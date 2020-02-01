John R. Lloyd, Ph.D.

Research Goal

I am involved in the identification of biologically active compounds for the treatment of diseases such as HIV, hepatitis C, tuberculosis, etc.

Current Research

I conduct advanced mass spectrometric analyses in support of a variety of chemical and biological research disciplines. These analyses include proteomics, natural product identification, quantification of short-chain fatty acids, intact protein identification, and polymer characterization.

Applying our Research

Our work is directed at developing new drug candidates for the treatment of various chronic diseases.

Need for Further Study

The mode of action of new drug candidates needs to be investigated further.