Matthew Portnoy, Ph.D.

Extramural Policy, Operations, SBIR/STTR, Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, Genetics, Innovation, Entrepreneurship
Responsibilities & Activities

I support and work closely with the DEA Director in all Division activities related to:

  • NIDDK receipt, referral and peer review
  • Grants Management
  • Development, implementation, and coordination of NIDDK extramural programs and policies
  • Committee Management
  • Disease coding
  • NIH Guide publication of NIDDK Notices and Funding Opportunity Announcements
  • DEA operations

I have participated in the NIH Senior Leadership Program and various professional development programs.

Committees & Working Groups

  • NIH Extramural Program Management Committee, Alternate
  • NIDDK Commercial Management Office
  • NIH DEA Deputy Directors
  • NIH Challenge/Prize Managers

Select Experience

Director, Division of Special Programs; Director of NIH SBIR/STTR Programs, Office of the Director, Office of Extramural Research, NIH, 2010-2019

Program Director, Division of Genetics and Developmental Biology, NIGMS, NIH, 2005-2010

Postdoctoral fellow, Genome Technology Branch, NHGRI, NIH, 2001-2005

Ph.D., Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health, 2001

B.S., Penn State University, 1996