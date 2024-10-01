Genetics & Metabolism Section
of the Liver Diseases Branch
Caroline C. Philpott, M.D.
Our laboratory focuses on the genetics and cell biology of iron uptake and utilization in eukaryotes.
Select Publications
- The iron chaperone poly(rC)-binding protein 1 regulates iron efflux through intestinal ferroportin in mice.
- Wang Y, Protchenko O, Huber KD, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Ghosh MC, Philpott CC.
- Blood (2023 Nov 9) 142:1658-1671. Abstract/Full Text
- The iron chaperone and nucleic acid-binding activities of poly(rC)-binding protein 1 are separable and independently essential.
- Patel SJ, Protchenko O, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Baratz E, Jadhav S, Philpott CC.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2021 Jun 22) 118. Abstract/Full Text
