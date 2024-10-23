Seung Bum Park, Ph.D.
Research Fellow: Liver Diseases Virology Section, Liver Diseases Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Virology, Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Stem Cell Biology, Immunology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Stem Cell-Derived Hepatocyte-Like Cells for Hepatitis B Virus Infection.
- Xia Y, Park SB, Liang TJ.
- Methods Mol Biol (2024) 2837:1-9. Abstract/Full Text
- SARS-CoV-2 omicron variants harbor spike protein mutations responsible for their attenuated fusogenic phenotype.
- Park SB, Khan M, Chiliveri SC, Hu X, Irvin P, Leek M, Grieshaber A, Hu Z, Jang ES, Bax A, Liang TJ.
- Commun Biol (2023 May 24) 6:556. Abstract/Full Text
- A dual conditional CRISPR-Cas9 system to activate gene editing and reduce off-target effects in human stem cells.
- Park SB, Uchida T, Tilson S, Hu Z, Ma CD, Leek M, Eichner M, Hong SG, Liang TJ.
- Mol Ther Nucleic Acids (2022 Jun 14) 28:656-669. Abstract/Full Text
- Targeting the Fusion Process of SARS-CoV-2 Infection by Small Molecule Inhibitors.
- Park SB, Irvin P, Hu Z, Khan M, Hu X, Zeng Q, Chen C, Xu M, Leek M, Zang R, Case JB, Zheng W, Ding S, Liang TJ.
- mBio (2022 Feb 22) 13:e0323821. Abstract/Full Text
- Modeling PNPLA3-Associated NAFLD Using Human-Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells.
- Tilson SG, Morell CM, Lenaerts AS, Park SB, Hu Z, Jenkins B, Koulman A, Liang TJ, Vallier L.
- Hepatology (2021 Dec) 74:2998-3017. Abstract/Full Text
- IL-27-producing B-1a cells suppress neuroinflammation and CNS autoimmune diseases.
- Choi JK, Yu CR, Bing SJ, Jittayasothorn Y, Mattapallil MJ, Kang M, Park SB, Lee HS, Dong L, Shi G, Caspi RR, Egwuagu CE.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2021 Nov 23) 118. Abstract/Full Text
- Genetically edited hepatic cells expressing the NTCP-S267F variant are resistant to hepatitis B virus infection.
- Uchida T, Park SB, Inuzuka T, Zhang M, Allen JN, Chayama K, Liang TJ.
- Mol Ther Methods Clin Dev (2021 Dec 10) 23:597-605. Abstract/Full Text
- Discovery and Optimization of a 4-Aminopiperidine Scaffold for Inhibition of Hepatitis C Virus Assembly.
- Rolt A, Talley DC, Park SB, Hu Z, Dulcey A, Ma C, Irvin P, Leek M, Wang AQ, Stachulski AV, Xu X, Southall N, Ferrer M, Liang TJ, Marugan JJ.
- J Med Chem (2021 Jul 8) 64:9431-9443. Abstract/Full Text
- Fluoxazolevir inhibits hepatitis C virus infection in humanized chimeric mice by blocking viral membrane fusion.
- Ma CD, Imamura M, Talley DC, Rolt A, Xu X, Wang AQ, Le D, Uchida T, Osawa M, Teraoka Y, Li K, Hu X, Park SB, Chalasani N, Irvin PH, Dulcey AE, Southall N, Marugan JJ, Hu Z, Chayama K, Frankowski KJ, Liang TJ.
- Nat Microbiol (2020 Dec) 5:1532-1541. Abstract/Full Text
- Chlorcyclizine Inhibits Viral Fusion of Hepatitis C Virus Entry by Directly Targeting HCV Envelope Glycoprotein 1.
- Hu Z, Rolt A, Hu X, Ma CD, Le DJ, Park SB, Houghton M, Southall N, Anderson DE, Talley DC, Lloyd JR, Marugan JC, Liang TJ.
- Cell Chem Biol (2020 Jul 16) 27:780-792.e5. Abstract/Full Text
- Discovery and characterization of a novel HCV inhibitor targeting the late stage of HCV life cycle.
- Park SB, Boyer A, Hu Z, Le D, Liang TJ.
- Antivir Ther (2019) 24:371-381. Abstract/Full Text
- TM6SF2 Promotes Lipidation and Secretion of Hepatitis C Virus in Infected Hepatocytes.
- Boyer A, Park SB, de Boer YS, Li Q, Liang TJ.
- Gastroenterology (2018 Dec) 155:1923-1935.e8. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatitis C Virus Frameshift/Alternate Reading Frame Protein Suppresses Interferon Responses Mediated by Pattern Recognition Receptor Retinoic-Acid-Inducible Gene-I.
- Park SB, Seronello S, Mayer W, Ojcius DM.
- PLoS One (2016) 11:e0158419. Abstract/Full Text
- Ethanol and reactive species increase basal sequence heterogeneity of hepatitis C virus and produce variants with reduced susceptibility to antivirals.
- Seronello S, Montanez J, Presleigh K, Barlow M, Park SB, Choi J.
- PLoS One (2011) 6:e27436. Abstract/Full Text
