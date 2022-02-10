Neuromodulation and Motivation Section

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
of the Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch

Photo of Andrew Lutas, Ph.D. Andrew Lutas, Ph.D., Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator

Acting Section Chief

andrew.lutas@nih.gov
We use optical approaches to investigate receptor signaling in neural circuits controlling motivation and salience.
