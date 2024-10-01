U.S. flag

Olga Protchenko, Ph.D.
Olga Protchenko.
Staff Scientist: Genetics and Metabolism Section, Liver Diseases Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Cell Biology, Chemical Biology, Genetics and Genomics, Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

The iron chaperone poly(rC)-binding protein 1 regulates iron efflux through intestinal ferroportin in mice.
Wang Y, Protchenko O, Huber KD, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Ghosh MC, Philpott CC.
Blood (2023 Nov 9) 142:1658-1671. Abstract/Full Text
Vitamin E Induces Liver Iron Depletion and Alters Iron Regulation in Mice.
Baratz E, Protchenko O, Jadhav S, Zhang D, Violet PC, Grounds S, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Levine M, Philpott CC.
J Nutr (2023 Jul) 153:1866-1876. Abstract/Full Text
Iron-tracking strategies: Chaperones capture iron in the cytosolic labile iron pool.
Philpott CC, Protchenko O, Wang Y, Novoa-Aponte L, Leon-Torres A, Grounds S, Tietgens AJ.
Front Mol Biosci (2023) 10:1127690. Abstract/Full Text
Mitochondrial dysfunction in mouse livers depleted of iron chaperone PCBP1.
Jadhav S, Protchenko O, Li F, Baratz E, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Maschek A, Cox J, Philpott CC.
Free Radic Biol Med (2021 Nov 1) 175:18-27. Abstract/Full Text
The iron chaperone and nucleic acid-binding activities of poly(rC)-binding protein 1 are separable and independently essential.
Patel SJ, Protchenko O, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Baratz E, Jadhav S, Philpott CC.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2021 Jun 22) 118. Abstract/Full Text
Iron Chaperone Poly rC Binding Protein 1 Protects Mouse Liver From Lipid Peroxidation and Steatosis.
Protchenko O, Baratz E, Jadhav S, Li F, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Gavrilova O, Ghosh MC, Cox JE, Maschek JA, Tyurin VA, Tyurina YY, Bayir H, Aron AT, Chang CJ, Kagan VE, Philpott CC.
Hepatology (2021 Mar) 73:1176-1193. Abstract/Full Text
Management versus miscues in the cytosolic labile iron pool: The varied functions of iron chaperones.
Philpott CC, Patel SJ, Protchenko O.
Biochim Biophys Acta Mol Cell Res (2020 Nov) 1867:118830. Abstract/Full Text
A lower affinity to cytosolic proteins reveals VDAC3 isoform-specific role in mitochondrial biology.
Queralt-Martín M, Bergdoll L, Teijido O, Munshi N, Jacobs D, Kuszak AJ, Protchenko O, Reina S, Magrì A, De Pinto V, Bezrukov SM, Abramson J, Rostovtseva TK.
J Gen Physiol (2020 Feb 3) 152. Abstract/Full Text
Iron catalysis of lipid peroxidation in ferroptosis: Regulated enzymatic or random free radical reaction?
Stoyanovsky DA, Tyurina YY, Shrivastava I, Bahar I, Tyurin VA, Protchenko O, Jadhav S, Bolevich SB, Kozlov AV, Vladimirov YA, Shvedova AA, Philpott CC, Bayir H, Kagan VE.
Free Radic Biol Med (2019 Mar) 133:153-161. Abstract/Full Text
PCBP1 and NCOA4 regulate erythroid iron storage and heme biosynthesis.
Ryu MS, Zhang D, Protchenko O, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Philpott CC.
J Clin Invest (2017 May 1) 127:1786-1797. Abstract/Full Text
Fungal physiology: Robbing the bank of haem iron.
Philpott CC, Protchenko O.
Nat Microbiol (2016 Oct 26) 1:16179. Abstract/Full Text
α-Synuclein Shows High Affinity Interaction with Voltage-dependent Anion Channel, Suggesting Mechanisms of Mitochondrial Regulation and Toxicity in Parkinson Disease.
Rostovtseva TK, Gurnev PA, Protchenko O, Hoogerheide DP, Yap TL, Philpott CC, Lee JC, Bezrukov SM.
J Biol Chem (2015 Jul 24) 290:18467-77. Abstract/Full Text
Topologically conserved residues direct heme transport in HRG-1-related proteins.
Yuan X, Protchenko O, Philpott CC, Hamza I.
J Biol Chem (2012 Feb 10) 287:4914-24. Abstract/Full Text
Heme uptake by Leishmania amazonensis is mediated by the transmembrane protein LHR1.
Huynh C, Yuan X, Miguel DC, Renberg RL, Protchenko O, Philpott CC, Hamza I, Andrews NW.
PLoS Pathog (2012) 8:e1002795. Abstract/Full Text
Phosphatidylserine is involved in the ferrichrome-induced plasma membrane trafficking of Arn1 in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Guo Y, Au WC, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Protchenko O, Basrai M, Prinz WA, Philpott CC.
J Biol Chem (2010 Dec 10) 285:39564-73. Abstract/Full Text
Metabolic response to iron deficiency in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Shakoury-Elizeh M, Protchenko O, Berger A, Cox J, Gable K, Dunn TM, Prinz WA, Bard M, Philpott CC.
J Biol Chem (2010 May 7) 285:14823-33. Abstract/Full Text
Deficiency in frataxin homologue YFH1 in the yeast Pichia guilliermondii leads to missregulation of iron acquisition and riboflavin biosynthesis and affects sulfate assimilation.
Pynyaha YV, Boretsky YR, Fedorovych DV, Fayura LR, Levkiv AI, Ubiyvovk VM, Protchenko OV, Philpott CC, Sibirny AA.
Biometals (2009 Dec) 22:1051-61. Abstract/Full Text
Role of PUG1 in inducible porphyrin and heme transport in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Protchenko O, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Keane P, Storey J, Androphy R, Philpott CC.
Eukaryot Cell (2008 May) 7:859-71. Abstract/Full Text
Response to iron deprivation in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Philpott CC, Protchenko O.
Eukaryot Cell (2008 Jan) 7:20-7. Abstract/Full Text
Mutations and environmental factors affecting regulation of riboflavin synthesis and iron assimilation also cause oxidative stress in the yeast Pichia guilliermondii.
Boretsky YR, Protchenko OV, Prokopiv TM, Mukalov IO, Fedorovych DV, Sibirny AA.
J Basic Microbiol (2007 Oct) 47:371-7. Abstract/Full Text
Development of a transformation system for gene knock-out in the flavinogenic yeast Pichia guilliermondii.
Boretsky YR, Pynyaha YV, Boretsky VY, Kutsyaba VI, Protchenko OV, Philpott CC, Sibirny AA.
J Microbiol Methods (2007 Jul) 70:13-9. Abstract/Full Text
A screen for genes of heme uptake identifies the FLC family required for import of FAD into the endoplasmic reticulum.
Protchenko O, Rodriguez-Suarez R, Androphy R, Bussey H, Philpott CC.
J Biol Chem (2006 Jul 28) 281:21445-21457. Abstract/Full Text
Regulation of intracellular heme levels by HMX1, a homologue of heme oxygenase, in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Protchenko O, Philpott CC.
J Biol Chem (2003 Sep 19) 278:36582-7. Abstract/Full Text
The response to iron deprivation in Saccharomyces cerevisiae: expression of siderophore-based systems of iron uptake.
Philpott CC, Protchenko O, Kim YW, Boretsky Y, Shakoury-Elizeh M.
Biochem Soc Trans (2002 Aug) 30:698-702. Abstract/Full Text
Three cell wall mannoproteins facilitate the uptake of iron in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
Protchenko O, Ferea T, Rashford J, Tiedeman J, Brown PO, Botstein D, Philpott CC.
J Biol Chem (2001 Dec 28) 276:49244-50. Abstract/Full Text
[Synergistic effect of rib80 and hit mutations on riboflavin biosynthesis and iron transport in the yeast Pichia guilliermondii].
Fedorovich DV, Romaniuk TM, Protchenko OV, Gudz' SP.
Mikrobiologiia (2000 Mar-Apr) 69:180-4. Abstract/Full Text
Iron uptake by the yeast Pichia guilliermondii. Flavinogenesis and reductive iron assimilation are co-regulated processes.
Fedorovich D, Protchenko O, Lesuisse E.
Biometals (1999 Dec) 12:295-300. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed October 2024