Ronald Ouwerkerk, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Biomedical & Metabolic Imaging Section, Biomedical & Metabolic Imaging Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics, Chemical Biology
Publications
- Native-resolution myocardial principal Eulerian strain mapping using convolutional neural networks and Tagged Magnetic Resonance Imaging.
- Yassine IA, Ghanem AM, Metwalli NS, Hamimi A, Ouwerkerk R, Matta JR, Solomon MA, Elinoff JM, Gharib AM, Abd-Elmoniem KZ.
- Comput Biol Med (2022 Feb) 141:105041. Abstract/Full Text
- Direct pixel to pixel principal strain mapping from tagging MRI using end to end deep convolutional neural network (DeepStrain).
- Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Yassine IA, Metwalli NS, Hamimi A, Ouwerkerk R, Matta JR, Wessel M, Solomon MA, Elinoff JM, Ghanem AM, Gharib AM.
- Sci Rep (2021 Nov 26) 11:23021. Abstract/Full Text
- Proton MR Spectroscopy Measurements of White and Brown Adipose Tissue in Healthy Humans: Relaxation Parameters and Unsaturated Fatty Acids.
- Ouwerkerk R, Hamimi A, Matta J, Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Eary JF, Abdul Sater Z, Chen KY, Cypess AM, Gharib AM.
- Radiology (2021 May) 299:396-406. Abstract/Full Text
- Skeletal Muscle Magnetic Resonance Biomarkers in GNE Myopathy.
- Liu CY, Yao J, Kovacs WC, Shrader JA, Joe G, Ouwerkerk R, Mankodi AK, Gahl WA, Summers RM, Carrillo N.
- Neurology (2021 Feb 2) 96:e798-e808. Abstract/Full Text
- Effect of a plant-based, low-fat diet versus an animal-based, ketogenic diet on ad libitum energy intake.
- Hall KD, Guo J, Courville AB, Boring J, Brychta R, Chen KY, Darcey V, Forde CG, Gharib AM, Gallagher I, Howard R, Joseph PV, Milley L, Ouwerkerk R, Raisinger K, Rozga I, Schick A, Stagliano M, Torres S, Walter M, Walter P, Yang S, Chung ST.
- Nat Med (2021 Feb) 27:344-353. Abstract/Full Text
- Deuterium MR Spectroscopy: A New Way to Image Glycolytic Flux Rates.
- Ouwerkerk R.
- Radiology (2020 Feb) 294:297-298. Abstract/Full Text
- Triglyceride Paradox Is Related to Lipoprotein Size, Visceral Adiposity and Stearoyl-CoA Desaturase Activity in Black Versus White Women.
- Chung ST, Cravalho CKL, Meyers AG, Courville AB, Yang S, Matthan NR, Mabundo L, Sampson M, Ouwerkerk R, Gharib AM, Lichtenstein AH, Remaley AT, Sumner AE.
- Circ Res (2020 Jan 3) 126:94-108. Abstract/Full Text
- Ultra-Processed Diets Cause Excess Calorie Intake and Weight Gain: An Inpatient Randomized Controlled Trial of Ad Libitum Food Intake.
- Hall KD, Ayuketah A, Brychta R, Cai H, Cassimatis T, Chen KY, Chung ST, Costa E, Courville A, Darcey V, Fletcher LA, Forde CG, Gharib AM, Guo J, Howard R, Joseph PV, McGehee S, Ouwerkerk R, Raisinger K, Rozga I, Stagliano M, Walter M, Walter PJ, Yang S, Zhou M.
- Cell Metab (2019 Jul 2) 30:67-77.e3. Abstract/Full Text
- Early effects of roflumilast on insulin sensitivity in adults with prediabetes and overweight/obesity involve age-associated fat mass loss - results of an exploratory study.
- Muo IM, MacDonald SD, Madan R, Park SJ, Gharib AM, Martinez PE, Walter MF, Yang SB, Rodante JA, Courville AB, Walter PJ, Cai H, Glicksman M, Guerrieri GM, Ben-Dor RR, Ouwerkerk R, Mao S, Chung JH.
- Diabetes Metab Syndr Obes (2019) 12:743-759. Abstract/Full Text
- Water suppression in the human brain with hypergeometric RF pulses for single-voxel and multi-voxel MR spectroscopy.
- Chan KL, Ouwerkerk R, Barker PB.
- Magn Reson Med (2018 Oct) 80:1298-1306. Abstract/Full Text
- Metreleptin-mediated improvements in insulin sensitivity are independent of food intake in humans with lipodystrophy.
- Brown RJ, Valencia A, Startzell M, Cochran E, Walter PJ, Garraffo HM, Cai H, Gharib AM, Ouwerkerk R, Courville AB, Bernstein S, Brychta RJ, Chen KY, Walter M, Auh S, Gorden P.
- J Clin Invest (2018 Aug 1) 128:3504-3516. Abstract/Full Text
- Myocardial Fat Accumulation Is Independent of Measures of Insulin Sensitivity.
- Muniyappa R, Noureldin R, Ouwerkerk R, Liu EY, Madan R, Abel BS, Mullins K, Walter MF, Skarulis MC, Gharib AM.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2015 Aug) 100:3060-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolic effects of chronic cannabis smoking.
- Muniyappa R, Sable S, Ouwerkerk R, Mari A, Gharib AM, Walter M, Courville A, Hall G, Chen KY, Volkow ND, Kunos G, Huestis MA, Skarulis MC.
- Diabetes Care (2013 Aug) 36:2415-22. Abstract/Full Text
- Spin-echo magnetic resonance spectroscopic imaging at 7 T with frequency-modulated refocusing pulses.
- Zhu H, Soher BJ, Ouwerkerk R, Schär M, Barker PB.
- Magn Reson Med (2013 May) 69:1217-25. Abstract/Full Text
- Liver metabolite concentrations measured with 1H MR spectroscopy.
- Ouwerkerk R, Pettigrew RI, Gharib AM.
- Radiology (2012 Nov) 265:565-75. Abstract/Full Text
- Monitoring of neoadjuvant chemotherapy using multiparametric, ²³Na sodium MR, and multimodality (PET/CT/MRI) imaging in locally advanced breast cancer.
- Jacobs MA, Ouwerkerk R, Wolff AC, Gabrielson E, Warzecha H, Jeter S, Bluemke DA, Wahl R, Stearns V.
- Breast Cancer Res Treat (2011 Jul) 128:119-26. Abstract/Full Text
- Use of perfluorocarbon nanoparticles for non-invasive multimodal cell tracking of human pancreatic islets.
- Barnett BP, Ruiz-Cabello J, Hota P, Ouwerkerk R, Shamblott MJ, Lauzon C, Walczak P, Gilson WD, Chacko VP, Kraitchman DL, Arepally A, Bulte JW.
- Contrast Media Mol Imaging (2011 Jul-Aug) 6:251-9. Abstract/Full Text
- High resolution spectroscopic imaging of GABA at 3 Tesla.
- Zhu H, Edden RA, Ouwerkerk R, Barker PB.
- Magn Reson Med (2011 Mar) 65:603-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Sodium MRI.
- Ouwerkerk R.
- Methods Mol Biol (2011) 711:175-201. Abstract/Full Text
- Multiparametric magnetic resonance imaging, spectroscopy and multinuclear (²³Na) imaging monitoring of preoperative chemotherapy for locally advanced breast cancer.
- Jacobs MA, Stearns V, Wolff AC, Macura K, Argani P, Khouri N, Tsangaris T, Barker PB, Davidson NE, Bhujwalla ZM, Bluemke DA, Ouwerkerk R.
- Acad Radiol (2010 Dec) 17:1477-85. Abstract/Full Text
- Dual-band water and lipid suppression for MR spectroscopic imaging at 3 Tesla.
- Zhu H, Ouwerkerk R, Barker PB.
- Magn Reson Med (2010 Jun) 63:1486-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Myocardial fat quantification in humans: Evaluation by two-point water-fat imaging and localized proton spectroscopy.
- Liu CY, Redheuil A, Ouwerkerk R, Lima JA, Bluemke DA.
- Magn Reson Med (2010 Apr) 63:892-901. Abstract/Full Text
- Spectrally selective B1-insensitive T2 magnetization preparation sequence.
- Nezafat R, Ouwerkerk R, Derbyshire AJ, Stuber M, McVeigh ER.
- Magn Reson Med (2009 Jun) 61:1326-35. Abstract/Full Text
- Quantitative cardiac 31P spectroscopy at 3 Tesla using adiabatic pulses.
- El-Sharkawy AM, Schär M, Ouwerkerk R, Weiss RG, Bottomley PA.
- Magn Reson Med (2009 Apr) 61:785-95. Abstract/Full Text
- Proton, diffusion-weighted imaging, and sodium (23Na) MRI of uterine leiomyomata after MR-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound: a preliminary study.
- Jacobs MA, Ouwerkerk R, Kamel I, Bottomley PA, Bluemke DA, Kim HS.
- J Magn Reson Imaging (2009 Mar) 29:649-56. Abstract/Full Text
- Diffusion-weighted imaging with apparent diffusion coefficient mapping and spectroscopy in prostate cancer.
- Jacobs MA, Ouwerkerk R, Petrowski K, Macura KJ.
- Top Magn Reson Imaging (2008 Dec) 19:261-72. Abstract/Full Text
- Tissue sodium concentration in myocardial infarction in humans: a quantitative 23Na MR imaging study.
- Ouwerkerk R, Bottomley PA, Solaiyappan M, Spooner AE, Tomaselli GF, Wu KC, Weiss RG.
- Radiology (2008 Jul) 248:88-96. Abstract/Full Text
- Elevated tissue sodium concentration in malignant breast lesions detected with non-invasive 23Na MRI.
- Ouwerkerk R, Jacobs MA, Macura KJ, Wolff AC, Stearns V, Mezban SD, Khouri NF, Bluemke DA, Bottomley PA.
- Breast Cancer Res Treat (2007 Dec) 106:151-60. Abstract/Full Text
- Sodium magnetic resonance imaging: from research to clinical use.
- Ouwerkerk R.
- J Am Coll Radiol (2007 Oct) 4:739-41. Abstract/Full Text
- Patterns of enhancement on breast MR images: interpretation and imaging pitfalls.
- Macura KJ, Ouwerkerk R, Jacobs MA, Bluemke DA.
- Radiographics (2006 Nov-Dec) 26:1719-34; quiz 1719. Abstract/Full Text
- B1-insensitive T2 preparation for improved coronary magnetic resonance angiography at 3 T.
- Nezafat R, Stuber M, Ouwerkerk R, Gharib AM, Desai MY, Pettigrew RI.
- Magn Reson Med (2006 Apr) 55:858-64. Abstract/Full Text
- Quantifying in vivo MR spectra with circles.
- Gabr RE, Ouwerkerk R, Bottomley PA.
- J Magn Reson (2006 Mar) 179:152-63. Abstract/Full Text
- Xanthine oxidase inhibitors improve energetics and function after infarction in failing mouse hearts.
- Naumova AV, Chacko VP, Ouwerkerk R, Stull L, Marbán E, Weiss RG.
- Am J Physiol Heart Circ Physiol (2006 Feb) 290:H837-43. Abstract/Full Text
- Measuring human cardiac tissue sodium concentrations using surface coils, adiabatic excitation, and twisted projection imaging with minimal T2 losses.
- Ouwerkerk R, Weiss RG, Bottomley PA.
- J Magn Reson Imaging (2005 May) 21:546-55. Abstract/Full Text
- MR imaging of biodegradable polymeric microparticles: a potential method of monitoring local drug delivery.
- Chen HH, Le Visage C, Qiu B, Du X, Ouwerkerk R, Leong KW, Yang X.
- Magn Reson Med (2005 Mar) 53:614-20. Abstract/Full Text
- Combined dynamic contrast enhanced breast MR and proton spectroscopic imaging: a feasibility study.
- Jacobs MA, Barker PB, Argani P, Ouwerkerk R, Bhujwalla ZM, Bluemke DA.
- J Magn Reson Imaging (2005 Jan) 21:23-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Tissue sodium concentration in human brain tumors as measured with 23Na MR imaging.
- Ouwerkerk R, Bleich KB, Gillen JS, Pomper MG, Bottomley PA.
- Radiology (2003 May) 227:529-37. Abstract/Full Text
- Four-angle saturation transfer (FAST) method for measuring creatine kinase reaction rates in vivo.
- Bottomley PA, Ouwerkerk R, Lee RF, Weiss RG.
- Magn Reson Med (2002 May) 47:850-63. Abstract/Full Text
- On neglecting chemical exchange when correcting in vivo (31)P MRS data for partial saturation: commentary on: "Pitfalls in the measurement of metabolite concentrations using the one-pulse experiment in in Vivo NMR".
- Ouwerkerk R, Bottomley PA.
- J Magn Reson (2001 Apr) 149:282-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Broadband proton decoupling for in vivo brain spectroscopy in humans.
- Barker PB, Golay X, Artemov D, Ouwerkerk R, Smith MA, Shaka AJ.
- Magn Reson Med (2001 Feb) 45:226-32. Abstract/Full Text
- On neglecting chemical exchange effects when correcting in vivo (31)P MRS data for partial saturation.
- Ouwerkerk R, Bottomley PA.
- J Magn Reson (2001 Feb) 148:425-35. Abstract/Full Text
- Quantification and imaging of myocardial sodium and creatine kinase metabolites.
- Bottomley PA, Lee RF, Constantinides CD, Ouwerkerk R, Weiss RG.
- MAGMA (2000 Nov) 11:39-41. Abstract/Full Text
- Mitral regurgitation: impaired systolic function, eccentric hypertrophy, and increased severity are linked to lower phosphocreatine/ATP ratios in humans.
- Conway MA, Bottomley PA, Ouwerkerk R, Radda GK, Rajagopalan B.
- Circulation (1998 May 5) 97:1716-23. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolic response of normal human myocardium to high-dose atropine-dobutamine stress studied by 31P-MRS.
- Lamb HJ, Beyerbacht HP, Ouwerkerk R, Doornbos J, Pluim BM, van der Wall EE, van der Laarse A, de Roos A.
- Circulation (1997 Nov 4) 96:2969-77. Abstract/Full Text
- Delayed ischaemia after subarachnoid haemorrhage: a role for small vessel changes.
- Rowe JG, Soper N, Ouwerkerk R, Kerr RS, Radda GK, Rajagopalan B.
- J Neurol Neurosurg Psychiatry (1995 Oct) 59:451-2. Abstract/Full Text
- Optimum flip-angles for exciting NMR with uncertain T1 values.
- Bottomley PA, Ouwerkerk R.
- Magn Reson Med (1994 Jul) 32:137-41. Abstract/Full Text
- Phosphorus-31 magnetic resonance spectra reveal prolonged intracellular acidosis in the brain following subarachnoid hemorrhage.
- Brooke NS, Ouwerkerk R, Adams CB, Radda GK, Ledingham JG, Rajagopalan B.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (1994 Mar 1) 91:1903-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Detection of low phosphocreatine to ATP ratio in failing hypertrophied human myocardium by 31P magnetic resonance spectroscopy.
- Conway MA, Allis J, Ouwerkerk R, Niioka T, Rajagopalan B, Radda GK.
- Lancet (1991 Oct 19) 338:973-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Erythrocyte Na+/K+ ATPase activity measured with 23Na NMR.
- Ouwerkerk R, van Echteld CJ, Staal GE, Rijksen G.
- Magn Reson Med (1989 Nov) 12:164-71. Abstract/Full Text
- Hexose monophosphate shunt activity in erythrocytes related to cell age.
- Ouwerkerk R, Damen P, de Haan K, Staal GE, Rijksen G.
- Eur J Haematol (1989 Nov) 43:441-7. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed June 2024