW, Love DC.
- Nat Rev Mol Cell Biol (2012 Apr 23) 13:312-21. Abstract/Full Text
- Somatic muscle specification during embryonic and post-embryonic development in the nematode C. elegans.
- Krause M, Liu J.
- Wiley Interdiscip Rev Dev Biol (2012 Mar-Apr) 1:203-14. Abstract/Full Text
- Myogenic conversion and transcriptional profiling of embryonic blastomeres in Caenorhabditis elegans.
- Fukushige T, Krause M.
- Methods (2012 Jan) 56:50-4. Abstract/Full Text
- NHR-23 dependent collagen and hedgehog-related genes required for molting.
- Kouns NA, Nakielna J, Behensky F, Krause MW, Kostrouch Z, Kostrouchova M.
- Biochem Biophys Res Commun (2011 Oct 7) 413:515-20. Abstract/Full Text
- Diversification of fasting regulated transcription in a cluster of duplicated nuclear hormone receptors in C. elegans.
- Vohanka J, Simecková K, Machalová E, Behenský F, Krause MW, Kostrouch Z, Kostrouchová M.
- Gene Expr Patterns (2010 Sep) 10:227-36. Abstract/Full Text
- The hexosamine signaling pathway: O-GlcNAc cycling in feast or famine.
- Hanover JA, Krause MW, Love DC.
- Biochim Biophys Acta (2010 Feb) 1800:80-95. Abstract/Full Text
- Caudal-like PAL-1 directly activates the bodywall muscle module regulator hlh-1 in C. elegans to initiate the embryonic muscle gene regulatory network.
- Lei H, Liu J, Fukushige T, Fire A, Krause M.
- Development (2009 Apr) 136:1241-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Loss of the transcriptional repressor PAG-3/Gfi-1 results in enhanced neurosecretion that is dependent on the dense-core vesicle membrane protein IDA-1/IA-2.
- Cai T, Hirai H, Fukushige T, Yu P, Zhang G, Notkins AL, Krause M.
- PLoS Genet (2009 Apr) 5:e1000447. Abstract/Full Text
- ELT-2 is the predominant transcription factor controlling differentiation and function of the C. elegans intestine, from embryo to adult.
- McGhee JD, Fukushige T, Krause MW, Minnema SE, Goszczynski B, Gaudet J, Kohara Y, Bossinger O, Zhao Y, Khattra J, Hirst M, Jones SJ, Marra MA, Ruzanov P, Warner A, Zapf R, Moerman DG, Kalb JM.
- Dev Biol (2009 Mar 15) 327:551-65. Abstract/Full Text
- Proteomic analysis uncovers a metabolic phenotype in C. elegans after nhr-40 reduction of function.
- Pohludka M, Simeckova K, Vohanka J, Yilma P, Novak P, Krause MW, Kostrouchova M, Kostrouch Z.
- Biochem Biophys Res Commun (2008 Sep 12) 374:49-54. Abstract/Full Text
- Haem homeostasis is regulated by the conserved and concerted functions of HRG-1 proteins.
- Rajagopal A, Rao AU, Amigo J, Tian M, Upadhyay SK, Hall C, Uhm S, Mathew MK, Fleming MD, Paw BH, Krause M, Hamza I.
- Nature (2008 Jun 19) 453:1127-31. Abstract/Full Text
- The embryonic muscle transcriptome of Caenorhabditis elegans.
- Fox RM, Watson JD, Von Stetina SE, McDermott J, Brodigan TM, Fukushige T, Krause M, Miller DM 3rd.
- Genome Biol (2007) 8:R188. Abstract/Full Text
- Defining the transcriptional redundancy of early bodywall muscle development in C. elegans: evidence for a unified theory of animal muscle development.
- Fukushige T, Brodigan TM, Schriefer LA, Waterston RH, Krause M.
- Genes Dev (2006 Dec 15) 20:3395-406. Abstract/Full Text
- Caenorhabditis elegans ortholog of a diabetes susceptibility locus: oga-1 (O-GlcNAcase) knockout impacts O-GlcNAc cycling, metabolism, and dauer.
- Forsythe ME, Love DC, Lazarus BD, Kim EJ, Prinz WA, Ashwell G, Krause MW, Hanover JA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2006 Aug 8) 103:11952-7. Abstract/Full Text
- A Caenorhabditis elegans model of insulin resistance: altered macronutrient storage and dauer formation in an OGT-1 knockout.
- Hanover JA, Forsythe ME, Hennessey PT, Brodigan TM, Love DC, Ashwell G, Krause M.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2005 Aug 9) 102:11266-71. Abstract/Full Text
- The myogenic potency of HLH-1 reveals wide-spread developmental plasticity in early C. elegans embryos.
- Fukushige T, Krause M.
- Development (2005 Apr) 132:1795-805. Abstract/Full Text
- Insulinoma-Associated Protein IA-2, a Vesicle Transmembrane Protein, Genetically Interacts with UNC-31/CAPS and Affects Neurosecretion in Caenorhabditis elegans.
- Cai T, Fukushige T, Notkins AL, Krause M.
- J Neurosci (2004 Mar 24) 24:3115-24. Abstract/Full Text
- Cyclin E expression during development in Caenorhabditis elegans.
- Brodigan TM, Liu Ji, Park M, Kipreos ET, Krause M.
- Dev Biol (2003 Feb 1) 254:102-15. Abstract/Full Text
- RNA editing by ADARs is important for normal behavior in Caenorhabditis elegans.
- Tonkin LA, Saccomanno L, Morse DP, Brodigan T, Krause M, Bass BL.
- EMBO J (2002 Nov 15) 21:6025-35. Abstract/Full Text
- Multiple ribonuclease H-encoding genes in the Caenorhabditis elegans genome contrasts with the two typical ribonuclease H-encoding genes in the human genome.
- Arudchandran A, Cerritelli SM, Bowen NJ, Chen X, Krause MW, Crouch RJ.
- Mol Biol Evol (2002 Nov) 19:1910-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Dopamine and glutamate induce distinct striatal splice forms of Ania-6, an RNA polymerase II-associated cyclin.
- Berke JD, Sgambato V, Zhu PP, Lavoie B, Vincent M, Krause M, Hyman SE.
- Neuron (2001 Oct 25) 32:277-87. Abstract/Full Text
- Nuclear hormone receptor CHR3 is a critical regulator of all four larval molts of the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans.
- Kostrouchova M, Krause M, Kostrouch Z, Rall JE.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2001 Jun 19) 98:7360-5. Abstract/Full Text
- The IA-2 gene family: homologs in Caenorhabditis elegans, Drosophila and zebrafish.
- Cai T, Krause MW, Odenwald WF, Toyama R, Notkins AL.
- Diabetologia (2001 Jan) 44:81-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Barrier-to-autointegration factor (BAF) bridges DNA in a discrete, higher-order nucleoprotein complex.
- Zheng R, Ghirlando R, Lee MS, Mizuuchi K, Krause M, Craigie R.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2000 Aug 1) 97:8997-9002. Abstract/Full Text
- The MADS-Box factor CeMEF2 is not essential for Caenorhabditis elegans myogenesis and development.
- Dichoso D, Brodigan T, Chwoe KY, Lee JS, Llacer R, Park M, Corsi AK, Kostas SA, Fire A, Ahnn J, Krause M.
- Dev Biol (2000 Jul 15) 223:431-40. Abstract/Full Text
- Caenorhabditis elegans twist plays an essential role in non-striated muscle development.
- Corsi AK, Kostas SA, Fire A, Krause M.
- Development (2000 May) 127:2041-51. Abstract/Full Text
- A novel H(+)-coupled oligopeptide transporter (OPT3) from Caenorhabditis elegans with a predominant function as a H(+) channel and an exclusive expression in neurons.
- Fei YJ, Romero MF, Krause M, Liu JC, Huang W, Ganapathy V, Leibach FH.
- J Biol Chem (2000 Mar 31) 275:9563-71. Abstract/Full Text
- Regulation of postembryonic G(1) cell cycle progression in Caenorhabditis elegans by a cyclin D/CDK-like complex.
- Park M, Krause MW.
- Development (1999 Nov) 126:4849-60. Abstract/Full Text
- Selenocysteine-containing thioredoxin reductase in C. elegans.
- Gladyshev VN, Krause M, Xu XM, Korotkov KV, Kryukov GV, Sun QA, Lee BJ, Wootton JC, Hatfield DL.
- Biochem Biophys Res Commun (1999 Jun 7) 259:244-9. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed June 2024