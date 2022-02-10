Neuromodulation and Motivation Section
of the Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch
Andrew Lutas, Ph.D., Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator
Acting Section Chiefandrew.lutas@nih.gov
We use optical approaches to investigate receptor signaling in neural circuits controlling motivation and salience.
Select Publications
- History-dependent dopamine release increases cAMP levels in most basal amygdala glutamatergic neurons to control learning.
- Lutas A, Fernando K, Zhang SX, Sambangi A, Andermann ML.
- Cell Rep (2022 Jan 25) 38:110297. Abstract/Full Text
- Hypothalamic dopamine neurons motivate mating through persistent cAMP signalling.
- Zhang SX, Lutas A, Yang S, Diaz A, Fluhr H, Nagel G, Gao S, Andermann ML.
- Nature (2021 Sep) 597:245-249. Abstract/Full Text