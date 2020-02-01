  1. Home
John R. Lloyd, Ph.D.

Professional Experience

  • Staff Scientist, Laboratory of Bioorganic Chemistry, NIDDK, NIH, 2004–Present
  • General Partner, Universal MS Services, 1991–2004
  • Applications Chemist, Finnigan Instruments, 1986–1991
  • Senior Scientist, Johnson and Johnson, 1980–1986
  • Postdoctoral, Rockefeller University, 1978–1980
  • Ph.D., Yale University, 1978

Research Goal

I am involved in the identification of biologically active compounds for the treatment of diseases such as HIV, hepatitis C, tuberculosis, etc.

Current Research

I conduct advanced mass spectrometric analyses in support of a variety of chemical and biological research disciplines. These analyses include proteomics, natural product identification, quantification of short-chain fatty acids, intact protein identification, and polymer characterization.

Applying our Research

Our work is directed at developing new drug candidates for the treatment of various chronic diseases.

Need for Further Study

The mode of action of new drug candidates needs to be investigated further.

Select Publications

Microbial ecology of arsenic-mobilizing Cambodian sediments: lithological controls uncovered by stable-isotope probing.
Héry M, Rizoulis A, Sanguin H, Cooke DA, Pancost RD, Polya DA, Lloyd JR.
Environ Microbiol (2015 Jun) 17:1857-69. Abstract/Full Text
Microbial degradation of isosaccharinic acid at high pH.
Bassil NM, Bryan N, Lloyd JR.
ISME J (2015 Feb) 9:310-20. Abstract/Full Text
View More Publications

Research in Plain Language

I use a chemical analysis tool called a mass spectrometer to study samples of various materials. The mass spectrometer analysis shows which chemicals are in a sample. It also shows how much of each chemical is in a sample.

Research Images

Modern mass spec
Modern mass spec
This is a diagram of a modern mass spec. These are benchtop units with greatly increased capabilities, sensitivities, and resolution than the instruments that were in service just 5 years ago.
GeLC-MS
GeLC-MS
This a workflow diagram depicting how we identify the protein components of complex samples.
LC-MS
LC/MS
The bottom trace is an LC/MS of a biological extract and the top traces show the MS spectrum of one of the LC peaks.