Stavroula K. Osganian, M.D., Sc.D., M.P.H.

Responsibilities & Activities

As program director in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition at NIDDK, I provide scientific oversight and administration of a portfolio of grants, cooperative agreements, and contracts that encompass studies of the etiology, prevention, and treatment of pediatric obesity and its complications that are performed in clinical settings and/or delivered by clinical personnel as well as those studies with linkage and bidirectional feedback to medical settings. I serve as scientific advisor on obesity and related disease research in children, providing advice to NIDDK and various cross institutional NIH working groups. I also serve as program official for the Teen Labs Study, a multi-center, longitudinal study of the psychosocial, behavioral, and clinical outcomes associated with bariatric surgery performed in adolescents.

Research Programs Metabolism, Energy Balance & Obesity

Basic and clinical studies related to energy balance and physiological mechanisms modulating weight gain, loss and maintenance. Obesity Treatment & Prevention

Behavioral, pharmacological and surgical approaches; research evaluating environmental, policy, and population-based prevention strategies.

Committees & Working Groups