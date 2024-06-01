U.S. flag

Ronald Ouwerkerk, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Biomedical & Metabolic Imaging Section, Biomedical & Metabolic Imaging Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics, Chemical Biology

Research Materials

Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.

  1. Adiabatic T2 Preparation Sequence for Magnetic Resonance Imaging with Reduced B1 Sensitivity (U.S. Patent Number US 7788930 B2)

    Adiabatic pulses that define an amplitude modulation and a frequency modulation are applied in a sequence of pulses to obtain a T2 weighted magnetic resonance image. Such an adiabatic T2 prep sequence typically includes a first 90° pulse, an even…
    Summary

  2. Method for Spectrally Selective B1 Insensitive T2 Preparation Contrast Enhancement for High Field Magnetic Resonance Imaging

    A T2 preparation sequence uses a segmented BIR-4 adiabatic pulse with two substantially equal delays and is insensitive to B1 field variations and can simultaneously suppress fat signals with low specific absorption rate (SAR). An adiabatic reverse…
    Summary
