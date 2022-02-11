Andrew Lutas, Ph.D., Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator
Acting Section Chief: Neuromodulation and Motivation Section, Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Neuroscience, Social and Behavioral Sciences, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Molecular Pharmacology, Systems Biology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- History-dependent dopamine release increases cAMP levels in most basal amygdala glutamatergic neurons to control learning.
- Lutas A, Fernando K, Zhang SX, Sambangi A, Andermann ML.
- Cell Rep (2022 Jan 25) 38:110297. Abstract/Full Text
- Hypothalamic dopamine neurons motivate mating through persistent cAMP signalling.
- Zhang SX, Lutas A, Yang S, Diaz A, Fluhr H, Nagel G, Gao S, Andermann ML.
- Nature (2021 Sep) 597:245-249. Abstract/Full Text
- State-specific gating of salient cues by midbrain dopaminergic input to basal amygdala.
- Lutas A, Kucukdereli H, Alturkistani O, Carty C, Sugden AU, Fernando K, Diaz V, Flores-Maldonado V, Andermann ML.
- Nat Neurosci (2019 Nov) 22:1820-1833. Abstract/Full Text
- The leak channel NALCN controls tonic firing and glycolytic sensitivity of substantia nigra pars reticulata neurons.
- Lutas A, Lahmann C, Soumillon M, Yellen G.
- Elife (2016 May 13) 5. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolism regulates the spontaneous firing of substantia nigra pars reticulata neurons via KATP and nonselective cation channels.
- Lutas A, Birnbaumer L, Yellen G.
- J Neurosci (2014 Dec 3) 34:16336-47. Abstract/Full Text