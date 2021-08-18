Clinical, Behavioral, & Epidemiological Obesity Research

Clinical, behavioral, and epidemiological research in obesity.

The Clinical, Behavioral, and Epidemiological Obesity Research program supports clinical, behavioral, and epidemiological research focused on improved understanding of the development and modulation of obesity.

This research program includes clinical and behavioral studies in humans examining topics such as, but not limited to, identifying and understanding risk factors for the development and/or maintenance of excess weight gain, including basic behavioral, psychological, and social mechanisms and variation in dietary intake, dietary composition, meal frequency, eating patterns, sedentary behavior, and physical activity. In addition, this program also supports research to understand metabolic effects and co-morbidities associated with obesity. Studies across the lifespan, in various weight categories, and in high-risk populations are of interest.

The program supports the collection, analysis, and dissemination of data on obesity, weight status, weight control throughout the lifespan, and obesity-related disorders of public health significance, with particular emphasis on surveillance and follow-up studies. Correlation and association analyses of risk factors for overweight/obesity—including environmental, psychological, social, economic—and secondary data analyses using data from a variety of sources, such as nationally representative, regional, or locally based data sets, are also supported.

Other relevant research projects would include methodologies to improve assessment of dietary intake and energy expenditure; i.e., sedentary behavior and physical activity, in humans.

The Clinical, Behavioral, and Epidemiological Obesity Research program does not support research to test nutrition or obesity prevention and treatment approaches. For obesity prevention and treatment research, please see the Obesity Treatment and Prevention Program. For clinical nutrition research, please see Clinical and Epidemiological Nutrition Research.