Winnie Martinez

Responsibilities & Activities

I am a program director in the Office of Minority Health Research Coordination (OMHRC). My responsibilities include overseeing the Network of Minority Health Research Investigators (NMRI) and the NIDDK Intramural Diversity Summer Research Training Program (DSRTP) for undergraduate students who are underrepresented in biomedical research. I also oversee a training/travel awards program for Native American/Alaska Native undergraduate students. Additionally, I serve as liaison for the Office and Institute in legislative matters pertaining to NIDDK’s minority health and health disparities.

I also participate in several national meetings/conferences, including: American Indian Science and Engineering Society, Society for Advancement of Chicanos and Native Americans in Science, Annual Biomedical Research Conference for Minority Students, and the National Medical Association.