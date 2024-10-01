Barbara Rehermann, M.D.
Section Chief: Immunology Section, Liver Diseases Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Immunology, Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, Virology
Select Publications
- Neonatal exposure to a wild-derived microbiome protects mice against diet-induced obesity.
- Hild B, Dreier MS, Oh JH, McCulloch JA, Badger JH, Guo J, Thefaine CE, Umarova R, Hall KD, Gavrilova O, Rosshart SP, Trinchieri G, Rehermann B.
- Nat Metab (2021 Aug) 3:1042-1057. Abstract/Full Text
- Laboratory mice born to wild mice have natural microbiota and model human immune responses.
- Rosshart SP, Herz J, Vassallo BG, Hunter A, Wall MK, Badger JH, McCulloch JA, Anastasakis DG, Sarshad AA, Leonardi I, Collins N, Blatter JA, Han SJ, Tamoutounour S, Potapova S, Foster St Claire MB, Yuan W, Sen SK, Dreier MS, Hild B, Hafner M, Wang D, Iliev ID, Belkaid Y, Trinchieri G, Rehermann B.
- Science (2019 Aug 2) 365. Abstract/Full Text
- Natural versus Laboratory World: Incorporating Wild-Derived Microbiota into Preclinical Rodent Models.
- Oh JH, Rehermann B.
- J Immunol (2021 Oct 1) 207:1703-1709. Abstract/Full Text
- Clearance of pegylated interferon by Kupffer cells limits NK cell activation and therapy response of patients with HBV infection.
- Nishio A, Bolte FJ, Takeda K, Park N, Yu ZX, Park H, Valdez K, Ghany MG, Rehermann B.
- Sci Transl Med (2021 Mar 31) 13. Abstract/Full Text
- Serum neutralization activity declines but memory B cells persist after cure of chronic hepatitis C.
- Nishio A, Hasan S, Park H, Park N, Salas JH, Salinas E, Kardava L, Juneau P, Frumento N, Massaccesi G, Moir S, Bailey JR, Grakoui A, Ghany MG, Rehermann B.
- Nat Commun (2022 Sep 16) 13:5446. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Toward a better understanding of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
- Rehermann B.
- J Clin Invest (2024 Oct 1) 134. Abstract/Full Text
- Leveraging dirty mice that have microbial exposure to improve preclinical models of human immune status and disease.
- Liu Q, Pickett T, Hodge D, Rios C, Arnold M, Dong G, Hamilton SE, Rehermann B.
- Nat Immunol (2024 Jun) 25:947-950. Abstract/Full Text
- Sexual dimorphism in skin immunity is mediated by an androgen-ILC2-dendritic cell axis.
- Chi L, Liu C, Gribonika I, Gschwend J, Corral D, Han SJ, Lim AI, Rivera CA, Link VM, Wells AC, Bouladoux N, Collins N, Lima-Junior DS, Enamorado M, Rehermann B, Laffont S, Guéry JC, Tussiwand R, Schneider C, Belkaid Y.
- Science (2024 Apr 12) 384:eadk6200. Abstract/Full Text
- A Rare Case of Recurrent Intrahepatic Cholestasis of Pregnancy With Prolonged Postpartum Hepatic Inflammation Despite Normalization of Bile Acid Levels.
- Shah PA, Nishio A, Hasan S, Wu L, Chie L, Rehermann B, Lau DT.
- Gastro Hep Adv (2023) 2:46-48. Abstract/Full Text
- Spontaneous Clearance of Drug-Resistant Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection.
- Lai CW, Nishio A, Hasan S, Kefalakes H, Rehermann B, Ghany MG.
- Hepatology (2021 Dec) 74:3552-3553. Abstract/Full Text
- Liver-Resident Bystander CD8(+) T Cells Contribute to Liver Disease Pathogenesis in Chronic Hepatitis D Virus Infection.
- Kefalakes H, Horgan XJ, Jung MK, Amanakis G, Kapuria D, Bolte FJ, Kleiner DE, Koh C, Heller T, Rehermann B.
- Gastroenterology (2021 Nov) 161:1567-1583.e9. Abstract/Full Text
- Infection trains the host for microbiota-enhanced resistance to pathogens.
- Stacy A, Andrade-Oliveira V, McCulloch JA, Hild B, Oh JH, Perez-Chaparro PJ, Sim CK, Lim AI, Link VM, Enamorado M, Trinchieri G, Segre JA, Rehermann B, Belkaid Y.
- Cell (2021 Feb 4) 184:615-627.e17. Abstract/Full Text
- Discovery of several thousand highly diverse circular DNA viruses.
- Tisza MJ, Pastrana DV, Welch NL, Stewart B, Peretti A, Starrett GJ, Pang YS, Krishnamurthy SR, Pesavento PA, McDermott DH, Murphy PM, Whited JL, Miller B, Brenchley J, Rosshart SP, Rehermann B, Doorbar J, Ta'ala BA, Pletnikova O, Troncoso JC, Resnick SM, Bolduc B, Sullivan MB, Varsani A, Segall AM, Buck CB.
- Elife (2020 Feb 4) 9. Abstract/Full Text
- Virus-Induced Interferon Regulates the Urea Cycle.
- Nishio A, Rehermann B.
- Immunity (2019 Dec 17) 51:975-977. Abstract/Full Text
- Keratinocyte-intrinsic MHCII expression controls microbiota-induced Th1 cell responses.
- Tamoutounour S, Han SJ, Deckers J, Constantinides MG, Hurabielle C, Harrison OJ, Bouladoux N, Linehan JL, Link VM, Vujkovic-Cvijin I, Perez-Chaparro PJ, Rosshart SP, Rehermann B, Lazarevic V, Belkaid Y.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2019 Nov 19) 116:23643-23652. Abstract/Full Text
- Inflammation drives an altered phenotype of mucosal-associated invariant T cells in chronic hepatitis D virus infection.
- Kefalakes H, Rehermann B.
- J Hepatol (2019 Aug) 71:237-239. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatitis D Virus-Specific CD8(+) T Cells Have a Memory-Like Phenotype Associated With Viral Immune Escape in Patients With Chronic Hepatitis D Virus Infection.
- Kefalakes H, Koh C, Sidney J, Amanakis G, Sette A, Heller T, Rehermann B.
- Gastroenterology (2019 May) 156:1805-1819.e9. Abstract/Full Text
- Insights From Antiviral Therapy Into Immune Responses to Hepatitis B and C Virus Infection.
- Rehermann B, Thimme R.
- Gastroenterology (2019 Jan) 156:369-383. Abstract/Full Text
- Baseline Intrahepatic and Peripheral Innate Immunity are Associated with Hepatitis C Virus Clearance During Direct-Acting Antiviral Therapy.
- Alao H, Cam M, Keembiyehetty C, Zhang F, Serti E, Suarez D, Park H, Fourie NH, Wright EC, Henderson WA, Li Q, Liang TJ, Rehermann B, Ghany MG.
- Hepatology (2018 Dec) 68:2078-2088. Abstract/Full Text
- The role of genetics in hepatic fibrosis among hepatitis C virus patients.
- Park H, O'Brien TR, Rehermann B.
- Hepatology (2018 May) 67:2043-2045. Abstract/Full Text
- Non-classical Immunity Controls Microbiota Impact on Skin Immunity and Tissue Repair.
- Linehan JL, Harrison OJ, Han SJ, Byrd AL, Vujkovic-Cvijin I, Villarino AV, Sen SK, Shaik J, Smelkinson M, Tamoutounour S, Collins N, Bouladoux N, Dzutsev A, Rosshart SP, Arbuckle JH, Wang CR, Kristie TM, Rehermann B, Trinchieri G, Brenchley JM, O'Shea JJ, Belkaid Y.
- Cell (2018 Feb 8) 172:784-796.e18. Abstract/Full Text
- Mucosal-Associated Invariant T Cells in Chronic Inflammatory Liver Disease.
- Bolte FJ, Rehermann B.
- Semin Liver Dis (2018 Feb) 38:60-65. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatitis B virus evades innate immunity of hepatocytes but activates cytokine production by macrophages.
- Cheng X, Xia Y, Serti E, Block PD, Chung M, Chayama K, Rehermann B, Liang TJ.
- Hepatology (2017 Dec) 66:1779-1793. Abstract/Full Text
- Wild Mouse Gut Microbiota Promotes Host Fitness and Improves Disease Resistance.
- Rosshart SP, Vassallo BG, Angeletti D, Hutchinson DS, Morgan AP, Takeda K, Hickman HD, McCulloch JA, Badger JH, Ajami NJ, Trinchieri G, Pardo-Manuel de Villena F, Yewdell JW, Rehermann B.
- Cell (2017 Nov 16) 171:1015-1028.e13. Abstract/Full Text
- Tissue-resident T cells in hepatitis B: A new target for cure?
- Bolte FJ, Rehermann B.
- J Exp Med (2017 Jun 5) 214:1564-1566. Abstract/Full Text
- Rapid decrease in hepatitis C viremia by direct acting antivirals improves the natural killer cell response to IFNα.
- Serti E, Park H, Keane M, O'Keefe AC, Rivera E, Liang TJ, Ghany M, Rehermann B.
- Gut (2017 Apr) 66:724-735. Abstract/Full Text
- Mature peritoneal macrophages take an avascular route into the injured liver and promote tissue repair.
- Rehermann B.
- Hepatology (2017 Jan) 65:376-379. Abstract/Full Text
- Systemic toxoplasma infection triggers a long-term defect in the generation and function of naive T lymphocytes.
- Kugler DG, Flomerfelt FA, Costa DL, Laky K, Kamenyeva O, Mittelstadt PR, Gress RE, Rosshart SP, Rehermann B, Ashwell JD, Sher A, Jankovic D.
- J Exp Med (2016 Dec 12) 213:3041-3056. Abstract/Full Text
- Peptide-dependent HLA-KIR-mediated regulation of NK cell function.
- Rehermann B.
- J Hepatol (2016 Aug) 65:237-9. Abstract/Full Text
- HCV in 2015: Advances in hepatitis C research and treatment.
- Rehermann B.
- Nat Rev Gastroenterol Hepatol (2016 Feb) 13:70-2. Abstract/Full Text
- Natural Killer Cells in Viral Hepatitis.
- Rehermann B.
- Cell Mol Gastroenterol Hepatol (2015 Nov) 1:578-588. Abstract/Full Text
- Successful Interferon-Free Therapy of Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection Normalizes Natural Killer Cell Function.
- Serti E, Chepa-Lotrea X, Kim YJ, Keane M, Fryzek N, Liang TJ, Ghany M, Rehermann B.
- Gastroenterology (2015 Jul) 149:190-200.e2. Abstract/Full Text
- Durability of antibody response against hepatitis B virus in healthcare workers vaccinated as adults.
- Gara N, Abdalla A, Rivera E, Zhao X, Werner JM, Liang TJ, Hoofnagle JH, Rehermann B, Ghany MG.
- Clin Infect Dis (2015 Feb 15) 60:505-13. Abstract/Full Text
- Immunological aspects of antiviral therapy of chronic hepatitis B virus and hepatitis C virus infections.
- Rehermann B, Bertoletti A.
- Hepatology (2015 Feb) 61:712-21. Abstract/Full Text
- Ribavirin improves the IFN-γ response of natural killer cells to IFN-based therapy of hepatitis C virus infection.
- Werner JM, Serti E, Chepa-Lotrea X, Stoltzfus J, Ahlenstiel G, Noureddin M, Feld JJ, Liang TJ, Rotman Y, Rehermann B.
- Hepatology (2014 Oct) 60:1160-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Trace amounts of sporadically reappearing HCV RNA can cause infection.
- Veerapu NS, Park SH, Tully DC, Allen TM, Rehermann B.
- J Clin Invest (2014 Aug) 124:3469-78. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatitis C virus attenuates interferon-induced major histocompatibility complex class I expression and decreases CD8+ T cell effector functions.
- Kang W, Sung PS, Park SH, Yoon S, Chang DY, Kim S, Han KH, Kim JK, Rehermann B, Chwae YJ, Shin EC.
- Gastroenterology (2014 May) 146:1351-60.e1-4. Abstract/Full Text
- The hepatitis B vaccine protects re-exposed health care workers, but does not provide sterilizing immunity.
- Werner JM, Abdalla A, Gara N, Ghany MG, Rehermann B.
- Gastroenterology (2013 Nov) 145:1026-34. Abstract/Full Text
- Occupational exposure to hepatitis C virus: early T-cell responses in the absence of seroconversion in a longitudinal cohort study.
- Heller T, Werner JM, Rahman F, Mizukoshi E, Sobao Y, Gordon AM, Sheets A, Sherker AH, Kessler E, Bean KS, Herrine SK, Stevens M, Schmitt J, Rehermann B.
- J Infect Dis (2013 Sep) 208:1020-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Pathogenesis of chronic viral hepatitis: differential roles of T cells and NK cells.
- Rehermann B.
- Nat Med (2013 Jul) 19:859-68. Abstract/Full Text
- The frequency of CD127(+) hepatitis C virus (HCV)-specific T cells but not the expression of exhaustion markers predicts the outcome of acute HCV infection.
- Shin EC, Park SH, Nascimbeni M, Major M, Caggiari L, de Re V, Feinstone SM, Rice CM, Rehermann B.
- J Virol (2013 Apr) 87:4772-7. Abstract/Full Text
- A variant upstream of IFNL3 (IL28B) creating a new interferon gene IFNL4 is associated with impaired clearance of hepatitis C virus.
- Prokunina-Olsson L, Muchmore B, Tang W, Pfeiffer RM, Park H, Dickensheets H, Hergott D, Porter-Gill P, Mumy A, Kohaar I, Chen S, Brand N, Tarway M, Liu L, Sheikh F, Astemborski J, Bonkovsky HL, Edlin BR, Howell CD, Morgan TR, Thomas DL, Rehermann B, Donnelly RP, O'Brien TR.
- Nat Genet (2013 Feb) 45:164-71. Abstract/Full Text
- IL-29 is the dominant type III interferon produced by hepatocytes during acute hepatitis C virus infection.
- Park H, Serti E, Eke O, Muchmore B, Prokunina-Olsson L, Capone S, Folgori A, Rehermann B.
- Hepatology (2012 Dec) 56:2060-70. Abstract/Full Text
- B cell homeostasis in chronic hepatitis C virus-related mixed cryoglobulinemia is maintained through naïve B cell apoptosis.
- Holz LE, Yoon JC, Raghuraman S, Moir S, Sneller MC, Rehermann B.
- Hepatology (2012 Nov) 56:1602-10. Abstract/Full Text
- Successful vaccination induces multifunctional memory T-cell precursors associated with early control of hepatitis C virus.
- Park SH, Shin EC, Capone S, Caggiari L, De Re V, Nicosia A, Folgori A, Rehermann B.
- Gastroenterology (2012 Oct) 143:1048-60.e4. Abstract/Full Text
- Early changes in interferon signaling define natural killer cell response and refractoriness to interferon-based therapy of hepatitis C patients.
- Edlich B, Ahlenstiel G, Zabaleta Azpiroz A, Stoltzfus J, Noureddin M, Serti E, Feld JJ, Liang TJ, Rotman Y, Rehermann B.
- Hepatology (2012 Jan) 55:39-48. Abstract/Full Text
- Early changes in natural killer cell function indicate virologic response to interferon therapy for hepatitis C.
- Ahlenstiel G, Edlich B, Hogdal LJ, Rotman Y, Noureddin M, Feld JJ, Holz LE, Titerence RH, Liang TJ, Rehermann B.
- Gastroenterology (2011 Oct) 141:1231-9, 1239.e1-2. Abstract/Full Text
- Delayed induction, not impaired recruitment, of specific CD8⁺ T cells causes the late onset of acute hepatitis C.
- Shin EC, Park SH, Demino M, Nascimbeni M, Mihalik K, Major M, Veerapu NS, Heller T, Feinstone SM, Rice CM, Rehermann B.
- Gastroenterology (2011 Aug) 141:686-95, 695.e1. Abstract/Full Text
- Sporadic reappearance of minute amounts of hepatitis C virus RNA after successful therapy stimulates cellular immune responses.
- Veerapu NS, Raghuraman S, Liang TJ, Heller T, Rehermann B.
- Gastroenterology (2011 Feb) 140:676-685.e1. Abstract/Full Text
- Dendritic cells transfected with Her2 antigen-encoding RNA replicons cross-prime CD8 T cells and protect mice against tumor challenge.
- Edlich B, Hogdal LJ, Rehermann B, Behrens SE.
- Vaccine (2010 Nov 16) 28:7764-73. Abstract/Full Text
