Publications

Olga Protchenko, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Genetics and Metabolism Section, Liver Diseases Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Cell Biology, Chemical Biology, Genetics and Genomics, Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
- The iron chaperone poly(rC)-binding protein 1 regulates iron efflux through intestinal ferroportin in mice.
- Wang Y, Protchenko O, Huber KD, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Ghosh MC, Philpott CC.
- Blood (2023 Nov 9) 142:1658-1671. Abstract/Full Text
- Vitamin E Induces Liver Iron Depletion and Alters Iron Regulation in Mice.
- Baratz E, Protchenko O, Jadhav S, Zhang D, Violet PC, Grounds S, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Levine M, Philpott CC.
- J Nutr (2023 Jul) 153:1866-1876. Abstract/Full Text
- Iron-tracking strategies: Chaperones capture iron in the cytosolic labile iron pool.
- Philpott CC, Protchenko O, Wang Y, Novoa-Aponte L, Leon-Torres A, Grounds S, Tietgens AJ.
- Front Mol Biosci (2023) 10:1127690. Abstract/Full Text
- Mitochondrial dysfunction in mouse livers depleted of iron chaperone PCBP1.
- Jadhav S, Protchenko O, Li F, Baratz E, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Maschek A, Cox J, Philpott CC.
- Free Radic Biol Med (2021 Nov 1) 175:18-27. Abstract/Full Text
- The iron chaperone and nucleic acid-binding activities of poly(rC)-binding protein 1 are separable and independently essential.
- Patel SJ, Protchenko O, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Baratz E, Jadhav S, Philpott CC.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2021 Jun 22) 118. Abstract/Full Text
- Iron Chaperone Poly rC Binding Protein 1 Protects Mouse Liver From Lipid Peroxidation and Steatosis.
- Protchenko O, Baratz E, Jadhav S, Li F, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Gavrilova O, Ghosh MC, Cox JE, Maschek JA, Tyurin VA, Tyurina YY, Bayir H, Aron AT, Chang CJ, Kagan VE, Philpott CC.
- Hepatology (2021 Mar) 73:1176-1193. Abstract/Full Text
- Management versus miscues in the cytosolic labile iron pool: The varied functions of iron chaperones.
- Philpott CC, Patel SJ, Protchenko O.
- Biochim Biophys Acta Mol Cell Res (2020 Nov) 1867:118830. Abstract/Full Text
- A lower affinity to cytosolic proteins reveals VDAC3 isoform-specific role in mitochondrial biology.
- Queralt-Martín M, Bergdoll L, Teijido O, Munshi N, Jacobs D, Kuszak AJ, Protchenko O, Reina S, Magrì A, De Pinto V, Bezrukov SM, Abramson J, Rostovtseva TK.
- J Gen Physiol (2020 Feb 3) 152. Abstract/Full Text
- Iron catalysis of lipid peroxidation in ferroptosis: Regulated enzymatic or random free radical reaction?
- Stoyanovsky DA, Tyurina YY, Shrivastava I, Bahar I, Tyurin VA, Protchenko O, Jadhav S, Bolevich SB, Kozlov AV, Vladimirov YA, Shvedova AA, Philpott CC, Bayir H, Kagan VE.
- Free Radic Biol Med (2019 Mar) 133:153-161. Abstract/Full Text
- PCBP1 and NCOA4 regulate erythroid iron storage and heme biosynthesis.
- Ryu MS, Zhang D, Protchenko O, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Philpott CC.
- J Clin Invest (2017 May 1) 127:1786-1797. Abstract/Full Text
- Fungal physiology: Robbing the bank of haem iron.
- Philpott CC, Protchenko O.
- Nat Microbiol (2016 Oct 26) 1:16179. Abstract/Full Text
- α-Synuclein Shows High Affinity Interaction with Voltage-dependent Anion Channel, Suggesting Mechanisms of Mitochondrial Regulation and Toxicity in Parkinson Disease.
- Rostovtseva TK, Gurnev PA, Protchenko O, Hoogerheide DP, Yap TL, Philpott CC, Lee JC, Bezrukov SM.
- J Biol Chem (2015 Jul 24) 290:18467-77. Abstract/Full Text
- Topologically conserved residues direct heme transport in HRG-1-related proteins.
- Yuan X, Protchenko O, Philpott CC, Hamza I.
- J Biol Chem (2012 Feb 10) 287:4914-24. Abstract/Full Text
- Heme uptake by Leishmania amazonensis is mediated by the transmembrane protein LHR1.
- Huynh C, Yuan X, Miguel DC, Renberg RL, Protchenko O, Philpott CC, Hamza I, Andrews NW.
- PLoS Pathog (2012) 8:e1002795. Abstract/Full Text
- Phosphatidylserine is involved in the ferrichrome-induced plasma membrane trafficking of Arn1 in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
- Guo Y, Au WC, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Protchenko O, Basrai M, Prinz WA, Philpott CC.
- J Biol Chem (2010 Dec 10) 285:39564-73. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolic response to iron deficiency in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
- Shakoury-Elizeh M, Protchenko O, Berger A, Cox J, Gable K, Dunn TM, Prinz WA, Bard M, Philpott CC.
- J Biol Chem (2010 May 7) 285:14823-33. Abstract/Full Text
- Deficiency in frataxin homologue YFH1 in the yeast Pichia guilliermondii leads to missregulation of iron acquisition and riboflavin biosynthesis and affects sulfate assimilation.
- Pynyaha YV, Boretsky YR, Fedorovych DV, Fayura LR, Levkiv AI, Ubiyvovk VM, Protchenko OV, Philpott CC, Sibirny AA.
- Biometals (2009 Dec) 22:1051-61. Abstract/Full Text
- Role of PUG1 in inducible porphyrin and heme transport in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
- Protchenko O, Shakoury-Elizeh M, Keane P, Storey J, Androphy R, Philpott CC.
- Eukaryot Cell (2008 May) 7:859-71. Abstract/Full Text
- Response to iron deprivation in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
- Philpott CC, Protchenko O.
- Eukaryot Cell (2008 Jan) 7:20-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Mutations and environmental factors affecting regulation of riboflavin synthesis and iron assimilation also cause oxidative stress in the yeast Pichia guilliermondii.
- Boretsky YR, Protchenko OV, Prokopiv TM, Mukalov IO, Fedorovych DV, Sibirny AA.
- J Basic Microbiol (2007 Oct) 47:371-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Development of a transformation system for gene knock-out in the flavinogenic yeast Pichia guilliermondii.
- Boretsky YR, Pynyaha YV, Boretsky VY, Kutsyaba VI, Protchenko OV, Philpott CC, Sibirny AA.
- J Microbiol Methods (2007 Jul) 70:13-9. Abstract/Full Text
- A screen for genes of heme uptake identifies the FLC family required for import of FAD into the endoplasmic reticulum.
- Protchenko O, Rodriguez-Suarez R, Androphy R, Bussey H, Philpott CC.
- J Biol Chem (2006 Jul 28) 281:21445-21457. Abstract/Full Text
- Regulation of intracellular heme levels by HMX1, a homologue of heme oxygenase, in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
- Protchenko O, Philpott CC.
- J Biol Chem (2003 Sep 19) 278:36582-7. Abstract/Full Text
- The response to iron deprivation in Saccharomyces cerevisiae: expression of siderophore-based systems of iron uptake.
- Philpott CC, Protchenko O, Kim YW, Boretsky Y, Shakoury-Elizeh M.
- Biochem Soc Trans (2002 Aug) 30:698-702. Abstract/Full Text
- Three cell wall mannoproteins facilitate the uptake of iron in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
- Protchenko O, Ferea T, Rashford J, Tiedeman J, Brown PO, Botstein D, Philpott CC.
- J Biol Chem (2001 Dec 28) 276:49244-50. Abstract/Full Text
- [Synergistic effect of rib80 and hit mutations on riboflavin biosynthesis and iron transport in the yeast Pichia guilliermondii].
- Fedorovich DV, Romaniuk TM, Protchenko OV, Gudz' SP.
- Mikrobiologiia (2000 Mar-Apr) 69:180-4. Abstract/Full Text
- Iron uptake by the yeast Pichia guilliermondii. Flavinogenesis and reductive iron assimilation are co-regulated processes.
- Fedorovich D, Protchenko O, Lesuisse E.
- Biometals (1999 Dec) 12:295-300. Abstract/Full Text
