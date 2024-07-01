Marissa Lightbourne, M.D., M.P.H.

Our group studies pathophysiology and clinical therapeutics for rare disorders of extreme insulin resistance including lipodystrophy, mutations of the insulin receptor, and autoimmune conditions affecting insulin signaling. I am particularly interested in understanding how insulin signally pathways affect insulin resistance especially in cardiovascular disease.

Research in Plain Language

We study patients who have rare, extreme forms of insulin resistance, meaning that the body produces the hormone insulin, but insulin does not work properly to control blood sugars. Examples of these diseases are

lipodystrophy, which is loss of fatty tissues in parts of the body;

mutations—permanent changes—in an insulin receptor, which is an area on the outer part of a cell that binds to insulin;

autoantibodies—antibodies directed to one’s self—to the insulin receptors; and

other related problems.

We are trying to determine how insulin resistance relates to heart and vascular disease.