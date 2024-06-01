Nader S. Metwalli, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Biomedical & Metabolic Imaging Section, Biomedical & Metabolic Imaging Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics, Clinical Research
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Single Breath-Hold 3-Dimensional Magnetic Resonance Elastography Depicts Liver Fibrosis and Inflammation in Obese Patients.
- Darwish OI, Gharib AM, Jeljeli S, Metwalli NS, Feeley J, Rotman Y, Brown RJ, Ouwerkerk R, Kleiner DE, Stäb D, Speier P, Sinkus R, Neji R.
- Invest Radiol (2023 Jun 1) 58:413-419. Abstract/Full Text
- Native-resolution myocardial principal Eulerian strain mapping using convolutional neural networks and Tagged Magnetic Resonance Imaging.
- Yassine IA, Ghanem AM, Metwalli NS, Hamimi A, Ouwerkerk R, Matta JR, Solomon MA, Elinoff JM, Gharib AM, Abd-Elmoniem KZ.
- Comput Biol Med (2022 Feb) 141:105041. Abstract/Full Text
- Direct pixel to pixel principal strain mapping from tagging MRI using end to end deep convolutional neural network (DeepStrain).
- Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Yassine IA, Metwalli NS, Hamimi A, Ouwerkerk R, Matta JR, Wessel M, Solomon MA, Elinoff JM, Ghanem AM, Gharib AM.
- Sci Rep (2021 Nov 26) 11:23021. Abstract/Full Text
- Utility of axial and radial diffusivity from diffusion tensor MRI as markers of neurodegeneration in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
- Metwalli NS, Benatar M, Nair G, Usher S, Hu X, Carew JD.
- Brain Res (2010 Aug 12) 1348:156-64. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed June 2024