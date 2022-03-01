Karl F. Malik, Ph.D.

Responsibilities & Activities

I serve as Director of the Division of Extramural Activities (DEA). My work supports NIH’s commitment to improving its extramural program operations. My responsibilities include oversight of the peer review of extramural research applications that are reviewed in the NIDDK before funding, and the processing of awards for grants, cooperative agreements, and contracts. The Division logs in, assigns, and internally distributes all applications received annually by the NIDDK. I oversee the coordination and conduct of scientific and technical peer review of these applications, which includes submissions for program project and center grants, research training and development grants, cooperative agreements (including multi-site clinical trials), and research contracts. I lead DEA’s efforts to advise on the development, implementation, and coordination of extramural programs and policies within the NIDDK. My duties also include overseeing the coordination of the Institute’s Committee Management Activities and meetings of the NIDDK Advisory Council. In addition, I work closely with and supervise the OREO Director.

Committees & Working Groups