Ramón A. Piñol, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Energy Homeostasis Section, Diabetes, Endocrinology, & Obesity Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Neuroscience, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- A distinct hypothalamus-to-β cell circuit modulates insulin secretion.
- Papazoglou I, Lee JH, Cui Z, Li C, Fulgenzi G, Bahn YJ, Staniszewska-Goraczniak HM, Piñol RA, Hogue IB, Enquist LW, Krashes MJ, Rane SG.
- Cell Metab (2022 Feb 1) 34:285-298.e7. Abstract/Full Text
- Cre Recombinase Driver Mice Reveal Lineage-Dependent and -Independent Expression of Brs3 in the Mouse Brain.
- Mogul AS, Hadley CK, Province HS, Pauli J, Gavrilova O, Xiao C, Palmiter RD, Piñol RA, Reitman ML.
- eNeuro (2021 Jul-Aug) 8. Abstract/Full Text
- Preoptic BRS3 neurons increase body temperature and heart rate via multiple pathways.
- Piñol RA, Mogul AS, Hadley CK, Saha A, Li C, Škop V, Province HS, Xiao C, Gavrilova O, Krashes MJ, Reitman ML.
- Cell Metab (2021 Jul 6) 33:1389-1403.e6. Abstract/Full Text
- Activation of neuronal adenosine A1 receptors causes hypothermia through central and peripheral mechanisms.
- Province HS, Xiao C, Mogul AS, Sahoo A, Jacobson KA, Piñol RA, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- PLoS One (2020) 15:e0243986. Abstract/Full Text
- BRS3 in both MC4R- and SIM1-expressing neurons regulates energy homeostasis in mice.
- Xiao C, Liu N, Province H, Piñol RA, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Mol Metab (2020 Jun) 36:100969. Abstract/Full Text
- Cool(ing) brain stem GABA neurons.
- Piñol RA, Reitman ML.
- Cell Res (2019 Oct) 29:785-786. Abstract/Full Text
- Brs3 neurons in the mouse dorsomedial hypothalamus regulate body temperature, energy expenditure, and heart rate, but not food intake.
- Piñol RA, Zahler SH, Li C, Saha A, Tan BK, Škop V, Gavrilova O, Xiao C, Krashes MJ, Reitman ML.
- Nat Neurosci (2018 Nov) 21:1530-1540. Abstract/Full Text
- Melanotan II causes hypothermia in mice by activation of mast cells and stimulation of histamine 1 receptors.
- Jain S, Panyutin A, Liu N, Xiao C, Piñol RA, Pundir P, Girardet C, Butler AA, Dong X, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Am J Physiol Endocrinol Metab (2018 Sep 1) 315:E357-E366. Abstract/Full Text
- Corrigendum to "Bombesin-like receptor 3 (Brs3) expression in glutamatergic, but not GABAergic, neurons is required for regulation of energy metabolism" [Mol Metabol 6 (2017) 1540-1550].
- Xiao C, Piñol RA, Carlin JL, Li C, Deng C, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Mol Metab (2018 Mar) 9:220. Abstract/Full Text
- Bombesin-like receptor 3 (Brs3) expression in glutamatergic, but not GABAergic, neurons is required for regulation of energy metabolism.
- Xiao C, Piñol RA, Carlin JL, Li C, Deng C, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Mol Metab (2017 Nov) 6:1540-1550. Abstract/Full Text
- Peripheral Adenosine A3 Receptor Activation Causes Regulated Hypothermia in Mice That Is Dependent on Central Histamine H1 Receptors.
- Carlin JL, Tosh DK, Xiao C, Piñol RA, Chen Z, Salvemini D, Gavrilova O, Jacobson KA, Reitman ML.
- J Pharmacol Exp Ther (2016 Feb) 356:474-82. Abstract/Full Text
- Visualization of oxytocin release that mediates paired pulse facilitation in hypothalamic pathways to brainstem autonomic neurons.
- Piñol RA, Jameson H, Popratiloff A, Lee NH, Mendelowitz D.
- PLoS One (2014) 9:e112138. Abstract/Full Text
- Chronic intermittent hypoxia and hypercapnia inhibit the hypothalamic paraventricular nucleus neurotransmission to parasympathetic cardiac neurons in the brain stem.
- Dergacheva O, Dyavanapalli J, Piñol RA, Mendelowitz D.
- Hypertension (2014 Sep) 64:597-603. Abstract/Full Text
- Biphasic effect of melanocortin agonists on metabolic rate and body temperature.
- Lute B, Jou W, Lateef DM, Goldgof M, Xiao C, Piñol RA, Kravitz AV, Miller NR, Huang YG, Girardet C, Butler AA, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Cell Metab (2014 Aug 5) 20:333-45. Abstract/Full Text
- Optogenetic stimulation of locus ceruleus neurons augments inhibitory transmission to parasympathetic cardiac vagal neurons via activation of brainstem α1 and β1 receptors.
- Wang X, Piñol RA, Byrne P, Mendelowitz D.
- J Neurosci (2014 Apr 30) 34:6182-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Optogenetic approaches to characterize the long-range synaptic pathways from the hypothalamus to brain stem autonomic nuclei.
- Piñol RA, Bateman R, Mendelowitz D.
- J Neurosci Methods (2012 Sep 30) 210:238-46. Abstract/Full Text
- 5-HT2 receptors modulate excitatory neurotransmission to cardiac vagal neurons within the nucleus ambiguus evoked during and after hypoxia.
- Dergacheva O, Kamendi H, Wang X, Pinol RA, Frank J, Gorini C, Jameson H, Lovett-Barr MR, Mendelowitz D.
- Neuroscience (2009 Dec 15) 164:1191-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Leptin regulation of the mesoaccumbens dopamine pathway.
- Fulton S, Pissios P, Manchon RP, Stiles L, Frank L, Pothos EN, Maratos-Flier E, Flier JS.
- Neuron (2006 Sep 21) 51:811-22. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed July 2024