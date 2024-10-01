Caroline C. Philpott, M.D.
- Deputy Chief: Liver Diseases Branch
- Section Chief: Genetics and Metabolism Section, Liver Diseases Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Cell Biology, Genetics and Genomics, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Systems Biology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- The iron chaperone poly(rC)-binding protein 1 regulates iron efflux through intestinal ferroportin in mice.
- Wang Y, Protchenko O, Huber KD, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Ghosh MC, Philpott CC.
- Blood (2023 Nov 9) 142:1658-1671. Abstract/Full Text
- The iron chaperone and nucleic acid-binding activities of poly(rC)-binding protein 1 are separable and independently essential.
- Patel SJ, Protchenko O, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Baratz E, Jadhav S, Philpott CC.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2021 Jun 22) 118. Abstract/Full Text
- Iron Chaperone Poly rC Binding Protein 1 Protects Mouse Liver From Lipid Peroxidation and Steatosis.
- Protchenko O, Baratz E, Jadhav S, Li F, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Gavrilova O, Ghosh MC, Cox JE, Maschek JA, Tyurin VA, Tyurina YY, Bayir H, Aron AT, Chang CJ, Kagan VE, Philpott CC.
- Hepatology (2021 Mar) 73:1176-1193. Abstract/Full Text
- A PCBP1-BolA2 chaperone complex delivers iron for cytosolic [2Fe-2S] cluster assembly.
- Patel SJ, Frey AG, Palenchar DJ, Achar S, Bullough KZ, Vashisht A, Wohlschlegel JA, Philpott CC.
- Nat Chem Biol (2019 Sep) 15:872-881. Abstract/Full Text
- PCBP1 and NCOA4 regulate erythroid iron storage and heme biosynthesis.
- Ryu MS, Zhang D, Protchenko O, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Philpott CC.
- J Clin Invest (2017 May 1) 127:1786-1797. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- The flux of iron through ferritin in erythrocyte development.
- Philpott CC.
- Curr Opin Hematol (2018 May) 25:183-188. Abstract/Full Text
- Ferritin iron regulators, PCBP1 and NCOA4, respond to cellular iron status in developing red cells.
- Ryu MS, Duck KA, Philpott CC.
- Blood Cells Mol Dis (2018 Mar) 69:75-81. Abstract/Full Text
- Cytosolic iron chaperones: Proteins delivering iron cofactors in the cytosol of mammalian cells.
- Philpott CC, Ryu MS, Frey A, Patel S.
- J Biol Chem (2017 Aug 4) 292:12764-12771. Abstract/Full Text
- Fungal physiology: Robbing the bank of haem iron.
- Philpott CC, Protchenko O.
- Nat Microbiol (2016 Oct 26) 1:16179. Abstract/Full Text
- Poly(rC)-Binding Protein 2 Regulates Hippo Signaling To Control Growth in Breast Epithelial Cells.
- Li F, Bullough KZ, Vashisht AA, Wohlschlegel JA, Philpott CC.
- Mol Cell Biol (2016 Aug 15) 36:2121-31. Abstract/Full Text
- TLR signals posttranscriptionally regulate the cytokine trafficking mediator sortilin.
- Yabe-Wada T, Matsuba S, Takeda K, Sato T, Suyama M, Ohkawa Y, Takai T, Shi H, Philpott CC, Nakamura A.
- Sci Rep (2016 May 25) 6:26566. Abstract/Full Text
- α-Synuclein Shows High Affinity Interaction with Voltage-dependent Anion Channel, Suggesting Mechanisms of Mitochondrial Regulation and Toxicity in Parkinson Disease.
- Rostovtseva TK, Gurnev PA, Protchenko O, Hoogerheide DP, Yap TL, Philpott CC, Lee JC, Bezrukov SM.
- J Biol Chem (2015 Jul 24) 290:18467-77. Abstract/Full Text
- Pumping iron.
- Philpott CC.
- Elife (2014 Aug 15) 3:e03997. Abstract/Full Text
- Special delivery: distributing iron in the cytosol of mammalian cells.
- Philpott CC, Ryu MS.
- Front Pharmacol (2014) 5:173. Abstract/Full Text
- Each member of the poly-r(C)-binding protein 1 (PCBP) family exhibits iron chaperone activity toward ferritin.
- Leidgens S, Bullough KZ, Shi H, Li F, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Yabe T, Subramanian P, Hsu E, Natarajan N, Nandal A, Stemmler TL, Philpott CC.
- J Biol Chem (2013 Jun 14) 288:17791-802. Abstract/Full Text
- Regulation of cation balance in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
- Cyert MS, Philpott CC.
- Genetics (2013 Mar) 193:677-713. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolic remodeling in iron-deficient fungi.
- Philpott CC, Leidgens S, Frey AG.
- Biochim Biophys Acta (2012 Sep) 1823:1509-20. Abstract/Full Text
- Coming into view: eukaryotic iron chaperones and intracellular iron delivery.
- Philpott CC.
- J Biol Chem (2012 Apr 20) 287:13518-23. Abstract/Full Text
- Topologically conserved residues direct heme transport in HRG-1-related proteins.
- Yuan X, Protchenko O, Philpott CC, Hamza I.
- J Biol Chem (2012 Feb 10) 287:4914-24. Abstract/Full Text
- Heme uptake by Leishmania amazonensis is mediated by the transmembrane protein LHR1.
- Huynh C, Yuan X, Miguel DC, Renberg RL, Protchenko O, Philpott CC, Hamza I, Andrews NW.
- PLoS Pathog (2012) 8:e1002795. Abstract/Full Text
- Identification of the genes affecting the regulation of riboflavin synthesis in the flavinogenic yeast Pichia guilliermondii using insertion mutagenesis.
- Boretsky YR, Pynyaha YV, Boretsky VY, Fedorovych DV, Fayura LR, Protchenko O, Philpott CC, Sibirny AA.
- FEMS Yeast Res (2011 May) 11:307-14. Abstract/Full Text
- Phosphatidylserine is involved in the ferrichrome-induced plasma membrane trafficking of Arn1 in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
- Guo Y, Au WC, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Protchenko O, Basrai M, Prinz WA, Philpott CC.
- J Biol Chem (2010 Dec 10) 285:39564-73. Abstract/Full Text
- Bioinorganic chemistry: Getting a grip on iron.
- Philpott C.
- Nat Chem Biol (2010 Aug) 6:568-70. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolic response to iron deficiency in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
- Shakoury-Elizeh M, Protchenko O, Berger A, Cox J, Gable K, Dunn TM, Prinz WA, Bard M, Philpott CC.
- J Biol Chem (2010 May 7) 285:14823-33. Abstract/Full Text
- Deficiency in frataxin homologue YFH1 in the yeast Pichia guilliermondii leads to missregulation of iron acquisition and riboflavin biosynthesis and affects sulfate assimilation.
- Pynyaha YV, Boretsky YR, Fedorovych DV, Fayura LR, Levkiv AI, Ubiyvovk VM, Protchenko OV, Philpott CC, Sibirny AA.
- Biometals (2009 Dec) 22:1051-61. Abstract/Full Text
- Gga2 mediates sequential ubiquitin-independent and ubiquitin-dependent steps in the trafficking of ARN1 from the trans-Golgi network to the vacuole.
- Deng Y, Guo Y, Watson H, Au WC, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Basrai MA, Bonifacino JS, Philpott CC.
- J Biol Chem (2009 Aug 28) 284:23830-41. Abstract/Full Text
- Role of PUG1 in inducible porphyrin and heme transport in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
- Protchenko O, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Keane P, Storey J, Androphy R, Philpott CC.
- Eukaryot Cell (2008 May) 7:859-71. Abstract/Full Text
- Response to iron deprivation in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
- Philpott CC, Protchenko O.
- Eukaryot Cell (2008 Jan) 7:20-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Development of a transformation system for gene knock-out in the flavinogenic yeast Pichia guilliermondii.
- Boretsky YR, Pynyaha YV, Boretsky VY, Kutsyaba VI, Protchenko OV, Philpott CC, Sibirny AA.
- J Microbiol Methods (2007 Jul) 70:13-9. Abstract/Full Text
- GGA2- and ubiquitin-dependent trafficking of Arn1, the ferrichrome transporter of Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
- Kim Y, Deng Y, Philpott CC.
- Mol Biol Cell (2007 May) 18:1790-802. Abstract/Full Text
- A screen for genes of heme uptake identifies the FLC family required for import of FAD into the endoplasmic reticulum.
- Protchenko O, Rodriguez-Suarez R, Androphy R, Bussey H, Philpott CC.
- J Biol Chem (2006 Jul 28) 281:21445-21457. Abstract/Full Text
- Iron-dependent metabolic remodeling in S. cerevisiae.
- Kaplan J, McVey Ward D, Crisp RJ, Philpott CC.
- Biochim Biophys Acta (2006 Jul) 1763:646-51. Abstract/Full Text
- Iron uptake in fungi: a system for every source.
- Philpott CC.
- Biochim Biophys Acta (2006 Jul) 1763:636-45. Abstract/Full Text
- A receptor domain controls the intracellular sorting of the ferrichrome transporter, ARN1.
- Kim Y, Lampert SM, Philpott CC.
- EMBO J (2005 Mar 9) 24:952-62. Abstract/Full Text
- Transcriptional remodeling in response to iron deprivation in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
- Shakoury-Elizeh M, Tiedeman J, Rashford J, Ferea T, Demeter J, Garcia E, Rolfes R, Brown PO, Botstein D, Philpott CC.
- Mol Biol Cell (2004 Mar) 15:1233-43. Abstract/Full Text
- Regulation of intracellular heme levels by HMX1, a homologue of heme oxygenase, in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
- Protchenko O, Philpott CC.
- J Biol Chem (2003 Sep 19) 278:36582-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Fep1 represses expression of the fission yeast Schizosaccharomyces pombe siderophore-iron transport system.
- Pelletier B, Beaudoin J, Philpott CC, Labbé S.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2003 Aug 1) 31:4332-44. Abstract/Full Text
- The mechanism of ferrichrome transport through Arn1p and its metabolism in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
- Moore RE, Kim Y, Philpott CC.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2003 May 13) 100:5664-9. Abstract/Full Text
- The response to iron deprivation in Saccharomyces cerevisiae: expression of siderophore-based systems of iron uptake.
- Philpott CC, Protchenko O, Kim YW, Boretsky Y, Shakoury-Elizeh M.
- Biochem Soc Trans (2002 Aug) 30:698-702. Abstract/Full Text
- Ferrichrome induces endosome to plasma membrane cycling of the ferrichrome transporter, Arn1p, in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
- Kim Y, Yun CW, Philpott CC.
- EMBO J (2002 Jul 15) 21:3632-42. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular aspects of iron absorption: Insights into the role of HFE in hemochromatosis.
- Philpott CC.
- Hepatology (2002 May) 35:993-1001. Abstract/Full Text
- Three cell wall mannoproteins facilitate the uptake of iron in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
- Protchenko O, Ferea T, Rashford J, Tiedeman J, Brown PO, Botstein D, Philpott CC.
- J Biol Chem (2001 Dec 28) 276:49244-50. Abstract/Full Text
- The role of the FRE family of plasma membrane reductases in the uptake of siderophore-iron in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
- Yun CW, Bauler M, Moore RE, Klebba PE, Philpott CC.
- J Biol Chem (2001 Mar 30) 276:10218-23. Abstract/Full Text
- Siderophore-iron uptake in saccharomyces cerevisiae. Identification of ferrichrome and fusarinine transporters.
- Yun CW, Tiedeman JS, Moore RE, Philpott CC.
- J Biol Chem (2000 May 26) 275:16354-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Desferrioxamine-mediated iron uptake in Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Evidence for two pathways of iron uptake.
- Yun CW, Ferea T, Rashford J, Ardon O, Brown PO, Botstein D, Kaplan J, Philpott CC.
- J Biol Chem (2000 Apr 7) 275:10709-15. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed October 2024