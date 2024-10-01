U.S. flag

Genetics & Metabolism Section

of the Liver Diseases Branch

Caroline Philpott. Caroline C. Philpott, M.D.

Section Chief

Our laboratory focuses on the genetics and cell biology of iron uptake and utilization in eukaryotes.
About Our Research

Select Publications

The iron chaperone poly(rC)-binding protein 1 regulates iron efflux through intestinal ferroportin in mice.
Wang Y, Protchenko O, Huber KD, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Ghosh MC, Philpott CC.
Blood (2023 Nov 9) 142:1658-1671. Abstract/Full Text
The iron chaperone and nucleic acid-binding activities of poly(rC)-binding protein 1 are separable and independently essential.
Patel SJ, Protchenko O, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Baratz E, Jadhav S, Philpott CC.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2021 Jun 22) 118. Abstract/Full Text
Lab Members

Genetics and Metabolism Section.
Members of the Genetics and Metabolism Section 
