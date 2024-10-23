Seung Bum Park, Ph.D.

My research focuses on using the humanized chimeric liver mouse model to study the dynamics of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection and to explore lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-mediated RNA delivery methods. Despite lacking an adaptive immune system, this model supports robust HCV infection, allowing us to observe in vivo infection patterns and replication. We are investigating the use of LNPs to deliver full-length HCV RNA, establishing infection in FRG mice engrafted with primary human hepatocytes. Our findings indicate that LNP-mediated RNA delivery is efficient and that this model reliably simulates HCV infection dynamics, providing an effective platform for testing antiviral therapies. Additionally, the model holds potential for vaccine development and the establishment of challenge inocula for future controlled human infection model studies.

Research in Plain Language

My research involves using a specialized mouse model with human liver cells to study the behavior and progression of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections. These humanized chimeric liver mice are uniquely suited for this research because they can support HCV replication despite lacking an adaptive immune system, allowing us to closely observe infection dynamics in a controlled setting.

One of our main focuses is using lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) to deliver full-length HCV RNA directly to these human liver cells within the mice. LNPs are essentially tiny, lipid-based carriers that protect the RNA and ensure it reaches the target cells effectively. By successfully delivering HCV RNA, we’re able to establish an infection within the liver and study how the virus behaves in real time.

Our findings indicate that LNP-mediated RNA delivery is efficient and that this model accurately simulates HCV infection dynamics, making it a valuable platform for evaluating antiviral drugs. This approach also has potential applications in vaccine research and developing controlled human infection models.