Min Li, Ph.D.
Associate Scientist: Molecular Virology Section, Laboratory of Molecular Biology
Scientific Focus Areas: Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Structural Biology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- HIV-1 Integrase Assembles Multiple Species of Stable Synaptic Complex Intasomes That Are Active for Concerted DNA Integration In vitro.
- Li M, Yang R, Chen X, Wang H, Ghirlando R, Dimitriadis EK, Craigie R.
- J Mol Biol (2024 May 15) 436:168557. Abstract/Full Text
- N-Substituted Bicyclic Carbamoyl Pyridones: Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors that Potently Inhibit Drug-Resistant HIV-1 Integrase Mutants.
- Mahajan PS, Smith SJ, Li M, Craigie R, Hughes SH, Zhao XZ, Burke TR Jr.
- ACS Infect Dis (2024 Mar 8) 10:917-927. Abstract/Full Text
- Oligomeric HIV-1 Integrase Structures Reveal Functional Plasticity for Intasome Assembly and RNA Binding.
- Jing T, Shan Z, Dinh T, Biswas A, Jang S, Greenwood J, Li M, Zhang Z, Gray G, Shin HJ, Zhou B, Passos D, Aiyer S, Li Z, Craigie R, Engelman AN, Kvaratskhelia M, Lyumkis D.
- bioRxiv (2024 Jan 27) Abstract/Full Text
- Mechanisms of HIV-1 integrase resistance to dolutegravir and potent inhibition of drug-resistant variants.
- Li M, Oliveira Passos D, Shan Z, Smith SJ, Sun Q, Biswas A, Choudhuri I, Strutzenberg TS, Haldane A, Deng N, Li Z, Zhao XZ, Briganti L, Kvaratskhelia M, Burke TR Jr, Levy RM, Hughes SH, Craigie R, Lyumkis D.
- Sci Adv (2023 Jul 21) 9:eadg5953. Abstract/Full Text
- HIV-1 Preintegration Complex Preferentially Integrates the Viral DNA into Nucleosomes Containing Trimethylated Histone 3-Lysine 36 Modification and Flanking Linker DNA.
- Sapp N, Burge N, Cox K, Prakash P, Balasubramaniam M, Thapa S, Christensen D, Li M, Linderberger J, Kvaratskhelia M, Pandhare J, Craigie R, Poirier MG, Dash C.
- J Virol (2022 Sep 28) 96:e0101122. Abstract/Full Text
- Human Three Prime Repair Exonuclease 1 Promotes HIV-1 Integration by Preferentially Degrading Unprocessed Viral DNA.
- Davids BO, Balasubramaniam M, Sapp N, Prakash P, Ingram S, Li M, Craigie R, Hollis T, Pandhare J, Dash C.
- J Virol (2021 Aug 10) 95:e0055521. Abstract/Full Text
- Retroviral integrase: Structure, mechanism, and inhibition.
- Passos DO, Li M, Craigie R, Lyumkis D.
- Enzymes (2021) 50:249-300. Abstract/Full Text
- A Peptide Derived from Lens Epithelium-Derived Growth Factor Stimulates HIV-1 DNA Integration and Facilitates Intasome Structural Studies.
- Li M, Chen X, Wang H, Jurado KA, Engelman AN, Craigie R.
- J Mol Biol (2020 Mar 27) 432:2055-2066. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis for strand-transfer inhibitor binding to HIV intasomes.
- Passos DO, Li M, Jóźwik IK, Zhao XZ, Santos-Martins D, Yang R, Smith SJ, Jeon Y, Forli S, Hughes SH, Burke TR Jr, Craigie R, Lyumkis D.
- Science (2020 Feb 14) 367:810-814. Abstract/Full Text
- Cryo-EM structures and atomic model of the HIV-1 strand transfer complex intasome.
- Passos DO, Li M, Yang R, Rebensburg SV, Ghirlando R, Jeon Y, Shkriabai N, Kvaratskhelia M, Craigie R, Lyumkis D.
- Science (2017 Jan 6) 355:89-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Outer domains of integrase within retroviral intasomes are dispensible for catalysis of DNA integration.
- Li M, Lin S, Craigie R.
- Protein Sci (2016 Feb) 25:472-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Engineered hyperactive integrase for concerted HIV-1 DNA integration.
- Li M, Jurado KA, Lin S, Engelman A, Craigie R.
- PLoS One (2014) 9:e105078. Abstract/Full Text
- Retroviral intasomes: progress and questions.
- Li M, Craigie R.
- Structure (2012 Nov 7) 20:1804-5. Abstract/Full Text
- DNA requirements for assembly and stability of HIV-1 intasomes.
- Li M, Ivanov V, Mizuuchi M, Mizuuchi K, Craigie R.
- Protein Sci (2012 Feb) 21:249-57. Abstract/Full Text
- Nucleoprotein complex intermediates in HIV-1 integration.
- Li M, Craigie R.
- Methods (2009 Apr) 47:237-42. Abstract/Full Text
- Retroviral DNA integration: reaction pathway and critical intermediates.
- Li M, Mizuuchi M, Burke TR Jr, Craigie R.
- EMBO J (2006 Mar 22) 25:1295-304. Abstract/Full Text
- Processing of viral DNA ends channels the HIV-1 integration reaction to concerted integration.
- Li M, Craigie R.
- J Biol Chem (2005 Aug 12) 280:29334-9. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed June 2024