Ramón A. Piñol, Ph.D.

Current Research

The rising incidence of obesity and associated morbidity is an epidemic, making it a significant public health issue. This has increasingly generated more interest in the central regulation of energy metabolism and homeostasis as it relates to obesity and cardiovascular disease. Only a small fraction of the circuitry that the brain uses to control energy expenditure, food intake and the cardiovascular system have been extensively studied. The details of the function and connectivity of many of these pathways remain largely unknown.

Bombesin-like receptor 3 (BRS3), playing an important role in energy homeostasis, is a G-protein coupled receptor that is phylogenetically conserved and primarily expressed in restricted sites in the brain. One of our current research objectives is to deconvolute the circuitry that BRS3 neurons engage to regulate energy balance and body temperature. We have found that BRS3 neurons in the preoptic area and the dorsomedial hypothalamus are able to increase energy expenditure and brown adipose tissue activation, therby increasing body temperature.

Our goal is that this research leads to new important and clinically relevant insights to how diseases develop and can be targeted to ultimately mitigate highly prevalent diseases, including obesity and cardiovascular disease.