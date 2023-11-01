Hernán A. Lorenzi, Ph.D.

Research Goal

My research interest is focused on the role of host-microbiome-pathogen interactions in human health and how these interactions are affected by or shape host/parasite/microbiome evolution and worldwide diversity.

Current Research

The TriLab Bioinformatics Group collaborates with research groups within the LBG, LCMB and LBC laboratories at NIDDK by providing bioinformatic support to answer fundamental questions in cell biology, genetics, biochemistry and host-pathogen interactions. To gain insight into these questions, we apply and develop a combination of bulk and single-cell computational approaches and pipelines to process, analyze and integrate complex, multiomic datasets and study their associations and interactions with phenotypes of interest. We also provide consultation and training services on a variety of bioinformatic analyses and software.