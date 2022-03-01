Matthew Portnoy, Ph.D.
- Deputy Director: Division of Extramural Activities
- Senior Advisor to the NIDDK Director on Innovation: Office of the Director
Extramural Policy, Operations, SBIR/STTR, Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, Genetics, Innovation, Entrepreneurship
Responsibilities & Activities
I support and work closely with the DEA Director in all Division activities related to:
- NIDDK receipt, referral and peer review
- Grants Management
- Development, implementation, and coordination of NIDDK extramural programs and policies
- Committee Management
- Disease coding
- NIH Guide publication of NIDDK Notices and Funding Opportunity Announcements
- DEA operations
I have participated in the NIH Senior Leadership Program and various professional development programs.
Committees & Working Groups
- NIH Extramural Program Management Committee, Alternate
- NIDDK Commercial Management Office
- NIH DEA Deputy Directors
- NIH Challenge/Prize Managers
Select Experience
Director, Division of Special Programs; Director of NIH SBIR/STTR Programs, Office of the Director, Office of Extramural Research, NIH, 2010-2019
Program Director, Division of Genetics and Developmental Biology, NIGMS, NIH, 2005-2010
Postdoctoral fellow, Genome Technology Branch, NHGRI, NIH, 2001-2005
Ph.D., Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health, 2001
B.S., Penn State University, 1996