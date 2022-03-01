Ryan Morris, Ph.D.

Responsibilities & Activities

I serve as a Scientific Review Officer (SRO) for the Special Emphasis Panels Section at the NIDDK. My primary responsibilities are to organize peer review meetings to evaluate the scientific and technical merits of in areas of scientific interest within the mission of the NIDDK, and to see that each application receives a review that is thorough, competent and fair. NIH has established a set of principles or rules that must be followed to assure this goal, and it is my job to see that these principles are observed. Prior to joining the review branch of the NIDDK, I managed a renal and also a urology study section within the Digestive, Kidney, and Urological Sciences Integrated Review Group at the Center for Scientific Review.