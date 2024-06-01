Nader S. Metwalli, Ph.D.

Current Research

The purpose behind my research from the beginning of my career has been the use of MRI to come up with and develop non-invasive imaging biomarkers to characterize anatomical as well as physiologically associated changes in diseased human organs.

Our current research in our lab focuses on discovery and development of quantifiable non-invasive MRI biomarkers through MR pulse sequence development and image analysis to characterize tissue changes in the liver and kidney resulting from metabolic disorders. Our long-term goal is to identify quantifiable non-invasive MR biomarkers that are consistently reproducible in characterizing fibrosis and inflammation in the liver and kidney to ultimately replace the need for invasive biopsy procedures. We are also actively applying machine learning techniques in order to accelerate the MR image acquisition and analysis processes to minimize time spent by patients inside the MR scanner.