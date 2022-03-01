Responsibilities & Activities

I support and work closely with the DEA Director in all Division activities related to:

NIDDK receipt, referral and peer review

Grants Management

Development, implementation, and coordination of NIDDK extramural programs and policies

Committee Management

Disease coding

NIH Guide publication of NIDDK Notices and Funding Opportunity Announcements

DEA operations

I have participated in the NIH Senior Leadership Program and various professional development programs.

Committees & Working Groups