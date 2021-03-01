  1. Home
Winnie Martinez

Program Analyst/Program Director: Office of Minority Health Research Coordination
Diversity Summer Research Training Program (DSRTP); Network of Minority Health Research Investigators (NMRI); Travel Awards (AAIP); Legislative Liaison
Responsibilities & Activities

I am a program director in the Office of Minority Health Research Coordination (OMHRC).  My responsibilities include overseeing the Network of Minority Health Research Investigators (NMRI) and the NIDDK Intramural Diversity Summer Research Training Program (DSRTP) for undergraduate students who are underrepresented in biomedical research.  I also oversee a training/travel awards program for Native American/Alaska Native undergraduate students.  Additionally, I serve as liaison for the Office and Institute in legislative matters pertaining to NIDDK’s minority health and health disparities.

I also participate in several national meetings/conferences, including: American Indian Science and Engineering Society, Society for Advancement of Chicanos and Native Americans in Science, Annual Biomedical Research Conference for Minority Students, and the National Medical Association.

Select Experience

Program Officer, OMHRC, NIDDK,  - Present

Legislative Liaison, OMHRC, NIDDK – Present

Outreach Coordinator, OMHRC, NIDDK - Present

Program Analyst, OSPPA, NIDDK 1995 - 2000

Center for Scientific Review, NIH 1985 – 1995