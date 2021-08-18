Clinical, Behavioral, & Epidemiological Obesity Research
Clinical, behavioral, and epidemiological research in obesity.
The Clinical, Behavioral, and Epidemiological Obesity Research program supports clinical, behavioral, and epidemiological research focused on improved understanding of the development and modulation of obesity.
This research program includes clinical and behavioral studies in humans examining topics such as, but not limited to, identifying and understanding risk factors for the development and/or maintenance of excess weight gain, including basic behavioral, psychological, and social mechanisms and variation in dietary intake, dietary composition, meal frequency, eating patterns, sedentary behavior, and physical activity. In addition, this program also supports research to understand metabolic effects and co-morbidities associated with obesity. Studies across the lifespan, in various weight categories, and in high-risk populations are of interest.
The program supports the collection, analysis, and dissemination of data on obesity, weight status, weight control throughout the lifespan, and obesity-related disorders of public health significance, with particular emphasis on surveillance and follow-up studies. Correlation and association analyses of risk factors for overweight/obesity—including environmental, psychological, social, economic—and secondary data analyses using data from a variety of sources, such as nationally representative, regional, or locally based data sets, are also supported.
Other relevant research projects would include methodologies to improve assessment of dietary intake and energy expenditure; i.e., sedentary behavior and physical activity, in humans.
The Clinical, Behavioral, and Epidemiological Obesity Research program does not support research to test nutrition or obesity prevention and treatment approaches. For obesity prevention and treatment research, please see the Obesity Treatment and Prevention Program. For clinical nutrition research, please see Clinical and Epidemiological Nutrition Research.
NIDDK Program Staff
- Aynur Unalp-Arida M.D., M.Sc., Ph.D. Epidemiology, Clinical Trials, Digestive Diseases, and Nutrition
- Robert Kuczmarski, Dr.P.H. Obesity Treatment and Prevention
- Mary Evans, Ph.D. Multi-center Clinical Studies in Nutrition & Obesity; Nutrition Obesity Research Centers; Diet & Physical Activity Assessment Methodology
- Padma Maruvada, Ph.D. Nutrient Metabolism; Clinical Obesity and Nutrition
Research Resources
NIDDK makes publicly supported resources, data sets, and studies available to researchers to accelerate the rate and lower the cost of new discoveries.
- Ancillary Studies to Major Ongoing Clinical Studies to extend our knowledge of the diseases being studied by the parent study investigators under a defined protocol or to study diseases and conditions not within the original scope of the parent study but within the mission of the NIDDK.
- NIDDK Central Repository for access to clinical resources including data and biospecimens from NIDDK-funded studies.
- NIDDK Information Network (dkNET) for simultaneous search of digital resources, including multiple datasets and biomedical resources relevant to the mission of the NIDDK.
Additional Research Programs
Research Training
NIDDK supports the training and career development of medical and graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, and physician scientists through institutional and individual grants.Learn about NIDDK Research Training Programs
Diversity
Diversity Programs
The NIDDK offers and participates in a variety of opportunities for trainees and researchers from communities underrepresented in the biomedical research enterprise. These opportunities include travel and scholarship awards, research supplements, small clinical grants, high school and undergraduate programs, and a network of minority health research investigators.Learn about NIDDK Diversity Programs
Small Business
Small Business Programs
NIDDK participates in the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. These programs support innovative research conducted by small businesses that has the potential for commercialization.Learn about NIDDK Small Business Programs
Human Subjects Research
Human Subjects Research
NIDDK provides funding for pivotal clinical research, from preliminary clinical feasibility to large multi-center studies.Learn about Human Subjects Research
Translational Research
NIDDK provides funding opportunities and resources to encourage translation of basic discoveries into novel therapeutics.Learn about NIDDK Translational Research Opportunities
