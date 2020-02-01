John R. Lloyd, Ph.D.
Professional Experience
- Staff Scientist, Laboratory of Bioorganic Chemistry, NIDDK, NIH, 2004–Present
- General Partner, Universal MS Services, 1991–2004
- Applications Chemist, Finnigan Instruments, 1986–1991
- Senior Scientist, Johnson and Johnson, 1980–1986
- Postdoctoral, Rockefeller University, 1978–1980
- Ph.D., Yale University, 1978
Research Goal
I am involved in the identification of biologically active compounds for the treatment of diseases such as HIV, hepatitis C, tuberculosis, etc.
Current Research
I conduct advanced mass spectrometric analyses in support of a variety of chemical and biological research disciplines. These analyses include proteomics, natural product identification, quantification of short-chain fatty acids, intact protein identification, and polymer characterization.
Applying our Research
Our work is directed at developing new drug candidates for the treatment of various chronic diseases.
Need for Further Study
The mode of action of new drug candidates needs to be investigated further.
Select Publications
- Microbial ecology of arsenic-mobilizing Cambodian sediments: lithological controls uncovered by stable-isotope probing.
- Héry M, Rizoulis A, Sanguin H, Cooke DA, Pancost RD, Polya DA, Lloyd JR.
- Environ Microbiol (2015 Jun) 17:1857-69. Abstract/Full Text
- Microbial degradation of isosaccharinic acid at high pH.
- Bassil NM, Bryan N, Lloyd JR.
- ISME J (2015 Feb) 9:310-20. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
I use a chemical analysis tool called a mass spectrometer to study samples of various materials. The mass spectrometer analysis shows which chemicals are in a sample. It also shows how much of each chemical is in a sample.