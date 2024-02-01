John R. Lloyd, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Laboratory of Bioorganic Chemistry
Scientific Focus Areas: Chemical Biology
Publications
- A simple and cost-effective protocol for high-yield expression of deuterated and selectively isoleucine/leucine/valine methyl protonated proteins in Escherichia coli grown in shaker flasks.
- Cai M, Huang Y, Lloyd J, Craigie R, Clore GM.
- J Biomol NMR (2021 Mar) 75:83-87. Abstract/Full Text
- Chlorcyclizine Inhibits Viral Fusion of Hepatitis C Virus Entry by Directly Targeting HCV Envelope Glycoprotein 1.
- Hu Z, Rolt A, Hu X, Ma CD, Le DJ, Park SB, Houghton M, Southall N, Anderson DE, Talley DC, Lloyd JR, Marugan JC, Liang TJ.
- Cell Chem Biol (2020 Jul 16) 27:780-792.e5. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure-Based Design, Synthesis by Click Chemistry and in Vivo Activity of Highly Selective A(3) Adenosine Receptor Agonists.
- Tosh DK, Paoletta S, Chen Z, Crane S, Lloyd J, Gao ZG, Gizewski ET, Auchampach JA, Salvemini D, Jacobson KA.
- Medchemcomm (2015) 6:555-563. Abstract/Full Text
- Say no to DMSO: dimethylsulfoxide inactivates cisplatin, carboplatin, and other platinum complexes.
- Hall MD, Telma KA, Chang KE, Lee TD, Madigan JP, Lloyd JR, Goldlust IS, Hoeschele JD, Gottesman MM.
- Cancer Res (2014 Jul 15) 74:3913-22. Abstract/Full Text
- Meropenem inhibits D,D-carboxypeptidase activity in Mycobacterium tuberculosis.
- Kumar P, Arora K, Lloyd JR, Lee IY, Nair V, Fischer E, Boshoff HI, Barry CE 3rd.
- Mol Microbiol (2012 Oct) 86:367-81. Abstract/Full Text
- Geographic variability and anti-staphylococcal activity of the chrysophaentins and their synthetic fragments.
- Keffer JL, Hammill JT, Lloyd JR, Plaza A, Wipf P, Bewley CA.
- Mar Drugs (2012 May) 10:1103-1125. Abstract/Full Text
- Discovery and synthesis of namalide reveals a new anabaenopeptin scaffold and peptidase inhibitor.
- Cheruku P, Plaza A, Lauro G, Keffer J, Lloyd JR, Bifulco G, Bewley CA.
- J Med Chem (2012 Jan 26) 55:735-42. Abstract/Full Text
- Peptide fragmentation by corona discharge induced electrochemical ionization.
- Lloyd JR, Hess S.
- J Am Soc Mass Spectrom (2010 Dec) 21:2051-61. Abstract/Full Text
- Multivalent dendrimeric and monomeric adenosine agonists attenuate cell death in HL-1 mouse cardiomyocytes expressing the A(3) receptor.
- Keene AM, Balasubramanian R, Lloyd J, Shainberg A, Jacobson KA.
- Biochem Pharmacol (2010 Jul 15) 80:188-96. Abstract/Full Text
- Chrysophaentins A-H, antibacterial bisdiarylbutene macrocycles that inhibit the bacterial cell division protein FtsZ.
- Plaza A, Keffer JL, Bifulco G, Lloyd JR, Bewley CA.
- J Am Chem Soc (2010 Jul 7) 132:9069-77. Abstract/Full Text
- Mutremdamide A and koshikamides C-H, peptide inhibitors of HIV-1 entry from different Theonella species.
- Plaza A, Bifulco G, Masullo M, Lloyd JR, Keffer JL, Colin PL, Hooper JN, Bell LJ, Bewley CA.
- J Org Chem (2010 Jul 2) 75:4344-55. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural basis of G protein-coupled receptor-G protein interactions.
- Hu J, Wang Y, Zhang X, Lloyd JR, Li JH, Karpiak J, Costanzi S, Wess J.
- Nat Chem Biol (2010 Jul) 6:541-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Paltolides A--C, anabaenopeptin-type peptides from the palau sponge Theonella swinhoei.
- Plaza A, Keffer JL, Lloyd JR, Colin PL, Bewley CA.
- J Nat Prod (2010 Mar 26) 73:485-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Celebesides A-C and theopapuamides B-D, depsipeptides from an Indonesian sponge that inhibit HIV-1 entry.
- Plaza A, Bifulco G, Keffer JL, Lloyd JR, Baker HL, Bewley CA.
- J Org Chem (2009 Jan 16) 74:504-12. Abstract/Full Text
- Enhanced A3 adenosine receptor selectivity of multivalent nucleoside-dendrimer conjugates.
- Klutz AM, Gao ZG, Lloyd J, Shainberg A, Jacobson KA.
- J Nanobiotechnology (2008 Oct 23) 6:12. Abstract/Full Text
