Hernán A. Lorenzi, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Laboratory of Biochemistry & Genetics
Scientific Focus Areas: Computational Biology, Genetics and Genomics, Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Systems Biology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Impact of diet on human nutrition, immune response, gut microbiome, and cognition in an isolated and confined mission environment.
- Douglas GL, DeKerlegand D, Dlouhy H, Dumont-Leblond N, Fields E, Heer M, Krieger S, Mehta S, Rooney BV, Torralba MG, Whiting SE, Crucian B, Lorenzi H, Smith SM, Young M, Zwart SR.
- Sci Rep (2022 Dec 15) 12:20847. Abstract/Full Text
- Study of the impact of long-duration space missions at the International Space Station on the astronaut microbiome.
- Voorhies AA, Mark Ott C, Mehta S, Pierson DL, Crucian BE, Feiveson A, Oubre CM, Torralba M, Moncera K, Zhang Y, Zurek E, Lorenzi HA.
- Sci Rep (2019 Jul 9) 9:9911. Abstract/Full Text
- Draft Genome Sequence and Annotation of the Apicomplexan Parasite Besnoitia besnoiti.
- Schares G, Venepally P, Lorenzi HA.
- Genome Announc (2017 Nov 16) 5. Abstract/Full Text
- Toxoplasma Modulates Signature Pathways of Human Epilepsy, Neurodegeneration & Cancer.
- Ngô HM, Zhou Y, Lorenzi H, Wang K, Kim TK, Zhou Y, El Bissati K, Mui E, Fraczek L, Rajagopala SV, Roberts CW, Henriquez FL, Montpetit A, Blackwell JM, Jamieson SE, Wheeler K, Begeman IJ, Naranjo-Galvis C, Alliey-Rodriguez N, Davis RG, Soroceanu L, Cobbs C, Steindler DA, Boyer K, Noble AG, Swisher CN, Heydemann PT, Rabiah P, Withers S, Soteropoulos P, Hood L, McLeod R.
- Sci Rep (2017 Sep 13) 7:11496. Abstract/Full Text
- Local admixture of amplified and diversified secreted pathogenesis determinants shapes mosaic Toxoplasma gondii genomes.
- Lorenzi H, Khan A, Behnke MS, Namasivayam S, Swapna LS, Hadjithomas M, Karamycheva S, Pinney D, Brunk BP, Ajioka JW, Ajzenberg D, Boothroyd JC, Boyle JP, Dardé ML, Diaz-Miranda MA, Dubey JP, Fritz HM, Gennari SM, Gregory BD, Kim K, Saeij JP, Su C, White MW, Zhu XQ, Howe DK, Rosenthal BM, Grigg ME, Parkinson J, Liu L, Kissinger JC, Roos DS, Sibley LD.
- Nat Commun (2016 Jan 7) 7:10147. Abstract/Full Text
