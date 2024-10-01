U.S. flag

Caroline C. Philpott, M.D.
Caroline Philpott.
Scientific Focus Areas: Cell Biology, Genetics and Genomics, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Systems Biology

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

The iron chaperone poly(rC)-binding protein 1 regulates iron efflux through intestinal ferroportin in mice.
Wang Y, Protchenko O, Huber KD, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Ghosh MC, Philpott CC.
Blood (2023 Nov 9) 142:1658-1671. Abstract/Full Text
The iron chaperone and nucleic acid-binding activities of poly(rC)-binding protein 1 are separable and independently essential.
Patel SJ, Protchenko O, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Baratz E, Jadhav S, Philpott CC.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2021 Jun 22) 118. Abstract/Full Text
Iron Chaperone Poly rC Binding Protein 1 Protects Mouse Liver From Lipid Peroxidation and Steatosis.
Protchenko O, Baratz E, Jadhav S, Li F, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Gavrilova O, Ghosh MC, Cox JE, Maschek JA, Tyurin VA, Tyurina YY, Bayir H, Aron AT, Chang CJ, Kagan VE, Philpott CC.
Hepatology (2021 Mar) 73:1176-1193. Abstract/Full Text
A PCBP1-BolA2 chaperone complex delivers iron for cytosolic [2Fe-2S] cluster assembly.
Patel SJ, Frey AG, Palenchar DJ, Achar S, Bullough KZ, Vashisht A, Wohlschlegel JA, Philpott CC.
Nat Chem Biol (2019 Sep) 15:872-881. Abstract/Full Text
PCBP1 and NCOA4 regulate erythroid iron storage and heme biosynthesis.
Ryu MS, Zhang D, Protchenko O, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Philpott CC.
J Clin Invest (2017 May 1) 127:1786-1797. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications

The flux of iron through ferritin in erythrocyte development.
Philpott CC.
Curr Opin Hematol (2018 May) 25:183-188. Abstract/Full Text
Ferritin iron regulators, PCBP1 and NCOA4, respond to cellular iron status in developing red cells.
Ryu MS, Duck KA, Philpott CC.
Blood Cells Mol Dis (2018 Mar) 69:75-81. Abstract/Full Text
Cytosolic iron chaperones: Proteins delivering iron cofactors in the cytosol of mammalian cells.
Philpott CC, Ryu MS, Frey A, Patel S.
J Biol Chem (2017 Aug 4) 292:12764-12771. Abstract/Full Text
Fungal physiology: Robbing the bank of haem iron.
Philpott CC, Protchenko O.
Nat Microbiol (2016 Oct 26) 1:16179. Abstract/Full Text
Poly(rC)-Binding Protein 2 Regulates Hippo Signaling To Control Growth in Breast Epithelial Cells.
Li F, Bullough KZ, Vashisht AA, Wohlschlegel JA, Philpott CC.
Mol Cell Biol (2016 Aug 15) 36:2121-31. Abstract/Full Text
TLR signals posttranscriptionally regulate the cytokine trafficking mediator sortilin.
Yabe-Wada T, Matsuba S, Takeda K, Sato T, Suyama M, Ohkawa Y, Takai T, Shi H, Philpott CC, Nakamura A.
Sci Rep (2016 May 25) 6:26566. Abstract/Full Text
α-Synuclein Shows High Affinity Interaction with Voltage-dependent Anion Channel, Suggesting Mechanisms of Mitochondrial Regulation and Toxicity in Parkinson Disease.
Rostovtseva TK, Gurnev PA, Protchenko O, Hoogerheide DP, Yap TL, Philpott CC, Lee JC, Bezrukov SM.
J Biol Chem (2015 Jul 24) 290:18467-77. Abstract/Full Text
Pumping iron.
Philpott CC.
Elife (2014 Aug 15) 3:e03997. Abstract/Full Text
Special delivery: distributing iron in the cytosol of mammalian cells.
Philpott CC, Ryu MS.
Front Pharmacol (2014) 5:173. Abstract/Full Text
Each member of the poly-r(C)-binding protein 1 (PCBP) family exhibits iron chaperone activity toward ferritin.
Leidgens S, Bullough KZ, Shi H, Li F, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Yabe T, Subramanian P, Hsu E, Natarajan N, Nandal A, Stemmler TL, Philpott CC.
J Biol Chem (2013 Jun 14) 288:17791-802. Abstract/Full Text
Regulation of cation balance in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Cyert MS, Philpott CC.
Genetics (2013 Mar) 193:677-713. Abstract/Full Text
Metabolic remodeling in iron-deficient fungi.
Philpott CC, Leidgens S, Frey AG.
Biochim Biophys Acta (2012 Sep) 1823:1509-20. Abstract/Full Text
Coming into view: eukaryotic iron chaperones and intracellular iron delivery.
Philpott CC.
J Biol Chem (2012 Apr 20) 287:13518-23. Abstract/Full Text
Topologically conserved residues direct heme transport in HRG-1-related proteins.
Yuan X, Protchenko O, Philpott CC, Hamza I.
J Biol Chem (2012 Feb 10) 287:4914-24. Abstract/Full Text
Heme uptake by Leishmania amazonensis is mediated by the transmembrane protein LHR1.
Huynh C, Yuan X, Miguel DC, Renberg RL, Protchenko O, Philpott CC, Hamza I, Andrews NW.
PLoS Pathog (2012) 8:e1002795. Abstract/Full Text
Identification of the genes affecting the regulation of riboflavin synthesis in the flavinogenic yeast Pichia guilliermondii using insertion mutagenesis.
Boretsky YR, Pynyaha YV, Boretsky VY, Fedorovych DV, Fayura LR, Protchenko O, Philpott CC, Sibirny AA.
FEMS Yeast Res (2011 May) 11:307-14. Abstract/Full Text
Phosphatidylserine is involved in the ferrichrome-induced plasma membrane trafficking of Arn1 in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Guo Y, Au WC, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Protchenko O, Basrai M, Prinz WA, Philpott CC.
J Biol Chem (2010 Dec 10) 285:39564-73. Abstract/Full Text
Bioinorganic chemistry: Getting a grip on iron.
Philpott C.
Nat Chem Biol (2010 Aug) 6:568-70. Abstract/Full Text
Metabolic response to iron deficiency in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Shakoury-Elizeh M, Protchenko O, Berger A, Cox J, Gable K, Dunn TM, Prinz WA, Bard M, Philpott CC.
J Biol Chem (2010 May 7) 285:14823-33. Abstract/Full Text
Deficiency in frataxin homologue YFH1 in the yeast Pichia guilliermondii leads to missregulation of iron acquisition and riboflavin biosynthesis and affects sulfate assimilation.
Pynyaha YV, Boretsky YR, Fedorovych DV, Fayura LR, Levkiv AI, Ubiyvovk VM, Protchenko OV, Philpott CC, Sibirny AA.
Biometals (2009 Dec) 22:1051-61. Abstract/Full Text
Gga2 mediates sequential ubiquitin-independent and ubiquitin-dependent steps in the trafficking of ARN1 from the trans-Golgi network to the vacuole.
Deng Y, Guo Y, Watson H, Au WC, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Basrai MA, Bonifacino JS, Philpott CC.
J Biol Chem (2009 Aug 28) 284:23830-41. Abstract/Full Text
Role of PUG1 in inducible porphyrin and heme transport in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Protchenko O, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Keane P, Storey J, Androphy R, Philpott CC.
Eukaryot Cell (2008 May) 7:859-71. Abstract/Full Text
Response to iron deprivation in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Philpott CC, Protchenko O.
Eukaryot Cell (2008 Jan) 7:20-7. Abstract/Full Text
Development of a transformation system for gene knock-out in the flavinogenic yeast Pichia guilliermondii.
Boretsky YR, Pynyaha YV, Boretsky VY, Kutsyaba VI, Protchenko OV, Philpott CC, Sibirny AA.
J Microbiol Methods (2007 Jul) 70:13-9. Abstract/Full Text
GGA2- and ubiquitin-dependent trafficking of Arn1, the ferrichrome transporter of Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Kim Y, Deng Y, Philpott CC.
Mol Biol Cell (2007 May) 18:1790-802. Abstract/Full Text
A screen for genes of heme uptake identifies the FLC family required for import of FAD into the endoplasmic reticulum.
Protchenko O, Rodriguez-Suarez R, Androphy R, Bussey H, Philpott CC.
J Biol Chem (2006 Jul 28) 281:21445-21457. Abstract/Full Text
Iron-dependent metabolic remodeling in S. cerevisiae.
Kaplan J, McVey Ward D, Crisp RJ, Philpott CC.
Biochim Biophys Acta (2006 Jul) 1763:646-51. Abstract/Full Text
Iron uptake in fungi: a system for every source.
Philpott CC.
Biochim Biophys Acta (2006 Jul) 1763:636-45. Abstract/Full Text
A receptor domain controls the intracellular sorting of the ferrichrome transporter, ARN1.
Kim Y, Lampert SM, Philpott CC.
EMBO J (2005 Mar 9) 24:952-62. Abstract/Full Text
Transcriptional remodeling in response to iron deprivation in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Shakoury-Elizeh M, Tiedeman J, Rashford J, Ferea T, Demeter J, Garcia E, Rolfes R, Brown PO, Botstein D, Philpott CC.
Mol Biol Cell (2004 Mar) 15:1233-43. Abstract/Full Text
Regulation of intracellular heme levels by HMX1, a homologue of heme oxygenase, in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Protchenko O, Philpott CC.
J Biol Chem (2003 Sep 19) 278:36582-7. Abstract/Full Text
Fep1 represses expression of the fission yeast Schizosaccharomyces pombe siderophore-iron transport system.
Pelletier B, Beaudoin J, Philpott CC, Labbé S.
Nucleic Acids Res (2003 Aug 1) 31:4332-44. Abstract/Full Text
The mechanism of ferrichrome transport through Arn1p and its metabolism in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Moore RE, Kim Y, Philpott CC.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2003 May 13) 100:5664-9. Abstract/Full Text
The response to iron deprivation in Saccharomyces cerevisiae: expression of siderophore-based systems of iron uptake.
Philpott CC, Protchenko O, Kim YW, Boretsky Y, Shakoury-Elizeh M.
Biochem Soc Trans (2002 Aug) 30:698-702. Abstract/Full Text
Ferrichrome induces endosome to plasma membrane cycling of the ferrichrome transporter, Arn1p, in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Kim Y, Yun CW, Philpott CC.
EMBO J (2002 Jul 15) 21:3632-42. Abstract/Full Text
Molecular aspects of iron absorption: Insights into the role of HFE in hemochromatosis.
Philpott CC.
Hepatology (2002 May) 35:993-1001. Abstract/Full Text
Three cell wall mannoproteins facilitate the uptake of iron in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Protchenko O, Ferea T, Rashford J, Tiedeman J, Brown PO, Botstein D, Philpott CC.
J Biol Chem (2001 Dec 28) 276:49244-50. Abstract/Full Text
The role of the FRE family of plasma membrane reductases in the uptake of siderophore-iron in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Yun CW, Bauler M, Moore RE, Klebba PE, Philpott CC.
J Biol Chem (2001 Mar 30) 276:10218-23. Abstract/Full Text
Siderophore-iron uptake in saccharomyces cerevisiae. Identification of ferrichrome and fusarinine transporters.
Yun CW, Tiedeman JS, Moore RE, Philpott CC.
J Biol Chem (2000 May 26) 275:16354-9. Abstract/Full Text
Desferrioxamine-mediated iron uptake in Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Evidence for two pathways of iron uptake.
Yun CW, Ferea T, Rashford J, Ardon O, Brown PO, Botstein D, Kaplan J, Philpott CC.
J Biol Chem (2000 Apr 7) 275:10709-15. Abstract/Full Text
